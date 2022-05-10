Cameco has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2022. Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne. Voting Results for Cameco Directors Profile Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our ...

