C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that concurrently with drilling at its flagship Jasperoide project in Peru, the Company has secured a rig to undertake a 5,000 metre core drilling program in Jamaica to test several compelling high priority copper-gold porphyry targets. The rig is currently on route to Kingston, Jamaica and drilling is expected to commence in late April.

C3 Metals holds a 100% interest in three licenses which cover an overlooked and under explored porphyry/epithermal copper-gold belt in Jamaica. The area was the focus of historical mining by the Spanish and British and modern exploration activity included work by BHP and Oz Minerals.

Highlights:

  • 5,000m of drilling, initially targeting a porphyry cluster at the Bellas Gate Project
  • Over 20 porphyry and epithermal prospects identified within an 8 km2 area
  • Proven porphyry terrain; historical, shallow copper-gold intercepts at several prospects include:
    • Connors 114.0m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.52g/t Au in CON-14-004 (from 28.0m) 1
    • Camel Hill 137.2m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from surface) 1
    • Geo Hill 158.2m @ 0.32% Cu, 0.16g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from 3.0m) 1
    • Provost 291.0m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.14g/t Au in PVT-16-002 (from 29m) 1
    • Hendley 259.0m @ 0.23% Cu, 0.07g/t Au in HEN-15-003 (from 59m) 1
  • Multiple holes were terminated in strong porphyry copper-gold mineralization
  • New undrilled porphyry targets also defined by co-incident geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the Epidote Ridge, Coffee and White Rock Ridge prospects
  • High-grade sub-cropping copper-gold veins have not been tested for strike or depth continuity

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "C3 Metals is very fortunate to hold a significant land package over high potential copper-gold belts in Peru and Jamaica. Drilling of our flagship Jasperoide property in Peru continues to define a near surface high-grade oxide copper-gold skarn and we are exploring this extensive alteration system for stacked high-grade skarns and their causative porphyries.

"Concurrently, our team has been advancing our little known, yet highly-prospective, Jamaican copper-gold targets. The most recent drilling in Jamaica was undertaken from 2015 to 2017 which confirmed continuous zones of strong, near-surface, porphyry copper-gold mineralization that have not been followed up. In addition, reprocessing of geophysical data and our 'boots on the ground philosophy' of detailed mapping and sampling have provided an understanding of the geometry and controls of the hydrothermal system.

"With the strong copper price, we consider it imperative to properly drill test these high-priority porphyry and epithermal targets."

2022 Jamaica Drilling Program

A first stage 5,000 metre drill program is planned to evaluate multiple porphyry copper-gold targets at the Bellas Gate licence, initially focussing on "Porphyry Alley", a 4 km by 2 km mineral district that contains the Connors, Camel Hill, Geo Hill, Epidote Ridge, Coffee and White Rock Ridge porphyry prospects (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_001.jpg
 
Figure 1: Bellas Gate Project, showing copper-gold porphyry prospects along the well-defined northwest trending Porphyry Alley and epithermal veins along a peripheral and parallel trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_001full.jpg

Previous drilling on Porphyry Alley tested a number of coincident geophysical (magnetic and IP chargeability) and geochemical anomalies (soils and rocks). The drilling intersected strong porphyry copper and gold mineralization over broad intervals at multiple prospects. Copper-gold mineralization is closely associated with magnetite alteration and well-developed quartz stockwork and sheeted veins (Figure 2). Several historical drill holes terminated in strong mineralization and remain open in multiple directions.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_002.jpg
 
Figure 2. Core slab from CON-14-003 (Connors), with disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite in quartz stockwork veins; interval 99 - 100m assayed 1.1% copper and 0.81 g/t gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_002full.jpg

C3 Metals completed a thorough review of all exploration data in 2021, including reprocessed magnetic and induced polarization data. A 3D view of the Induced Polarization model shows a large chargeability anomaly below Epidote Ridge that measures 1,200m by 600m and is spatially associated with the Connors, Camel Hill and Geo Hill porphyry bodies (Figure 3). Reprocessed magnetic data similarly shows a very large and coincident magnetic anomaly below Epidote Ridge which is interpreted as the centre of the mineralized system in Porphyry Alley (Figure 4).

Epidote Ridge is just one of a number of high value targets at depth and along strike. Details on other targets will be announced over the coming weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_003.jpg
 
Figure 3: Reprocessed IP data showing a large chargeability anomaly interconnected to the surrounding porphyry bodies at Connors, Camel Hill and Geo Hill.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_003full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_004.jpg
 
Figure 4: Cross sections through Geo Hill - Epidote Ridge - Connors porphyry prospects, Analytical Signal (top) and IP Chargeability (bottom). Proposed hole will test this high value target below Epidote Ridge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/117936_761e39ad9427e840_004full.jpg

References for Historical Data
1 Data from the above drill results are historical results and it is unknown what type of quality-control programs were performed at the time. The QP also advises that true width of the above results cannot be determined at this time.

