Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
UPDATE 2-British Consortium to Invest $9 Bln in Indonesia Mining, EV Batteries, Minister Says
"The investment is about $9 billion if it is according to plans. If we can speed it up we'll do it," Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told reporters.
SOURCE:REUTERS
(Adds state battery company comment in paragraph 9, Umicore declining to comment in paragraph 7)
JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - A British consortium that includes mining giant Glencore will invest about $9 billion in Indonesia's mining and electric vehicle (EV) battery sectors, a minister said on Wednesday, as the resource-rich country tries to lure a host of multinational firms.
Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, is keen to develop downstream industries with the ultimate aim of producing batteries and vehicles for the world's biggest electric car manufacturers.
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia did not provide a breakdown of the $9 billion but said it would go into an industrial park in the Bantaeng region on Sulawesi island powered by wind energy, with a completion target of September.
The ministry confirmed the British consortium included firms such as Glencore, Indonesian state miner Aneka Tambang, materials company Umicore and energy company Envision Group.
Envision and Aneka Tambang did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.
A spokesperson for Glencore said the firm did not comment on rumors.
Umicore declined to comment.
"The investment is about $9 billion if it is according to plans. If we can speed it up we'll do it," Bahlil told reporters.
Toto Nugroho, chief executive of state battery company Indonesia Battery Corporation, said the investment was expected to help Indonesia enter the British and European markets.
Indonesia's government has banned exports of unprocessed nickel ore since 2020 to ensure supply for existing and potential investors while it also tries to lure global EV makers such as Tesla and China's BYD Group. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
- Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead ›
- Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023 ›
- How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2023) ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1966.69
|+8.10
|Silver
|23.54
|+0.35
|Copper
|3.67
|+0.03
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|67.69
|-0.40
|Heating Oil
|2.24
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.26
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Battery Metals Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.