Resource News Investing News

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Symons to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective September 6, 2022. Simultaneous with this appointment Mr. Symons will also join C3 Metals' Board as a Director.

Dan Symons brings over 15 years of mining industry related experience in business development, corporate development and investor relations with a number of highly successful junior-mid tier growth companies. Mr. Symons joins C3 Metals from Argonaut Gold where he most recently held the position of Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Prior to this he was a key member of the Romarco Minerals Inc. executive management team in the role of Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Symons has been actively involved in multiple M&A transactions totalling over $800 million and equity and debt financings totalling over $650 million and $500 million, respectively. Mr. Symons commenced his career with Renmark Financial Communications, a leading North American IR firm, and is an active member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute. Mr. Symons holds an Honours B.A. from Concordia University in Montreal.

Tony Manini, Chairman of C3 Metals Inc. stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Dan to the Company as President and CEO, and as a director. Dan brings extensive capital markets facing corporate leadership experience which is highly complimentary to the strong technical and operating capability of our team. His core background in investor relations, coupled with a strong track record in corporate financing and M&A at a number of highly successful junior-mid tier growth companies is very relevant to the C3 Metals business as we continue to grow substantive long-term value for our shareholders through the exploration and development of our outstanding portfolio of copper and gold projects in Peru and Jamaica."

Dan Symons commented, "After getting to know the C3 Metals' Board of Directors and conducting due diligence of the exploration potential of its asset base, I'm excited to be joining a team of high-calibre individuals at such a prospective company. At the end of the day, success in the mineral exploration and development business is all about the people and properties, of which I consider both to be exceptional. I believe C3 Metals is poised for discovery and look forward to working with the team to create significant value for all stakeholders as the full potential of the Company's portfolio of copper and gold projects in Peru and Jamaica is unlocked."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan approved by shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 4, 2022, the Board of Directors has granted 15,400,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. A total of 6,000,000 options will vest immediately, while 9,400,000 options will vest over a period of 12 months, subject to regulatory acceptance. After vesting, each incentive stock option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of CAD $0.08. The incentive stock options have a term of five years, expiring on August 15, 2027 or upon departure of the option-holder. Following this stock option grant, the Company will have a total of 51,660,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 8.76% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The Company also granted 2,036,364 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in 12 months, after the date of the grant.

For additional information, contact:

Tony Manini
Executive Chairman
tmanini@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits in the America's. The Company's flagship project is the Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, holding 100% ownership of 49 claims covering 267 sq km and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km. the Greatiam 10 and 70 claims covering 5 sq km. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 sq km of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133835

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 MetalsTSXV:CCCMBase Metals Investing
CCCM:CA
c3 metals inc

C3 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

Consolidates Strategic Position in Major Copper Producing District

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings around its highly prospective Jasperoide project in the world class Andahuaylas-Yauri skarnporphyry copper belt of southern Peru. The Company and its subsidiaries now control a total of 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) comprising 100% of 49 claims covering 267 sq km (26,698 hectares) and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km (500 hectares).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") wishes to advise that for personal reasons, Kevin Tomlinson is stepping down from his role as President and CEO. He will also resign as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Tony Manini, current Chairman of C3 Metals will take up the role of Executive Chairman to lead the Company through to the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Tomlinson will assist in the orderly transition of duties as required.

Drilling on the Company's exciting copper-gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica is continuing in full swing under the leadership of VP-Exploration, Stephen Hughes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Discovers High Grade Copper - Silver at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

C3 Metals Discovers High Grade Copper - Silver at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report surface reconnaissance results from mapping and sampling at the Arthurs Seat Project in Jamaica (Figure 1). Arthurs Seat is one of four Jamaican projects owned 100% by the Company and is located adjacent to the Company's Bellas Gate property where the Company has commenced a 5,000 metre drill program.

Exploration to date at Arthurs Seat has defined a 6.75 km2 prospective area of copper mineralized veins and breccias interpreted to represent the upper part of an underlying porphyry system. Magnetics, mapping and detailed prospecting are continuing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

C3 Metals to Commence Drilling Copper-Gold Porphyry Targets in Jamaica

 C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 5,000 metre drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold porphyry project in Jamaica will commence this weekend.

Drilling is designed to test multiple porphyry copper targets identified within the regionally significant Crawl River Fault zone. Drilling will also target epithermal gold prospects on the property (Figure 1). Twelve porphyry systems and multiple epithermal occurrences have been identified in the project area to date.

