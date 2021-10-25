“We’ve got a multimillion ounce potential prospect in Central Canada tied onto one of Canada’s largest gold deposits,” said Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani.









Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF) CEO Karim Rayani shared that the company’s Central Canada gold project located near Atikokan, Ontario, returned five grab samples ranging from 11.2 to 79.7 grams per tonne gold.

“The Central Canada project is tied with Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM), which has one of the larger defined deposits in Canada. We’ve done three successful programs, tested the mineralization, and we’re hitting consistent grades. We have to do some further rounds of drilling and define some more ounces. We can be sitting on 1 or 2 million ounces,” said Rayani.

The Central Canada mine has a mineralized strike length of 140 meters as defined by drilling intercepts, and consists of parallel zones that strike east-northeast and dip steeply to the north-northwest.

“We’ve got a multimillion ounce potential prospect in Central Canada tied onto one of Canada’s largest gold deposits. We’ve got a high-grade system in BC, a number of assets acquired in Newfoundland and it’d be hard pressed to find another deal like ours.”

Watch the full interview of Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani above.

