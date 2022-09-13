Resource News Investing News

Rock Chips Assayed up to 14.2 g/t Gold and 5.2% Copper

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a large-scale, intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold and copper vein swarm at the Company's 100% owned Arthurs Seat project. First rock chip assays from this discovery returned up to 14.2 gt Au, 5.2% Cu and 53 gt Ag. The Arthurs Seat project is in the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District") of Jamaica.

An extensive area of epithermal veins and breccias (Figure 1) has been outlined on the Arthurs Seat project. Field mapping to date indicates quartz vein and breccia structures up to 25 metres in true width that have been discontinuously traced over two kilometres of strike. This newly discovered vein swarm is located approximately 500 metres southeast of the previously announced high-grade copper-silver mineralization (see assays up to 13.8% Cu and 492 g/t Ag in press release dated June 2, 2022).

Exploration Highlights:

  • Epithermal veins and breccias at the Crofts Hill target within Arthurs Seat:
    • A true maiden discovery with no prior modern-day exploration - never drilled;
    • A high density of intermediate sulfidation quartz vein and breccias over an area of 3 km x 2 km;
    • Rock chip assays up to 14.2 g/t Au, 5.2% Cu, and 53 g/t Ag;
    • Over 30% of the initial 137 rock chips collected assayed highly anomalous gold values; and
    • Sheeted quartz vein and breccia zones up to 25m true width.
  • Copper-Silver Zone at the Brandon Hill target within Arthurs Seat:
    • Exploration limited to selective surface sampling in the 1960s - never drilled;
    • Recently completed ridge and spur soils confirm a 2.5 km x 1.2 km copper in soil anomaly; and
    • Discovery of amygdaloidal basalts flooded with secondary copper.

Dan Symons, President & CEO, stated, "We believe that the CRF District is a completely untapped district scale play of which C3 Metals holds 20,700 hectares. True greenfields discoveries in this day and age are very rare. We now have two highly prospective targets to evaluate within our Arthurs Seat project. We believe the underexplored nature of our Jamaican projects and the 25 km strike potential of the CRF District represents a compelling opportunity for the Company. Drill permit applications have been filed and are expected to be received in the near term. As soon as the permits for Arthurs Seat drilling are in hand, we intend to commence testing these exciting discoveries."

Exploration Update

The Arthurs Seat project is situated over the regionally significant CRF District, a major mineralizing structure that bisects the island of Jamaica. Very little exploration has been carried out at Arthurs Seat with many areas having never been subject to field mapping and evaluation. Arthurs Seat is contiguous to the highly prospective Bellas Gate project, where C3 Metals is currently undertaking a 5,000-metre diamond drill program and recently announced an intersection of 309.0m at 0.44% Cu and 0.33 g/t Au in the upper portion of the first drill hole of the program (see press release dated September 12, 2022).

C3 Metals' exploration activities continue to identify copper, gold and silver mineral occurrences throughout the Arthurs Seat project. The anomalous geochemical copper-gold-silver footprint has now been expanded to 7 km x 4 km (Figure 1), covering both Brandon Hill through to Crofts Hill. Although various mineralization styles have been identified, an important vein / breccia discovery at Crofts Hill confirms potential for a large-scale and well-preserved epithermal gold vein system.

Epithermal Vein Discovery (Crofts Hill)

The extensive field of intermediate sulfidation epithermal veins and breccia zones up to 25m wide is similar to the Pueblo Viejo epithermal gold-silver deposit in the Dominican Republic with Arthurs Seat epithermal veins are hosted in volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Cretaceous Age. Pueblo Viejo has reserves and resources that include proven and probable gold reserves of 5.7 million ounces; measured and indicated gold resources of 15.0 million ounces; and, inferred gold resources of 2.2 million ounces (Source https://mininglifeonline.net/company-article/pueblo-viejo/10531).

