Goldplay Mining: Now Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) is now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and CEO Catalin Kilofliski sat down with the Investing News Network to outline the company’s project in the renowned Golden Triangle of British Columbia and another project in Portugal.

Kilofliski revealed, “The beauty about what we do is working with the best of everything. With the help of experienced geologists, we can begin with surface sampling and data collection. The objective is to do a very thorough exploration program this summer, in the hope that it will generate targets for next year.”

“We are doers. We are not promoters. We are people that have a track record in the mining space, and the only way we’re gonna defend our reputation is by delivering,” he further shared.

The company’s flagship Scottie West gold project in BC is, quite literally, a fresh exploration opportunity. Until recently, there was extensive glacial cover on the property, preventing exploration similarly undertaken at nearby properties.

The Borba 2 exploration permit in Portugal, on the other hand, consists of four copper-gold projects, including three past-producing mines that are all open for exploration.

Watch the full interview with Goldplay Mining CEO Catalin Kilofliski above.

