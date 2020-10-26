With health and safety at the top of everyone’s minds in 2020, G6 Materials’ graphene products have the potential to play an important role in reducing the spread of infections at home, school, work and in hospitals.









G6 Materials (TSXV:GGG,OTCQB:GPHBF) President & CEO Daniel Stolyarov shared with the Investing News Network the company’s recent stellar financial results and how the company is building a valuable intellectual property portfolio of graphene-based applications.

G6 Materials provides graphene-based solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications. The company has a growing IP portfolio based on its proprietary technology.

G6 Materials’ solutions have a variety of applications across key sectors. “The technology that G6 has developed is currently being utilized in many industries, including but not limited to advanced composites, pharmaceuticals and air purification,” said Stolyarov.

Request an Investor Kit: G6 Materials

One of G6 Materials’ wholly-owned subsidiaries, Graphene Laboratories Inc., offers over 100 graphene and graphene-related products to thousands of customers worldwide, including NASA, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Harvard University and IBM (NYSE:IBM). G6 recently entered into a licensing agreement with a biopharmaceutical company. “[This] demonstrated our ability to continue maximizing the value of our IP portfolio,” he added.

With health and safety at the top of everyone’s minds in 2020, G6 Material’s graphene products have the potential to play an important role in reducing the spread of infections at home, school, work and hospitals. “On top of its Nobel Prize-winning physical and chemical properties, graphene also possesses antimicrobial properties, which make it a highly relevant material for today,” explained Stolyarov. “For example, graphene-based materials and coatings can be incorporated into personal protective equipment and in other products to combat the spread of infections.”

Air purification systems offer another application for graphene’s antimicrobial properties. “Most modern air purification systems rely on HEPA filters that are designed to remove micron-sized particles such as pollen and dust,” Stolyarov said. “However, such systems are not very effective at filtering ultrafine particles between 100-1,000 nanometers, such as pathogens, including viruses and some bacteria.” G6 Materials has developed a graphene oxide coating to improve the performance of HEPA systems by helping to deactivate viruses captured in the air filter.

The sale of air purification systems contributed to its record breaking quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020.

Another contributing factor to its record revenue growth was the company’s participation in a marine research project. G6 Material recently finalized a research and development project that resulted in formulations for graphene-enhanced resins for fiberglass and carbon fiber marine composites. Management expects to receive a final payment of approximately US$117,500 from a private Singaporean company that partnered on the project.

Read on below for the full transcript of the interview with G6 Materials Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov.

Investing News Network: Please provide our investor audience with an overview of G6 Materials.

G6 Materials Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov: G6 is a world-leader in developing innovative graphene-based solutions for cutting-edge applications around the world. Our mission is to bring advanced material products to market and maximize the potential of our strong IP portfolio, which currently consists of three granted patents, three provisional patents and five filed patent applications. Further, the technology that G6 has developed is currently utilized in many industries, including but not limited to advanced composites, pharmaceuticals and air purification.

Investing News Network: What makes graphene an important investment trend in 2020?

G6 Materials Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov: This year has been marked by unprecedented challenges, including the global coronavirus pandemic and wildfires on the US west coast, which offer a unique set of opportunities to apply advanced materials such as graphene. On top of its Nobel Prize-winning physical and chemical properties, graphene also possesses antimicrobial properties, which make it a highly relevant material for today. For example, graphene-based materials and coatings can be incorporated into personal protective equipment and in other products to combat the spread of infections. Therefore, graphene-based materials have an opportunity to play an essential role in keeping offices, hospitals, schools and homes safer during these challenging times and in the future.

Investing News Network: Please tell us about your recent IP including the antimicrobial coating for advanced air filtration systems.

G6 Materials Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov: G6 has most recently developed intellectual property to improve the performance of existing air purification systems. Most modern air purification systems rely on HEPA filters that are designed to remove micron-sized particles such as pollen and dust. However, such systems are not very effective at filtering ultrafine particles between 100-1,000 nanometers, such as pathogens including viruses and some bacteria. As a result, we have developed a graphene-based filter that works in conjunction with conventional HEPA filters and is designed to take advantage of graphene’s outstanding antimicrobial characteristics. The antimicrobial properties of G6’s graphene oxide coating help to deactivate the virus while it is being captured by the filter.

Investing News Network: Please tell our investor audience more about the 2020 financial results and what they mean for the future of G6 Materials.

G6 Materials Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov: The fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020 featured a large increase in revenue over the previous quarter, by a factor of 2.4 or 140 percent. There were primarily two events that contributed to this result – the Singaporean marine vessel research project was in the process of being completed and the initial sales of air purification systems were recorded. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, and among other announcements, G6 disclosed that it had successfully entered into a licensing agreement with a biopharmaceutical company, which demonstrated our ability to continue maximizing the value of its IP portfolio.

Investing News Network: What’s next for G6 Materials, and how does that fit into the company’s long-term goals?

G6 Materials Co-CEO Daniel Stolyarov: Despite the impact of the worldwide pandemic, we expect 2020 to be a ground-breaking year for the company. We have successfully pivoted our corporate strategy and, as a result, revenues have been increasing at a faster rate from accessing new markets in the air purification space for the company’s suite of products. Further, G6 expects to continue creating value for shareholders by capitalizing on our research and development efforts to build an IP portfolio based on the extraordinary properties of graphene.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by G6 Materials (TSXV:GGG, OTCQB:GPHBF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by G6 Materials in order to help investors learn more about the company. G6 Materials is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with G6 Materials and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.