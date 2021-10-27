“Nobody’s really applying artificial intelligence into the uranium exploration in the Athabasca, and so we might be a first mover,” said Azincourt Energy CEO Alex Klenman.









Azincourt Energy (TSXV:AAZ,OTCQB:AZURF,FWB:A0U2) CEO Alex Klenman discussed the company’s pioneering initiatives to bring artificial intelligence (AI), data mining and rapid algorithm work into mining exploration.

Azincourt Energy recently entered into an agreement with FOBI AI (TSXV:FOBI) to apply its established AI and applications “to support Azincourt’s goal of making discovery and delineating a resource at its East Preston uranium project,” according to a press release.

“Nobody’s really applying AI into the uranium exploration in the Athabasca, and so we might be a first mover. We’d like to embrace new technology and see how it can make us more efficient,” said Azincourt Energy CEO Alex Klenman.

According to Klenman, the ultimate goal is to utilize technology to allow Azincourt Energy to make discoveries more quickly, with less impact on the environment and with fewer dollars spent on drill holes and exploration initiatives.

The company recently closed the final tranche of a private placement worth $8 million, which will be used to fund the development of the East Preston uranium project. The flagship East Preston project covers over 25,000 hectares in the Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

“We’re heading into our drill program in the winter, and we’re going to do 30 to 35 holes. We’re exceeding the entire pre-run here for four years. We have strong institutional support from funds, which allows us to get more aggressive. Our timing looks really good. We’re excited to be cashed up and doing our biggest drill program and the best market we’ve seen since 2011,” shared Azincourt Energy CEO Alex Klenman.