Exploration activities undertaken thus far by C3 Metals have consisted of reconnaissance geologic mapping, ridge and spur soil sampling, the collection of representative rock chip and grab samples from different vein styles and spectrometer analyses. Mapping has outlined mineralized quartz veins and breccias over a 3 km x 2 km area at Crofts Hill. Assays have been received for 137 rock chip samples collected at Crofts Hill, with over 30% assaying highly anomalous gold and up to 14.2 g/t Au and 5.2% Cu (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136911_fig1a.jpg

Figure 1: Arthurs Seat geology map showing copper geochemistry, anomalous zone is 7 km x 4 km.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136911_fig1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136911_1d2e4c3464bc99c7_002.jpg

Figure 2: Rock chip samples from epithermal vein swarm at Crofts Hill area (Top Left) Vuggy quartz vein sample 768757 assayed 5.5 g/t Au. (Top Right) quartz breccia sample 768744 assayed 1.5 g/t Au. (Bottom Left) Vuggy quartz vein sample 768739 assayed 14.2 g/t Au. (Bottom Right) Banded quartz vein sample 768808 assayed 0.81 g/t Au and 5.2% Cu.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136911_1d2e4c3464bc99c7_002full.jpg

Copper-Silver Zone (Brandon Hill)

The Company continues to discover significant zones of copper mineralization at the Brandon Hill area, comprising secondary copper species (malachite, azurite, brochantite, cuprite and native copper) occurring in conglomerate, volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks. Ridge and spur soil sampling was recently completed over the entire Brandon Hill area and partial assays have outlined a copper in soil anomaly measuring 2.5 km x 1.2 km (Figure 3). Follow-up field mapping in an area of high copper in soils (up to 2780ppm Cu) identified significant secondary copper (brochantite) mineralization in a basalt (Figure 3), assays pending.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136911_1d2e4c3464bc99c7_003.jpg

Figure 3: (Left) Significant secondary copper (brochantite) mineralization developed in an amygdaloidal basalt (Right) well-developed malachite on fracture faces in a basalt.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136911_1d2e4c3464bc99c7_003full.jpg

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Symons
President & CEO
+1 416 716 6466
dsymons@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's holds the Jasperoide project is located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru and covers 27,200 hectares. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 20,700 hectares of highly prospective copper-gold terrain within the CRF District of Jamaica, where mining history dates to the 1500s and 1800s when Spanish and British mining companies targeted high grade copper in veins. The Company also holds a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 63 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136911

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

C3 MetalsTSXV:CCCMBase Metals Investing
CCCM:CA
c3 metals inc

C3 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected 309 metres at 0.44% Cu and 0.33 gt Au beginning 15 metres down hole. This result is from 330 metres of a 703 metre drill hole at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate Project in Jamaica. Two additional holes have been completed at the Epidote Ridge target (assays pending) within Bellas Gate. The total program is anticipated to be 5,000 metres. Bellas Gate, as well as C3 Metals' other projects in Jamaica, sit within the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 2.79% Copper and 0.59 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, Extending Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Intersects 2.79% Copper and 0.59 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, Extending Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from its Phase 2 drilling program at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in Peru. The recently completed Phase 2 drill program comprising a total 6,811m in 20 drill holes has delineated a near surface, high-grade oxide copper-gold deposit at the Montaña de Cobre Zone ("MCZ") and tested copper-sulphide mineralization at the nearby Cresta Verde Zone ("CVZ").

Phase 2 Drilling Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Appoints Dan Symons President, CEO and Director

C3 Metals Appoints Dan Symons President, CEO and Director

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Symons to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective September 6, 2022. Simultaneous with this appointment Mr. Symons will also join C3 Metals' Board as a Director.

Dan Symons brings over 15 years of mining industry related experience in business development, corporate development and investor relations with a number of highly successful junior-mid tier growth companies. Mr. Symons joins C3 Metals from Argonaut Gold where he most recently held the position of Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Prior to this he was a key member of the Romarco Minerals Inc. executive management team in the role of Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Symons has been actively involved in multiple M&A transactions totalling over $800 million and equity and debt financings totalling over $650 million and $500 million, respectively. Mr. Symons commenced his career with Renmark Financial Communications, a leading North American IR firm, and is an active member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute. Mr. Symons holds an Honours B.A. from Concordia University in Montreal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

Consolidates Strategic Position in Major Copper Producing District

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings around its highly prospective Jasperoide project in the world class Andahuaylas-Yauri skarnporphyry copper belt of southern Peru. The Company and its subsidiaries now control a total of 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) comprising 100% of 49 claims covering 267 sq km (26,698 hectares) and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km (500 hectares).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Announces Board and Management Changes

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") wishes to advise that for personal reasons, Kevin Tomlinson is stepping down from his role as President and CEO. He will also resign as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Tony Manini, current Chairman of C3 Metals will take up the role of Executive Chairman to lead the Company through to the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Tomlinson will assist in the orderly transition of duties as required.