Summary of Historical Mining and Mineral Exploration in Jamaica

At C3 Metals' projects in Jamaica, the mining history goes back to the 1500's when the Spanish first came to the Caribbean. Subsequently, British mining companies exploited the high grade copper deposits in the 19th Century. It wasn't until the mid-to late twentieth century that modern exploration and mining took place in Jamaica, especially in the region of C3 Metals' projects. Major mining companies include BHP, Noranda, Teck and Cominco which all explored for precious and base metals on the island from the 1960's through the 1990's. Bauxite mining has been a large contributor to Jamaica's GDP since the 1950s, with Jamaica ranked as the world's premier producer at the time. Since 2011, C3 Metals has created a significant amount of exploration data from multi-element geochemistry, high resolution airborne magnetic surveys, induced polarization surveys and over 10,000m of core drilling.

For additional information, contact:

Kevin Tomlinson
President & CEO
ktomlinson@c3metals.com

Alec Rowlands
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 572 2512
arowlands@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore).

C3 Metals also has a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica. It has identified numerous porphyry targets at Bellas Gate, a 6 km long multi-element epithermal corridor at Main Ridge and extensive copper mineralization at surface at Arthurs Seat. Jamaica, known as a world leading producer of bauxite and alumina, also has a long history of copper and gold production dating back several centuries. A stable Mining Code and a favourable fiscal regime contribute to an excellent environment for mineral exploration and development. C3 Metals also holds a 2% royalty on Tocvan's Rogers Creek copper project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Overview

Copper is now referred to as “the new oil” and the “metal of the future” because its durability, recyclability and superior conductivity make it a valuable resource as the world transitions towards sustainability. Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to a more sustainable future and copper is a major component in the production and use of green mobility. In the US alone, 7 million EVs will be required by 2025. As the world travels the road to sustainable energy, the demand for copper increases.

Copper prices surged in late 2020, which reached US$6,800 per MT, the best rate since June 2018. The trend has continued into 2021, with prices rising 11 percent in Q1, in line with commodities surging across the board.

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM,OTCQB: CUAUF) is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Peru, which is recognized as the second-largest copper exporter in the world.

C3’s most exciting venture is their acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru. This project is located just 50km from notable copper-gold deposits like Las Bambas (1.2 BT at 0.61 percent Cu), Constancia (534 MT at 0.31 percent Cu) and Haquira (569 MT at 0.56 Cu). Additionally, past exploration results have revealed that high-grade mineralization exists at the surface, containing 14g/t gold and 18.5 percent copper in rock chips.

Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has already provided good news for the company. According to a May 2021 press release, “Results from seven holes on the first drill section intersected broad zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization within a larger low-moderate grade envelope. The drill program will now proceed to its planned 10,000m looking to expand the near-surface copper-gold footprint.”

Another advantage of the Jasperoide project is the fact that the initial infrastructure is already in place. This should simplify the logistical processes required to ramp up future production. In addition to Jasperoide, the company has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

C3 Metals also operates in Jamaica, a country that is recognized as a diverse mining region that boasts unique mineralogy. Historically, Jamaica was best known as a producer of bauxite, but more recently, has seen the discovery of gold and copper porphyry occurrences. C3 Metals’ early entry into Jamaica means it should benefit from first-mover advantage and be best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

One of the company’s two BC copper – gold projects is under JV to Tocvan Ventures (TOC:CSE) who has the ability to earn 80% by spending on exploration and issuing shares. The other project in BC – Mackenzie – is currently available for option or sale.

C3 Metals’ management team has a proven track record of returning value to shareholders. Management brings decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development and project management, providing the needed industry expertise to oversee complex mining projects.

C3 Metals’ Company Highlights

  • C3 Metals is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company’s flagship project is the acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru.
  • Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has shown high-grade gold-copper deposits, and the company will move forward with drilling to 10,000 m.
  • The company also has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.
  • CCCM’s 52-week performance is +230 percent, and the recent confirmation of high-grade mineral deposits in their flagship project means that the strong performance can be expected to continue into the future.
  • C3’s management team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and project management. This lends C3 expertise and understanding of the industry which they have leveraged for strategic positioning in Peru and Jamaica.
  • C3 acquired 100 percent of Hochschild Mining PLC’s interest in the Company’s flagship Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project1, Peru held by Compañia Minera Ares S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hochschild (the “Acquisition”).

C3 Metals’ Key Projects

Jasperoide Project

C3’s flagship project is the 57 square kilometer Jasperoide project located in Southern Peru.

Considerable upside potential at Jasperoide lies in the interpreted “STACKED” skarn system with well-developed mineralogic zonation which shows garnet, diopside skarn and magnetite skarn. There is a drill-defined near-surface oxide copper zone, deeper porphyry-style mineralization and intermediate sulphidation vein overprinting. Given the large volume of skarn mineralization seen at Jasperoide, the potential for a very large copper-gold deposit similar in scale to neighboring mines is very high.

Access is by primary and secondary roads from the regional capital of Cusco. The average elevation at the Jasperoide site is 4,300m, located on a gently rolling plateau. Previous exploration has identified copper and gold mineralization in a magnetite skarn with a classic hydrothermal alteration signature of an underlying copper porphyry system.

