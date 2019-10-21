Harvest One Senior VP of Corporate Affairs Will Stewart joined INN to discuss the company’s plans for Cannabis 2.0 in Canada.









Harvest One Cannabis (TSXV:HVT,OTCQX:HRVOF) Senior VP of Corporate Affairs Will Stewart believes that the company’s cannabis oil license will be an integral component of the business.

In the interview below, Stewart provided an overview of the company, its subsidiaries and its consumer packaged goods (CPG) strategy. Harvest One’s subsidiary, United Greeneries, was recently awarded its cannabis oil license from Health Canada. According to Stewart, the license will be an integral part of the company’s story moving forward.

The license provides Harvest One with the opportunity to infuse its products with CBD and THC through the company’s CPG division. The division currently produces two products: Dream Water and LivRelief™. Dream Water is a natural sleep aid that is available in 30,000 stores across North America. LivRelief is a topical pain relief cream in 6,000 stores in Canada, and Harvest One has plans to roll out the brand in the US as well.

With the oil license in hand, Harvest One intends to develop new products for the second wave of cannabis legalization in Canada. The company also plans to bring its Satipharm Gelpell® capsules into North America in the near term.

Below is a transcript of our interview with Harvest One Senior VP of Corporate Affairs Will Stewart. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Investing News Network: What’s your name, company and ticker symbol?

Harvest One Senior VP Corporate Development Will Stewart: I’m Will Stewart, the senior vice president of Harvest One. We’re trading on the TSXV under the ticker HVT.

INN: Please provide our investor audience with an overview of Harvest One and its subsidiaries.

WS: Harvest One is a bit of a different type of cannabis company. We grow and sell premium indoor flower in Duncan, British Columbia. We sell that flower under our recreational Captain’s Choice and Royal High brands in four provinces as well as medically through Shoppers Drug Mart under the Satipharm brand.

We have a different company in Europe, called Satipharm, with a proprietary gel pell capsule. It’s a CBD extract that comes in a 10 milligram or 50 milligram format and is sold in 2,000 stores in the UK, online across Europe and by prescription in Australia. We also have a CPG division with two products. Dream Water, a natural sleep aid, is available in 30,000 stores across North America and LivRelief, a topical pain relief cream, is available in 6,000 stores in Canada and soon in the US as well.

INN: What does United Greeneries’ cannabis oil license amendment mean for the company?

WS: Harvest one is a global health, wellness and self-care company. We’ll be looking to infuse our products with CBD and THC through our CPG division. Our oil license is an essential part of our path forward as we begin to formulate those products for Cannabis 2.0 in Canada as well as the hemp extract market in the US. We’re adding more products to our portfolio in the EU under the Satipharm brand.

INN: Harvest One seems to be evolving into a CPG company, can you talk about this strategy when it comes to Dream Water and Delivra?

WS: At the end of the day, we’re a self-care company. It’s important that we grow and sell premium flower in Canada, but our license gives us the ability to start formulating different versions of our existing CPG brands. We firmly believe that cannabis takes off when you give people products that they know, trust and buy in regular retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The world starts to change when we infuse products with cannabis, and people begin to migrate over to those product SKUs. As we move forward, our oil license will give us the ability to make value-added products a core part of our strategy.

INN: Can you talk about Satipharm in Europe and your plans for its North America one?

WS: Satipharm has a proprietary gel pill that is different than the other pills currently on the market. It has tiny micro-gelatin beads inside of a gastro-resistant capsule. The capsule can move through your stomach before it’s digested to break down in the intestine. We’ve done clinical trials on it for pediatric epilepsy that have been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The product is going to be a game-changer once we introduce it in North America and expand our reach across the EU and into Australia. Satipharm’s product is key for us going forward, and we’re looking to bring that product into both Canada and the US quickly.

INN: What’s next for Harvest One, and how does that fit for the company’s long-term goals?

WS: The big catalyst for us will be our new cannabis products for Cannabis 2.0 in Canada and hemp-infused products in the US. To publicize this, we’ve signed a global endorsement deal with Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstar Auston Matthews. He has been using Dream Water for about 1.5 years now and swears by the product. He says that the good night’s sleep that Dream Water allows him to have is crucial to him perform at the top of his game.

