Bullish Uranium Sparks Increased Investor Interest in Exploration, Basin Energy CEO Says
“It's been an exceptionally busy few months, where we've seen a massive increase in interest in Basin Energy, specifically,” said Pete Moorhouse, CEO of Basin Energy.
As more countries renew their commitments to nuclear energy as a way forward toward decarbonization, Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) CEO Pete Moorhouse believes proven uranium jurisdictions like the Athabasca Basin will continue to see increased investor traction.
Speaking to Investing News Network during the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, he said there has been a “massive increase” in interest in Basin Energy.
“We set out … specifically to provide the ASX with a uranium pure-play exploration company,” Moorhouse said. “We had an opportunity to really scour the Earth … so we went out, we looked for jurisdiction, we looked for explorability, where you can actually explore for these large-scale deposits with a sensible market cap.”
Basin Energy has three projects located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin: North Millennium, Geikie and Marshall. All are in close proximity to world-class, high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations, including Baselode Energy’s (TSXV:FIND,OTCQB:BSENF) ACKIO discovery and 92 Energy’s (ASX:92E,OTCQX:NTELF) Gemini discovery.
When asked about the company’s plans for 2024, Moorhouse said, “I hope to be in a position to be able to advance North Millennium or Marshall, subject to the results of the (DEM) surveys. Lots of newsflow coming: drilling is now, AM (survey is) happening now. With further money, we’d be able to do more drilling all in the next six to eight months. So exciting times.”
Watch the full interview with Basin Energy CEO Pete Moorhouse above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Basin Energy (ASX:BSN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Basin Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Basin Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Basin Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