Mineral Exploration Licenses in Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. controls 100 percent of five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

Excellent potential at BGP (Bella’s Gate Project) exists for economically viable copper-gold deposits, with porphyry, epithermal, skarn, oxide and copper gold (IOCG) type targets.

The company has identified seven porphyry systems at the Bellas Gate Project where recent drilling has discovered a new zone with the initial drill hole intersecting 339m of 0.34 percent CuEq, including 10m of 1.79 percent CuEq.

New mineral exploration and development is welcome and encouraged by the Jamaican Government. The country has a long history of mining, beginning with the Spanish in the 16th Century, continuing with the British in the 19th Century, and today the modern bauxite industry is still thriving.

Mineral extraction in Jamaica is a very large contributor to the country’s GDP. British-based law, Canadian banking institutions, good infrastructure, and ready access to deep water shipping ports all contribute to a beneficial mining environment.

C3 Metals’ Management Team

Kevin Tomlinson – President & CEO

Kevin Tomlinson is a Canadian/Australian Structural Geologist and Investment Banker with over 35 years of experience in the exploration, development and financing of mining projects globally, and particularly in the North American, Australasian and European capital markets. Kevin’s diverse career commenced with 15 years in technical and senior exploration management roles predominantly at Plutonic Resources followed by several years as the Managing Director and CEO of ASX listed junior Austminex, and as Head of Research for Hartleys stockbroking in Australia.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Tomlinson has been an effective Resources Investment Banker, M&A advisor and Company Director for some of the most successful junior exploration and development companies globally including Centamin Plc, Orbis Gold, Medusa Mining, Cardinal Resources and Bellevue Gold.

John McNeice, CA, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

John McNeice is a Chartered Professional Accountant registered in Ontario, Canada. Mr. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies. Presently Mr. McNeice is also CFO of Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: AUU) and Northern Graphite Corp. (TSX-V: NGC) where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management.

From September 2005 to May 2007, Mr. McNeice was Chief Financial Officer of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE), a uranium exploration and development company. He was a key member of the management team completing the initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During Mr. McNeice’s tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several secondary financings which funded the development and eventual production of uranium at the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming, USA.

Stephen Hughes – VP Exploration

Mr. Hughes is an economic geologist with over 20 years of technical and management experience covering exploration, development and mine geology. Specializing in porphyry copper-gold, skarn and epithermal systems has led to the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1999. Steve’s experience includes 12 years with PT Freeport Indonesia at the giant Grasberg mine, both in the open pit and as manager of the underground mine geology and exploration groups and 14 years as Exploration Manager – Indonesia for Oxiana Limited and VP – Exploration for Tigers Realm/Asiamet Resources where his roles have focused on managing the acquisition, exploration and development of Company making Cu-Au opportunities.

Recent successes include the acquisition and development of the Beutong porphyry Cu-Au deposit, as well as the discovery and development of the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, all of which are currently being advanced through resource delineation and/or feasibility studies.

Alec Rowlands – VP Investor Relations

Mr. Rowlands has over 25 years of experience in mining finance. He is the former managing director of First Marathon Securities (London) and former Head of Sales for Gordon Capital (NYC). Since 1999, Mr. Rowlands has held several senior finance positions, including with Yorkton Securities, Westwind Partners, Jennings Capital and PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd.

Mr. Rowlands has been an active investor and founding shareholder in several mining ventures, notably Auryx Gold, which was acquired by B2Gold for its Otjikoto project in Namibia in 2011. He is currently Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Cardinal Resources Inc. (TSX: CDV).

Jeffrey Ackert, BSc. – VP Business Development

Mr. Ackert began his career as a regional geologist with St. Joe Minerals, Bond Gold Canada and LAC Minerals in the 1980s. In 1990 he became a mine geologist at LAC Minerals’ Golden Patricia Mine (Barrick Gold Corp after 1994) where he specialized in production and exploration. In 1996 he was appointed VP Exploration for Orezone Resources Inc. focusing on West Africa and was subsequently named VP Technical Services in 2005.

During his time at Orezone, its market cap increased from $2M to over $300M due to resource development of various projects in West Africa including Essakane, Sega and Bondigui in Burkina Faso. Since 2007, Mr. Ackert has been the sole principal of JSA International Geoconsulting and since early 2008 a Director of Advance Gold Corp.

Chris Irwin, B.A., LL.B – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Irwin is a principal of Irwin Lowy LLP, a Toronto-based law firm specializing in Corporate and Securities Law. Between 2004 and 2006, he was associated with Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. From 1998 to 2004, he was associated initially with Boyle & Company and subsequently with Power Budd LLP. Presently Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies. Mr. Irwin was Corporate Secretary for Kinbauri Gold Corp. from 2004-2009.

Mr. Irwin received his Bachelor of Arts from Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Quebec in 1990 and his Bachelor of Laws from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 1994. He has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1996.

