Lake Resources Managing Director: Leveraging Increased ESG Investment Amid Growing International Demand for Lithium

Lake Resources Managing Director Stephen Promnitz discusses how the company is leveraging ESG and what the Biden presidency means for the sector.









Lake Resources (ASX:LKE,OTCQB:LLKKF) Managing Director Stephen Promnitz discussed differences in Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) in the space of lithium production. Since Lake Resources’ last update in October 2020, the company has received commitments of A$20 million.

In terms of ESG, the company wants to go above and beyond only reporting its carbon dioxide footprint. Lake Resources is currently working to find a blockchain platform to make its social impact transparent and accessible to the investment community. “When we talk about gender equality and training and innovation in local communities, we can actually stand behind that it’s a key part of our environmental, social impact study this calendar year.” A blockchain platform would allow the company to share information about its total water impact as well.

The rise in ESG rating relevance is only going to increase. According to Promnitz, the level of impact investing or ESG investing in the US has grown from around 15 percent to 30 percent over the past few years. As a clean lithium producer, the company expects to leverage this increase in formal legislation and public pressure for sustainable power.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Lake Resources Managing Director Stephen Promnitz, including his thoughts on the lithium price in 2021 and what Biden’s presidency means for the sector.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lake Resources (ASX:LKE,OTCQB:LLKKF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lake Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lake Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lake Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.