Recommendation for approval based on results from TRANSCEND NHL 001, the largest pivotal trial of patients with large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies, and TRANSCEND WORLD Bristol Myers Squibb today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has recommended approval of Breyanzi a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for the

Recommendation for approval based on results from TRANSCEND NHL 001, the largest pivotal trial of patients with large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies, and TRANSCEND WORLD

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU).

"This positive CHMP opinion is an important milestone that recognizes Breyanzi as a differentiated cell therapy with the potential to address unmet needs for patients in the European Union with aggressive lymphomas who have limited treatment options," said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, Cellular Therapy Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to the European Commission's decision as we continue to accelerate our research in cell therapy to develop new treatment options for patients living with difficult-to-treat blood cancers."

The CHMP adopted a positive opinion based on results from TRANSCEND NHL 001, the largest pivotal trial of patients with R/R LBCL after at least two prior therapies, and additional data from the TRANSCEND WORLD study. The studies evaluated patients with R/R DLBCL, PMBCL and FL3B, including those with a broad range of histologies and high-risk disease, and patients who received Breyanzi in the inpatient and outpatient setting.

The EC is expected to deliver its final decision within 67 days of receipt of the CHMP opinion. The decision will be applicable to all European Union member states and Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.*

* Centralized Marketing Authorization does not include approval in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales).

About TRANSCEND NHL 001

TRANSCEND NHL 001 is an open-label, multicenter, pivotal Phase 1 study conducted in the United States (U.S.) to determine the safety, antitumor activity and pharmacokinetics of Breyanzi in patients with R/R LBCL, including DLBCL, high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGL), PMBCL and FL3B. The primary outcome measures included treatment-related adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities and objective response rate. Key secondary outcome measures included complete response rate, duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival. The TRANSCEND program is a broad clinical program evaluating Breyanzi in multiple hematologic indications and treatment lines.

About TRANSCEND WORLD

TRANSCEND WORLD is a single-arm, multi-cohort, multicenter, Phase 2 study to determine the efficacy and safety of Breyanzi in patients with aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The primary outcome measure was overall response rate. Secondary outcome measures included safety, complete response rate, event-free survival, progression-free survival, overall survival, duration of response, pharmacokinetics and health-related quality of life. The study was conducted in Europe and Japan.

About Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a rapidly growing, aggressive disease and the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for one out of every three cases diagnosed. 1 More than two-thirds of patients with DLBCL will not respond to or will relapse following second-line treatment. For patients who relapse or do not respond to initial therapies, conventional treatment options that provide durable remission are limited and median life expectancy is about six months, leaving a critical need for new therapies. 2,3

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is the most common indolent lymphoma accounting for approximately 20% of NHL cases. 4 Although most patients respond to initial treatment, FL typically recurs and becomes more difficult to treat after each relapse. 5 In some cases, FL can be aggressive – known as follicular lymphoma 3B (FL3B) – or change into DLBCL. 6 Primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) is a rare subtype of NHL that occurs most often in adolescents and young adults, and there is no current standard of care, with poor outcomes for patients with relapsed or refractory disease. 7

About Breyanzi

Breyanzi is a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy with a defined composition and 4-1BB costimulatory domain. Breyanzi is administered as a defined composition to reduce variability of the CD8 and CD4 component dose. The 4-1BB signaling domain enhances the expansion and persistence of the CAR T cells .

Breyanzi is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B. Breyanzi is also approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with third-line plus R/R LBCL and follicular lymphoma.

U.S. Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME and NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES

  • Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving BREYANZI. Do not administer BREYANZI to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab with or without corticosteroids.
  • Neurologic toxicities, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving BREYANZI, including concurrently with CRS, after CRS resolution or in the absence of CRS. Monitor for neurologic events after treatment with BREYANZI. Provide supportive care and/or corticosteroids as needed.
  • BREYANZI is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the BREYANZI REMS.