Program Highlights

  • The Epidote Ridge prospect area is located within the Bellas Gate SEPL and specifically within Porphyry Alley, a cluster of porphyries along the Crawl River Fault Zone (Figure 2)
  • Epidote Ridge is the first drill target, an interpreted preserved porphyry centre linked to porphyry copper-gold prospects known as Connors, Geo Hill and Camel Hill
  • Strong copper-gold mineralization intersected at Connors, Geo Hill and Camel prospects is interpreted to converge beneath Epidote Ridge
  • Shallow historic drilling at Connors and Camel Hill intersected good copper and gold grades as highlighted below (full details included in press release of March 24, 2022)

Connors results:

  • 114.0m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au in CON-14-004 (from 28.0m)[1]
  • 84.0m @ 1.00% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au in CON-14-005 (from 14.0m) 1

Camel Hill results:

  • 137.2m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from surface) 1
  • 85.0m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-05 (from 3.40m) 1
  • Post Eidote Ridge drilling, the rig will test other high potential porphyry prospects, including Coffee, Lucky Valley, Geo Hill and White Rock Ridge, followed by epithermal copper-gold-silver targets at Charing Cross and Stamford Hill

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "On March 24th, 2022 we announced our 2022 exploration drilling program in Jamaica. We are excited to commence drilling on a number of untested copper-gold porphyry systems and historic mine workings with impressive copper mineralization but limited multi-discipline exploration. This initial program will test multiple high potential prospects starting at Epidote Ridge, one of our most compelling targets. On completion of the first hole, the drill rig will move to test additional porphyry and epithermal targets along Porphyry Alley and the parallel spatially associated Epithermal Copper-Gold Corridor."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal_560.jpg

Figure 1: Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and the Crawl River Fault Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal.jpg

Details of the Drilling Program

Over the past year, the Company compiled all historical exploration data on its Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and refined the geological and mineralization models for Bellas Gate (Figure 2). The review identified significant porphyry copper-gold potential beneath Epidote Ridge, where down dip extensions of the Connors and Camel porphyry copper-gold deposits are interpreted to converge.

Epidote Ridge is characterized by intense epidote alteration over a nine square kilometre area and is associated with highly anomalous copper in soil geochemistry and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability features at depth (Figure 3). The geochemical and geophysical signatures at Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors are similar to Epidote Ridge, making it the most compelling and highest priority porphyry drill target in Bellas Gate.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full_560.jpg

Figure 2. Porphyry Alley on the Bellas Gate Project showing Epidote Ridge, Connors and Camel Hill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full_560.jpg

Figure 3: Coincident magnetic (top) and IP Chargeability (bottom) anomalies beneath Epidote Ridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full.jpg

For additional information, contact: Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO
+1 416 841 5122 or ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals' Deep Drilling Provides Key Evidence of Porphyry System at Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's deep core drilling at its Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru has intersected a hydrothermal alteration system beneath the Montaña de Cobre zone. Drilling intersected a multi-phase hydrothermal alteration system that is coincident with a large Hybrid CSAMT anomaly and indicative of a classic porphyry model.

Jasperoide Phase 2 Drill Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Drills 18.7 G/T AU, 13.70 G/T AU, and 12.7 G/T AU at Bazooka

Opawica Drills 18.7 G/T AU, 13.70 G/T AU, and 12.7 G/T AU at Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica")  is pleased to announce the positive drill results on its wholly owned Bazooka Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Commences Drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Commences Drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report all preparations have been completed and drilling has commenced on the Company's Solwezi Licences in Zambia.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 23rd

Stillwater Critical Minerals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 23rd

Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF) based in Vancouver, Canada, and focused on near-term resource expansion at its Stillwater West battery and precious project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd.

DATE: August 23rd
TIME: 11:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Amended Technical Report on SEDAR for Escalones Copper Project, Chile

World Copper Files Amended Technical Report on SEDAR for Escalones Copper Project, Chile

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that it has filed an amended National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for the Escalones copper project, located in Chile.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Amended Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Escalones Copper Project, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile" (the "Technical Report")with an effective date of February 15, 2022 and a revised and amended date of August 9, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. and Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on the Company's website at worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 27, 2022, it has entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Mink has been granted an option to acquire (the "Transaction") an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Montcalm Project"). The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure. The Transaction is intended to be Mink's "Qualifying Transaction" for purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange's Capital Pool Company program.

Terms of the Definitive Agreement:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 27, 2022, it has entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Mink has been granted an option to acquire (the "Transaction") an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Montcalm Project"). The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure. The Transaction is intended to be Mink's "Qualifying Transaction" for purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange's Capital Pool Company program.

Terms of the Definitive Agreement:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×