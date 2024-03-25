Bullish Uranium Sparks Increased Investor Interest in Exploration, Basin Energy CEO Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Badge
Basin Energy
Developing High-Grade Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin
Energy Investing

Bullish Uranium Sparks Increased Investor Interest in Exploration, Basin Energy CEO Says

Energy Investing
Bullish Uranium Sparks Increased Investor Interest in Exploration, Basin Energy CEO Says

“It's been an exceptionally busy few months, where we've seen a massive increase in interest in Basin Energy, specifically,” said Pete Moorhouse, CEO of Basin Energy.

As more countries renew their commitments to nuclear energy as a way forward toward decarbonization, Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) CEO Pete Moorhouse believes proven uranium jurisdictions like the Athabasca Basin will continue to see increased investor traction.

Speaking to Investing News Network during the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, he said there has been a “massive increase” in interest in Basin Energy.

“We set out … specifically to provide the ASX with a uranium pure-play exploration company,” Moorhouse said. “We had an opportunity to really scour the Earth … so we went out, we looked for jurisdiction, we looked for explorability, where you can actually explore for these large-scale deposits with a sensible market cap.”

Basin Energy has three projects located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin: North Millennium, Geikie and Marshall. All are in close proximity to world-class, high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations, including Baselode Energy’s (TSXV:FIND,OTCQB:BSENF) ACKIO discovery and 92 Energy’s (ASX:92E,OTCQX:NTELF) Gemini discovery.

When asked about the company’s plans for 2024, Moorhouse said, “I hope to be in a position to be able to advance North Millennium or Marshall, subject to the results of the (DEM) surveys. Lots of newsflow coming: drilling is now, AM (survey is) happening now. With further money, we’d be able to do more drilling all in the next six to eight months. So exciting times.”

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy CEO Pete Moorhouse above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Basin Energy (ASX:BSN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Basin Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Basin Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Basin Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

BSN:AU
asx stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationasx:bsnenergy investingEnergy Investing
The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21942.28-41.80
TSXV546.90-5.41
DOW39313.64-162.26
S&P 5005218.19-15.99
NASD16384.47-44.35
ASX7770.60-11.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2169.43-3.44
Silver24.64-0.02
Copper4.010.00
Oil82.21+0.26
Heating Oil2.67+0.01
Natural Gas1.61-0.01
×