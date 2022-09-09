Resource News Investing News

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from its Phase 2 drilling program at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in Peru. The recently completed Phase 2 drill program comprising a total 6,811m in 20 drill holes has delineated a near surface, high-grade oxide copper-gold deposit at the Montaña de Cobre Zone ("MCZ") and tested copper-sulphide mineralization at the nearby Cresta Verde Zone ("CVZ").

Phase 2 Drilling Program Highlights:

  • Hole JAS2900-02 intersected 81.55m at 0.89% Cu, 0.25g/t Au from 21.0m, including 21.14m at 2.79% Cu and 0.59% Au.
  • Extended high-grade copper-gold oxide mineralization by approximately 100m to the north from drill hole JA2800-01, which assayed 48.2m at 1.24% Cu and 0.43 g/t Au.
  • Phase 1 and 2 drilling has defined an oxide copper-gold mineralized deposit that is laterally extensive for up to 650 metres and has a strike length of more than 550 metres. True thickness varies from 50 to 250 metres.
  • Mineral domaining and updated geologic block modelling is underway.
  • Two holes tested a heavy sulphide brecciated skarn zone at CVZ (assays pending).
  • Eight shallow holes tested a magnetite skarn body north of the Benoni Fault, where a single historic drill hole intersected 23.5m at 1.86% copper and 0.54% cobalt[1] (assays pending)

Dan Symons, President & CEO, stated, "Having recently joined C3 Metals, I'm very pleased with the exploration results to date at Jasperoide. We have successfully delineated a sizeable, coherent body of near surface high-grade copper-gold skarn mineralization and see indications of a potential porphyry system. However, I am truly excited by the fact that in a short period of time we have expanded our prospective land position by 377% to 27,200 hectares and our drilling to date has only been focused on less than 20% of the total mineral tenure under C3 Metals' control. We look forward to further testing the numerous targets identified on the wider property once exploration permits are in hand for these newly acquired concessions. Given the location, geologic setting and sheer size of our land position, we believe we are only beginning to scratch the surface on Jasperoide's exploration potential."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136473_3e82da6d14e1e91d_001.jpg
 
Figure 1: Brecciated skarn in hole JAS2900-02; intensely oxidized and showing significant malachite and chrysocolla mineralization (Interval 94.70m - 99.0m assayed 5.87% Cu and 0.91g/t Au).
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136473_3e82da6d14e1e91d_001full.jpg

The Company also drilled two deep holes (JAS3000-6 and JAS2800-07) testing the system to depths of +1000m. While altered porphyry fragments were encountered, assays reported no significant copper mineralization.

Stephen Hughes, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "We are pleased to have intersected further near surface high-grade copper-gold skarn mineralization, which has extended the high-grade domain a further 100m north. Our two deep holes tested for potential porphyry and skarn mineralization below MCZ and adjacent to the Constancia Fault zone, but did not intersect significant copper mineralization. However, we observed phyllic altered diorite fragments in a hydrothermal breccia, and numerous other porphyry vectors that support our interpretation of a mineralized porphyry system at Jasperoide. Work has already commenced on updating the mineral domains and geologic block model aimed at identifying additional mineralized bodies for testing in the next round of drilling."

Table 1. Significant intercepts recently drilled at Montaña de Cobre Zone

HoleFromToLengthCu
(%)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Mineralization Style
JAS2900-0221.00102.5581.550.890.251.94Skarn
Including81.40102.5521.152.790.591.94Skarn
JAS2900-0338.7077.3038.600.540.261.68Skarn
JAS2800-0438.6056.7518.150.360.461.49Skarn
JAS2800-0464.60124.0059.400.480.181.17Skarn
JAS2800-0560.10103.1043.000.300.022.39Skarn
JAS2800-062.2016.3014.100.350.133.20Skarn

 

Notes:

  1. Significant intercepts reported as length-weighted averages exceeding 0.15% Cu and 0.10g/t Au, with
  2. Copper and Gold are uncut.
  3. True width of down-hole intersections reported are estimated to be approximately 60-90% of the down-hole lengths.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136473_3e82da6d14e1e91d_002.jpg
 
Figure 2: Airborne magnetic analytical signal image and copper in soils over the Greatiam 10 & 70 and Jasperoide 1 & 2 Exploration Concessions, showing all drill collars.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136473_3e82da6d14e1e91d_002full.jpg

Outlook

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136473_3e82da6d14e1e91d_003.jpg
 
Figure 3: Location plan showing C3 Metals exploration holdings in southern Peru.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/136473_3e82da6d14e1e91d_003full.jpg

Exploration permitting is underway for several of the newly acquired mineral concessions. As the permitting is being progressed, the Company will be undertaking sighter metallurgy leach and flotation test work on the copper-gold oxide mineralization at MCZ to assess recoveries, acid consumption and variability characteristics for the different material types within the deposit delineated to date. The metallurgical response of the different material types aims to assess the potential viability of various processing options for the near surface oxide copper and gold mineralization and is an important de-risking milestone for the Company.