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

CRS, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. CRS occurred in 46% (122/268) of patients receiving BREYANZI, including ≥ Grade 3 (Lee grading system) CRS in 4% (11/268) of patients. One patient had fatal CRS and 2 had ongoing CRS at time of death. The median time to onset was 5 days (range: 1 to 15 days). CRS resolved in 119 of 122 patients (98%) with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1 to 17 days). Median duration of CRS was 5 days (range 1 to 30 days) in all patients, including those who died or had CRS ongoing at time of death.

Among patients with CRS, the most common manifestations of CRS include fever (93%), hypotension (49%), tachycardia (39%), chills (28%), and hypoxia (21%) . Serious events that may be associated with CRS include cardiac arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia), cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, diffuse alveolar damage, renal insufficiency, capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, hypoxia, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome (HLH/MAS).

Ensure that 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of BREYANZI. Sixty-one of 268 (23%) patients received tocilizumab and/or a corticosteroid for CRS after infusion of BREYANZI. Twenty-seven (10%) patients received tocilizumab only, 25 (9%) received tocilizumab and a corticosteroid, and 9 (3%) received corticosteroids only.

Neurologic Toxicities

Neurologic toxicities that were fatal or life-threatening, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. CAR T cell-associated neurologic toxicities occurred in 35% (95/268) of patients receiving BREYANZI, including ≥ Grade 3 in 12% (31/268) of patients. Three patients had fatal neurologic toxicity and 7 had ongoing neurologic toxicity at time of death. The median time to onset of the first event was 8 days (range: 1 to 46 days). The onset of all neurologic events occurred within the first 8 weeks following BREYANZI infusion. Neurologic toxicities resolved in 81 of 95 patients (85%) with a median duration of 12 days (range: 1 to 87 days). Three of four patients with ongoing neurologic toxicity at data cutoff had tremor and one subject had encephalopathy. Median duration of neurologic toxicity was 15 days (range: 1 to 785 days) in all patients, including those with ongoing neurologic events at the time of death or at data cutoff.

Seventy-eight (78) of 95 (82%) patients with neurologic toxicity experienced CRS. Neurologic toxicity overlapped with CRS in 57 patients. The onset of neurologic toxicity was after onset of CRS in 30 patients, before CRS onset in 13 patients, same day as CRS onset in 7 patients, and same day as CRS resolution in 7 patients.

Neurologic toxicity resolved in three patients before the onset of CRS. Eighteen patients experienced neurologic toxicity after resolution of CRS.

The most common neurologic toxicities included encephalopathy (24%), tremor (14%), aphasia (9%), delirium (7%), headache (7%), dizziness (6%), and ataxia (6%). Serious events including cerebral edema and seizures occurred with BREYANZI. Fatal and serious cases of leukoencephalopathy, some attributable to fludarabine, have occurred in patients treated with BREYANZI.

CRS and Neurologic Toxicities Monitoring

Monitor patients daily at a certified healthcare facility during the first week following infusion, for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities for at least 4 weeks after infusion; evaluate and treat promptly. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS or neurologic toxicity occur at any time. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroids as indicated.

BREYANZI REMS

Because of the risk of CRS and neurologic toxicities, BREYANZI is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the BREYANZI REMS. The required components of the BREYANZI REMS are:

  • Healthcare facilities that dispense and administer BREYANZI must be enrolled and comply with the REMS requirements.
  • Certified healthcare facilities must have on-site, immediate access to tocilizumab.
  • Ensure that a minimum of 2 doses of tocilizumab are available for each patient for infusion within 2 hours after BREYANZI infusion, if needed for treatment of CRS.
  • Certified healthcare facilities must ensure that healthcare providers who prescribe, dispense, or administer BREYANZI are trained on the management of CRS and neurologic toxicities.

Further information is available at www.BreyanziREMS.com , or contact Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-888-423-5436.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of BREYANZI. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).

