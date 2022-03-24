C3 Metals Inc. is pleased to advise that concurrently with drilling at its flagship Jasperoide project in Peru, the Company has secured a rig to undertake a 5,000 metre core drilling program in Jamaica to test several compelling high priority copper-gold porphyry targets. The rig is currently on route to Kingston, Jamaica and drilling is expected to commence in late April.C3 Metals holds a 100% interest in three ...

CCCM:CA