Initial review of the newly acquired land package surrounding Jasperoide indicates high potential for the discovery of additional near surface copper skarn deposits similar to the MCZ deposit. Upon receipt of the exploration permits for these areas, C3 Metals plans to aggressively explore to build the inventory of near surface skarn hosted copper-gold mineralization and test potential for large scale porphyry systems.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Symons
President & CEO
+1 416 716 6466
dsymons@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, holding 100% ownership of 49 claims covering 26,698 hectares and the right to earn 100% in the Greatiam 10 and 70 claims covering 500 hectares. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 sq km of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

_______________________________
[1] Data retrieved from Hochschild Mining's database and internal reports. Hochschild was operator of the Jasperoide Project from 2011 to 2012 and completed two drill programs. C3 Metals has access to the entire drill database and believes that the reporting of the information was to industry standard practice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136473

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Symons to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective September 6, 2022. Simultaneous with this appointment Mr. Symons will also join C3 Metals' Board as a Director.

Dan Symons brings over 15 years of mining industry related experience in business development, corporate development and investor relations with a number of highly successful junior-mid tier growth companies. Mr. Symons joins C3 Metals from Argonaut Gold where he most recently held the position of Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Prior to this he was a key member of the Romarco Minerals Inc. executive management team in the role of Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Symons has been actively involved in multiple M&A transactions totalling over $800 million and equity and debt financings totalling over $650 million and $500 million, respectively. Mr. Symons commenced his career with Renmark Financial Communications, a leading North American IR firm, and is an active member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute. Mr. Symons holds an Honours B.A. from Concordia University in Montreal.

Consolidates Strategic Position in Major Copper Producing District

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings around its highly prospective Jasperoide project in the world class Andahuaylas-Yauri skarnporphyry copper belt of southern Peru. The Company and its subsidiaries now control a total of 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) comprising 100% of 49 claims covering 267 sq km (26,698 hectares) and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km (500 hectares).

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") wishes to advise that for personal reasons, Kevin Tomlinson is stepping down from his role as President and CEO. He will also resign as a director of the Company, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Tony Manini, current Chairman of C3 Metals will take up the role of Executive Chairman to lead the Company through to the appointment of a new CEO. Mr. Tomlinson will assist in the orderly transition of duties as required.

Drilling on the Company's exciting copper-gold exploration projects in Peru and Jamaica is continuing in full swing under the leadership of VP-Exploration, Stephen Hughes.

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report surface reconnaissance results from mapping and sampling at the Arthurs Seat Project in Jamaica (Figure 1). Arthurs Seat is one of four Jamaican projects owned 100% by the Company and is located adjacent to the Company's Bellas Gate property where the Company has commenced a 5,000 metre drill program.

Exploration to date at Arthurs Seat has defined a 6.75 km2 prospective area of copper mineralized veins and breccias interpreted to represent the upper part of an underlying porphyry system. Magnetics, mapping and detailed prospecting are continuing.

 C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 5,000 metre drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold porphyry project in Jamaica will commence this weekend.

Drilling is designed to test multiple porphyry copper targets identified within the regionally significant Crawl River Fault zone. Drilling will also target epithermal gold prospects on the property (Figure 1). Twelve porphyry systems and multiple epithermal occurrences have been identified in the project area to date.

Program Highlights

  • The Epidote Ridge prospect area is located within the Bellas Gate SEPL and specifically within Porphyry Alley, a cluster of porphyries along the Crawl River Fault Zone (Figure 2)
  • Epidote Ridge is the first drill target, an interpreted preserved porphyry centre linked to porphyry copper-gold prospects known as Connors, Geo Hill and Camel Hill
  • Strong copper-gold mineralization intersected at Connors, Geo Hill and Camel prospects is interpreted to converge beneath Epidote Ridge
  • Shallow historic drilling at Connors and Camel Hill intersected good copper and gold grades as highlighted below (full details included in press release of March 24, 2022)

Connors results:

  • 114.0m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au in CON-14-004 (from 28.0m)[1]
  • 84.0m @ 1.00% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au in CON-14-005 (from 14.0m) 1

Camel Hill results:

  • 137.2m @ 0.56% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-01 (from surface) 1
  • 85.0m @ 0.52% Cu, 0.25g/t Au in CAM92-05 (from 3.40m) 1
  • Post Eidote Ridge drilling, the rig will test other high potential porphyry prospects, including Coffee, Lucky Valley, Geo Hill and White Rock Ridge, followed by epithermal copper-gold-silver targets at Charing Cross and Stamford Hill

Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "On March 24th, 2022 we announced our 2022 exploration drilling program in Jamaica. We are excited to commence drilling on a number of untested copper-gold porphyry systems and historic mine workings with impressive copper mineralization but limited multi-discipline exploration. This initial program will test multiple high potential prospects starting at Epidote Ridge, one of our most compelling targets. On completion of the first hole, the drill rig will move to test additional porphyry and epithermal targets along Porphyry Alley and the parallel spatially associated Epithermal Copper-Gold Corridor."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal_560.jpg

Figure 1: Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and the Crawl River Fault Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image1fullfinal.jpg

Details of the Drilling Program

Over the past year, the Company compiled all historical exploration data on its Jamaican Exclusive Prospecting Licenses ("SEPLs") and refined the geological and mineralization models for Bellas Gate (Figure 2). The review identified significant porphyry copper-gold potential beneath Epidote Ridge, where down dip extensions of the Connors and Camel porphyry copper-gold deposits are interpreted to converge.

Epidote Ridge is characterized by intense epidote alteration over a nine square kilometre area and is associated with highly anomalous copper in soil geochemistry and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability features at depth (Figure 3). The geochemical and geophysical signatures at Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors are similar to Epidote Ridge, making it the most compelling and highest priority porphyry drill target in Bellas Gate.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full_560.jpg

Figure 2. Porphyry Alley on the Bellas Gate Project showing Epidote Ridge, Connors and Camel Hill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%202%20full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full_560.jpg

Figure 3: Coincident magnetic (top) and IP Chargeability (bottom) anomalies beneath Epidote Ridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/125551_image%203%20full.jpg

For additional information, contact: Kevin Tomlinson, President & CEO
+1 416 841 5122 or ktomlinson@c3metals.com

ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 57km2 Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica and a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Half core samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 60 elements, including pathfinder REE elements with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 5ppm re-assayed by 1kg Screen Fire Assay. The Company inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

COVID-19 Protocols

The Company continues to implement its COVID-19 safety protocols at site to ensure the safety of employees and the communities surrounding the Jasperoide project area.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide an exploration update at its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it continues to accelerate drilling at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Presently there are 9 drills on the La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at Infanta. Assay results have been received from drill holes at the La Romanera deposit (3 drill holes) and the La Infanta deposit (2 drill holes) reported below. To date, 23 drill holes have been completed on the La Romanera deposit which is the main focus of the IBW program.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to announce the results of an early-stage Biological Evaluation ("BE") of certain parts of the Van Dyke project prepared by WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Tucson, Arizona.

Van Dyke is an in-situ copper recovery ('ISCR') project, located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Arizona, USA. In early 2021, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, (click here for the News Release) indicated an after tax Net Present Value of US$644.7 million and Internal Rate of Return of 43.4%. The PEA recommended that the project should be advanced to the Preliminary Feasibility Stage and concluded that the project has the potential to become a mid-tier copper mine producing in the order of 85 million pounds (approximately 39kt) of copper per year.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated June 29, 2022, July 21, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the Company reports that in connection with the first tranche closing of the private placement on July 21, 2022, Hendrik van Alphen, Director and Chairman participated as to 666,667 units. This transaction constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61- 101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization."

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has acquired the remaining interest of its subsidiary Hub City Minerals Corp. ("Hub City") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement among EMP Metals, Hub City Royalty Corp. ("Hub City Royalty") and the security holders of Hub City (the "Purchase Agreement"). EMP Metals now holds a 75% interest in Hub City Lithium Inc., which owns a highly prospective package of lithium brine focused permits in Southern Saskatchewan (the "Li-Brine Properties").

Rob Gamley , CEO states, "Our exploration success at the Mansur permit area, returning lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l, and the high prospectively of the Li-Brine Properties warranted the acquisition of the remaining interest of Hub City.  By granting a net profit interest in Hub City, we ensured no dilution to the public company thereby enhancing shareholder value.  We are excited about upcoming drilling activities at the Li-Brine Properties."