Serious Infections

Severe infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections, have occurred in patients after BREYANZI infusion. Infections (all grades) occurred in 45% (121/268) of patients. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 19% of patients. Grade 3 or higher infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 16% of patients, bacterial infections occurred in 5%, and viral and fungal infections occurred in 1.5% and 0.4% of patients, respectively. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after BREYANZI administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines. Febrile neutropenia has been observed in 9% (24/268) of patients after BREYANZI infusion and may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.

Avoid administration of BREYANZI in patients with clinically significant active systemic infections.

Viral reactivation: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against B cells. Ten of the 11 patients in the TRANSCEND study with a prior history of HBV were treated with concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation during and after treatment with BREYANZI. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing.

Prolonged Cytopenias

Patients may exhibit cytopenias not resolved for several weeks following lymphodepleting chemotherapy and BREYANZI infusion. Grade 3 or higher cytopenias persisted at Day 29 following BREYANZI infusion in 31% (84/268) of patients, and included thrombocytopenia (26%), neutropenia (14%), and anemia (3%). Monitor complete blood counts prior to and after BREYANZI administration.

Hypogammaglobulinemia

B-cell aplasia and hypogammaglobulinemia can occur in patients receiving treatment with BREYANZI. The adverse event of hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse reaction in 14% (37/268) of patients; laboratory IgG levels fell below 500 mg/dL after infusion in 21% (56/268) of patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion, was reported in 32% (85/268) of patients. Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with BREYANZI and manage using infection precautions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and immunoglobulin replacement as clinically indicated.

Live vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or following BREYANZI treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during BREYANZI treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with BREYANZI.

Secondary Malignancies

Patients treated with BREYANZI may develop secondary malignancies. Monitor lifelong for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-888-805-4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing.

Effects on Ability to Drive and Use Machines

Due to the potential for neurologic events, including altered mental status or seizures, patients receiving BREYANZI are at risk for altered or decreased consciousness or impaired coordination in the 8 weeks following BREYANZI administration. Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities, such as operating heavy or potentially dangerous machinery, during this initial period.

Adverse Reactions

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients. The most common nonlaboratory, serious adverse reactions (> 2%) were CRS, encephalopathy, sepsis, febrile neutropenia, aphasia, pneumonia, fever, hypotension, dizziness, and delirium. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients.

The most common nonlaboratory adverse reactions of any grade (≥ 20%) were fatigue, CRS, musculoskeletal pain, nausea, headache, encephalopathy, infections (pathogen unspecified), decreased appetite, diarrhea, hypotension, tachycardia, dizziness, cough, constipation, abdominal pain, vomiting, and edema.

Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNINGS and Medication Guide .

Bristol Myers Squibb: Creating a Better Future for People with Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision—transforming patients' lives through science. The goal of the company's cancer research is to deliver medicines that offer each patient a better, healthier life and to make cure a possibility. Building on a legacy across a broad range of cancers that have changed survival expectations for many, Bristol Myers Squibb researchers are exploring new frontiers in personalized medicine, and through innovative digital platforms, are turning data into insights that sharpen their focus. Deep scientific expertise, cutting-edge capabilities and discovery platforms enable the company to look at cancer from every angle. Cancer can have a relentless grasp on many parts of a patient's life, and Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking actions to address all aspects of care, from diagnosis to survivorship. Because as a leader in cancer care, Bristol Myers Squibb is working to empower all people with cancer to have a better future.

Learn more about the science behind cell therapy and ongoing research at Bristol Myers Squibb here.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.

Bristol Myers Squibb Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the CHMP opinion is not binding on the EC, that Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) may not receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such product candidate for such indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

References

  1. American Cancer Society. Types of B cell lymphoma. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/about/b-cell-lymphoma.html . Accessed January 2022.
  2. Crump M, Neelapu SS, Farooq U et al. Outcomes in refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: results from the international SCHOLAR-1 study. Blood . 2017; 130(16): 1800-1808.
  3. Raut LS, Chakrabarti PP. Management of relapsed-refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. South Asian J Can . 2014; 3(1): 66-70.
  4. A clinical evaluation of the International Lymphoma Study Group classification of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Classification Project. Blood 1997; 89:3909-18.
  5. Lymphoma Research Foundation. Follicular lymphoma: Relapsed/Refractory. Available at: https://www.lymphoma.org/aboutlymphoma/nhl/fl/relapsedfl/ . Accessed January 2022.
  6. American Cancer Society. Treating B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/treating/b-cell-lymphoma.html . Accessed January 2022.
  7. A. Dabrowski-Iwanicka and J. A. Walewski, Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma. Curr Hematolo Malig Rep . 2014;9(3): 273-283.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com