Drilling on the Company's exciting copper-gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica is continuing in full swing under the leadership of VP-Exploration, Stephen Hughes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a successful start to the 2022 drill program and an update on the exploration programs at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada, as well as the newly acquired Mactung tungsten project straddling the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, and their recently staked Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the preliminary results from its ongoing exploration program at the Company's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (the "Drayton-Black Lake Project") and provide an update on upcoming exploration activities. The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, totaling approximately 15,257 Ha and lying near the northern margin of the Wabigoon Sub‐province within the Abrams‐Minnitaki Lake ("AML") Greenstone Belt (Fig. 1) along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2022 accomplishments to-date.

Key Accomplishments from 2022:
  • On the back of impressive concentration (up to 96.3 mg/l) and flow results from its first test well at its Mansur Permit Area, the Company acquired a second wellbore for lithium testing from Epping Energy Inc. (Epping) at its Tyan Permit Area.
  • Launched technical analysis to identify both primary exploration targets and potential additional wellbores for acquisition.
  • Stringent workup and due diligence process resulted in a high priority target location for a test well at the Company's Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Signed agreement with LI Extraction Technologies for testing lithium extraction using samples from Mansur and other wells.
  • Secured nearly 100% participation in warrant exercise, raising ~$2.5 million to continue aggressive exploration and development of the Company's lithium brine properties which span 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares).
  • Commenced re-entry of the Epping wellbore for testing.
  • Increasing EMP Metals' interest in subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. (HCL) to 75% from 50.25% for the lithium brine properties joint venture
Key Objectives for 2022:
  • Lithium concentration results from the Epping test well
  • Acquire 2 newly identified high priority wellbores for testing at the Company's Mansur Permit Area.
  • Spud, case and conduct concentration and flow testing of the Company's first well at its Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Re-enter and flow test additional well at the Mansur Permit Area to provide sufficient resources information towards building a defendable Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • Engage well-established and reliable third-party experts to complete PEA based on data collected from at least 2 test wells completed combined with extraction results from both/either LI Extraction Tech or another technology partner
  • Enter into a formal develop plan with a lithium extraction technology partner to develop a commercial processing facility.

"We have clear strategy and work plan designed to build upon the robust results from our Mansur Permit Area in order to accelerate completion of a PEA," said Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP.  "We anticipate being very active for the remainder of 2022 and firmly believe that exploration and development of our Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) amenable assets in mining and business friendly Saskatchewan allows for significant value generative opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders."  Mr. Gamley added, "Our confidence in the long-term outlook for developing the domestic lithium supply chain remains intact, most recently with agreements from two German automakers supporting significant potential for Canada's battery minerals sector. 1 EMP aims to play a key role in managing supply chain risks for lithium thereby facilitating the clean energy transition."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of this year's Van Target (" Van ") step-out drilling program at the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia . This year's drilling was focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at Decar's neighboring PEA-stage Baptiste Deposit.

During this year's step-out program, a total of 2,504 metres of drilling in ten widely-spaced diamond drill holes was completed at Van.  The completed holes stepped out aggressively from the initial discovery area, testing the potential for nickel mineralization up to 1 km west of the holes drilled in 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following assay results are from drill Hole DD-22-05 which was drilled on Zone 1 of the Company's 14 kilometer long Deep Purple target. XRF results for the hole were originally reported on in a press release dated June 27, 2022. The assay results for nickel and chromium are relatively consistent with the XRF results reported earlier. Those XRF results showed nickel averaging 0.197% and chromium averaging 0.136%. However, The XRF scanner does not pick up the significant magnesium content which continues to show up in the assays. Per the assay, the magnesium content in Drill Hole DD-22-05 is the highest encountered to date at 20.3%. As with all holes drilled in Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target, drill Hole

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for USHA's near term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project. A US$45,985 bond has now been submitted to the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 1.27 acres of permitted disturbance

The NOI covers a 6-hole, 2,700-metre program with a maximum depth of approximately 600 metres and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×