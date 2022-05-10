Energy Investing News

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2022.

Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Leontine Atkins

34,045,964

97.26%

958,868

2.74%

Ian Bruce

33,809,315

96.58%

1,195,517

3.42%

Daniel Camus

32,814,657

93.74%

2,190,175

6.26%

Donald Deranger

33,389,776

95.39%

1,615,056

4.61%

Catherine Gignac

33,758,357

96.44%

1,246,475

3.56%

Tim Gitzel

34,679,038

99.07%

325,794

0.93%

Jim Gowans

31,004,171

88.57%

4,000,661

11.43%

Kathryn Jackson

34,488,853

98.53%

515,979

1.47%

Don Kayne

31,455,465

89.86%

3,549,367

10.14%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cameco Reports First Quarter Results, Beginning to Benefit From Strategic Decisions as Uranium Prices Improve; Well-Positioned With Leverage to Market Transition

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"With the recent uranium price increase, we are beginning to enjoy the benefits of the strategic and deliberate decisions we have made. And, with leverage to rising prices, we are well-positioned to continue to capture value from the market transition we believe is underway, and that is supported by the fundamentals; fundamentals characterized by durable, full-cycle demand against a backdrop of growing concerns about security of supply," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2022, including $47.8 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company's results reflect earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 including mark-to-market gains of $47.8 million on the Company's investment in 2.5 million pounds U 3 O 8 of physical uranium holdings.  All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