Kimberly Whitefield
kimberly.whitefield@bms.com

Investors:
Tim Power
609-252-7509
timothy.power@bms.com

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

TSX:BCT

BriaCell Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Combination Study with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has initiated patient dosing in a Phase I/IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)] or ipilimumab [YERVOY®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

“We believe that combination of Bria-IMT™ with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO, Dr. Bill Williams. “BriaCell is committed to exploring additional ways to address the unmet needs of the advanced breast cancer community. We are very excited to test this novel combination treatment approach which we believe will offer significant clinical benefit to patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with CB-839 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo in combination with Calithera’s CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). CB-839 is an orally administered glutaminase inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies.Preclinical data suggest that CB-839, which is designed to target a pathway to starve tumor cells of the key nutrient glutamine, may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may also reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo is designed to overcome immune suppression. The companies will explore the potential of combining these two agents with the goal of achieving improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC patients with cancer that is stable or growing on a PD-1 inhibitor therapy.“Influencing the tumor microenvironment remains a key focus of research, and we are excited to explore the potential benefits of Opdivo plus CB-839 in an effort to advance new combination therapies for difficult to treat cancers,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., senior vice president, Head of Oncology Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb.“The combination with Opdivo follows our strategy to combine CB-839 with therapies to improve outcomes for RCC patients,” said Susan Molineaux, CEO of Calithera Biosciences. “We believe that by blocking glutamine consumption in tumors, and redirecting this key nutrient for cell growth and proliferation to T‑cells, CB-839 could enhance the effects of Opdivo. With support from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera is excited to advance this combination into the Phase 2 portion of CX-839-004, our ongoing study in ccRCC patients.”Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world in July 2014, and currently has regulatory approval in 57 countries including the United States, Japan, and in the European Union.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology: Advancing Oncology Research

