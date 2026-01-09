Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund
The Cook Government has allotted AU$9 million for the grants program, providing individual grants ranging from AU$100,000 to AU$4 million.
The Cook Government is continuing the Clean Energy Future Fund in 2026 with an AU$9 million budget.
Now in its fourth round, the program will continue to support projects that deliver significant emissions reductions and community benefits.
The fund was launched in 2020 to provide grants for projects that will test and demonstrate new clean energy technologies in WA and enable wider adoption.
According to a Tuesday (January 6) announcement, Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson announced the launch of Round 4 during a visit to Electric Power Conversions Australia, a local business that previously received a CEFF grant to retrofit a diesel mining haul truck to full battery electric.
"Western Australia is committed to driving innovation in clean energy technologies that deliver real emissions reductions and community benefits. This fund is helping local projects turn ideas into action,” Sanderson said.
"It has supported a variety of clean energy projects including the electrification of mine haul trucks, replacement of diesel generators with battery storage, pumped hydroelectric storage and re-deployable solar power plants.”
Previous recipients of CEFF include Alinta Energy’s Port Hedland Big Battery project from Round 2 and Nomadic Energy from Round 1.
"Investing in clean energy is critical to decarbonising our economy and securing WA's position as a leader in the transition to net zero."
As part of the Sectoral emissions reduction strategy for Western Australia, the government has invested an additional AU$18 million for 2030 to 2031 and AU$11.2 million for 2026 to 2027.
The adjustments bring the government’s total investment to AU$37 million.
The Clean Energy Future Fund is administered by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with support from Energy Policy WA.
Applications for the grant will close on April 20, 2026.