At Bristol-Myers Squibb, we have a vision for the future of cancer care that is focused on Immuno-Oncology, now considered a major treatment choice alongside surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapies for certain types of cancer.
We have a comprehensive clinical portfolio of investigational and approved Immuno-Oncology agents, many of which were discovered and developed by our scientists. Our ongoing Immuno-Oncology clinical program is looking at broad patient populations, across multiple solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and lines of therapy and histologies, with the intent of powering our trials for overall survival and other important measures like durability of response. We pioneered the research leading to the first regulatory approval for the combination of two Immuno-Oncology agents and continue to study the role of combinations in cancer.
We are also investigating other immune system pathways in the treatment of cancer including CTLA-4, CD-137, KIR, SLAMF7, PD-1, GITR, CSF1R, IDO and LAG-3. These pathways may lead to potential new treatment options – in combination or monotherapy – to help patients fight different types of cancers.
Our collaboration with academia, as well as small and large biotech and pharmaceutical companies, to research the potential of Immuno-Oncology and non-Immuno-Oncology combinations helps achieve our goal of providing new treatment options in clinical practice.
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, we are committed to changing survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and the way patients live with cancer.
About Opdivo
Cancer cells may exploit “regulatory” pathways, such as checkpoint pathways, to hide from the immune system and shield the tumor from immune attack. Opdivo is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor that binds to the checkpoint receptor PD-1 expressed on activated T-cells, and blocks the binding of PD-L1 and PD-L2, preventing the PD-1 pathway’s suppressive signaling on the immune system, including the interference with an anti-tumor immune response.
Opdivo’s broad global development program is based on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s understanding of the biology behind Immuno-Oncology. Our company is at the forefront of researching the potential of Immuno-Oncology to extend survival in hard-to-treat cancers. This scientific expertise serves as the basis for the Opdivo development program, which includes a broad range of Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating overall survival as the primary endpoint across a variety of tumor types. The Opdivo trials have also contributed toward the clinical and scientific understanding of the role of biomarkers and how patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1 expression. To date, the Opdivo clinical development program has enrolled more than 18,000 patients.
U.S. INDICATIONS & IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
INDICATIONS
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after platinum-based therapy.
Please refer to the end of the Important Safety Information for a brief description of the patient populations studied in the Checkmate trials.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system; however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment; however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis, neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY, withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening, or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%) patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5 (1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening, or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients, with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients. All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment. Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2% (23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407) of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash. Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed, permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6% (92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening, or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade 3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to, consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture. Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2 months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO: uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis, demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in <1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients from Checkmate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1) lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure. Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD, steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY- containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk. Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In Checkmate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In Checkmate 066, serious adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase (3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In Checkmate 067, serious adverse reactions (73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation (43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%), colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In Checkmate 017 and 057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and respiratory failure. In Checkmate 025, serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In Checkmate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]), adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays (23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]). In Checkmate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea, respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Adverse Reactions
In Checkmate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In Checkmate 066, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205) were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28% vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In Checkmate 067, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%), vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%), diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In Checkmate 017 and 057, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418) were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased appetite. In Checkmate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs 29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%), constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain (21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In Checkmate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%), diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus (25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%). In Checkmate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue (41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CHECKMATE Trials and Patient Populations
Checkmate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with YERVOY; Checkmate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; Checkmate 017 squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Checkmate 057 – non-squamous NSCLC; Checkmate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; Checkmate 205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; Checkmate 141 – squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions, for YERVOY.
Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. Calithera’s lead product candidate, CB-839, is a potent, selective, reversible and orally bioavailable inhibitor of glutaminase. CB-839 takes advantage of the pronounced dependency many cancers have on the nutrient glutamine for growth and survival. It is currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in combination with standard of care agents. CB-1158 is a first-in-class immuno-oncology metabolic checkpoint inhibitor targeting arginase, a critical immunosuppressive enzyme responsible for T-cell suppression by myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). Arginase depletes arginine, a nutrient that is critical for the activation, growth and survival of the body’s cancer-fighting immune cells, known as cytotoxic T-cells. CB-1158 is currently in a Phase I clinical trial. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that Opdivo in combination with CB-839, will receive regulatory approval for the treatment of cancer. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Calithera Biosciences Forward-Looking Statement
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “poised” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of CB-839, the company’s plans to continue development of CB-839 in combination therapy for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the potential for combining Opdivo with CB-839 to drive improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC and other cancers, and the advancement of CB-839 in clinical trials. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release. Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera’s stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera’s business can be found in Calithera’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media:
Investors:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives European Approval for Opdivo for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced the European Commission approved Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) after
autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) and treatment with brentuximab vedotin. Opdivo is now the first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in the European Union (EU). This approval allows for the expanded marketing of Opdivo in relapsed or refractory cHL in all 28 Member States of the EU.
The approval is based on an integrated analysis of data from the Phase 2
CheckMate -205 and the Phase 1 CheckMate -039 trials, evaluating
patients with relapsed or refractory cHL after ASCT and treatment with
brentuximab vedotin. In the subset of patients in the efficacy
population (n=95), the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR)
as assessed by an independent radiologic review committee was 66% (95%
CI: 56-76; 63/95 patients). The percentage of patients with a complete
response was 6% (95% CI: 2-13; 6/95 patients), and the percentage of
patients with a partial response was 60% (95% CI: 49-70; 57/95
patients). At 12 months, the progression-free survival rate was 57% (95%
CI: 45-68). Opdivo is associated with warnings and precautions
including immune-related: pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, nephritis and
renal dysfunction, endocrinopathies, rash, and other adverse reactions;
infusion reactions, and complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem
cell transplantation (HSCT) in cHL after Opdivo.
Emmanuel
Blin, senior vice president and chief strategy officer,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of this
approval for Opdivo and what it means for adult patients with
relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem
cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin, as it marks the
first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in
the EU. This also is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s second Immuno-Oncology agent
approved for a blood cancer in the EU within just six months.”
“As a practicing hematologist, I have experienced the challenge of
managing classical Hodgkin lymphoma and the need among previously
treated patients,” said Andreas Engert, M.D., lead investigator and
professor of Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, University
Hospital of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. “It is incredibly exciting that
with today’s approval of Opdivo for the treatment of adult
patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after
autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin
in the EU, we now have an entirely new treatment approach that has shown
impressive response rates and durability of response in this
difficult-to-treat population.”
In the integrated analysis of data from CheckMate -205 and CheckMate
-039, the median time to response was 2.0 months (range 0.7-11.1), and
among responders, the duration of response was maintained over time for
a median of 13.1 months (95% CI: 9.5-NE; range 0.0+, 23.1+). Stable
disease was observed in 23% of patients. In a post-hoc analysis of the
80 patients in CheckMate -205 cohort B, it was found 37 patients had no
response to prior brentuximab vedotin treatment. Among these 37
patients, treatment with Opdivo resulted in an ORR of 59.5%
(22/37), and the median duration of response was 13.14 months.
The safety of Opdivo in cHL was evaluated in 263 adult patients
from CheckMate -205 (n=240) and CheckMate -039 (n=23). Among these
patients (total safety population: n=263), serious adverse events (AEs)
occurred in 21% of patients. The most common serious AEs (reported in at
least 1% of patients) were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. The most common AEs (reported
in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue (32%), upper respiratory tract
infection (28%), pyrexia (24%), diarrhea (23%), and cough (22%).
Twenty-three percent of patients had a dose delay for an AE, and 4.2% of
patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. Six out of 40 patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after Opdivo, and these 40
patients had a median follow-up from subsequent allogeneic HSCT of 2.9
months (range: 0-22).
About Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), also known as Hodgkin disease, is a cancer that
starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the
body’s immune system. In the European Union, about 12,200 new cases and
2,600 deaths occurred in 2012 as a result of HL. The disease is most
often diagnosed in early adulthood (ages 20-40) and late adulthood
(older than 55 years of age). Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is the most
common type of HL, accounting for 95% of cases.
Bristol-Myers Squibb: At the Forefront of
Immuno-Oncology Science & Innovation
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines that will
raise survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and will change the
way patients live with cancer.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational and approved agents, including the first
combination of two I-O agents in metastatic melanoma, and our
differentiated clinical development program, which is studying broad
patient populations across more than 20 types of cancers with 11
clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system
pathways. Our deep expertise and innovative clinical trial designs
uniquely position us to advance the science of combinations across
multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave of I-O combination
regimens with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer research
that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune
biomarkers and inform which patients will benefit most from I-O
therapies.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of
PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 57 countries, including the
United States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the
company’s Opdivo + Yervoy combination was the first
Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the
treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than
47 countries, including the United States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In CheckMate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from CheckMate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related
complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD,
steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other
immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the
potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY-
containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk.
Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and
because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue
breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients
receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in
42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4
adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving
OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate
aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In CheckMate 066, serious
adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206).
Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving
OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in
≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase
(3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In CheckMate 067, serious adverse reactions
(73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation
(43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4
adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the
OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The
most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY
arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%),
colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In CheckMate 017 and
057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving
OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary
embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and
respiratory failure. In CheckMate 025, serious adverse reactions
occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent
serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney
injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In
CheckMate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]),
adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays
(23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes
other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications
of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of
patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the
subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]).
In CheckMate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients
receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported
in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea,
respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Common Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with
OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In CheckMate 066, the most common adverse
reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205)
were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28%
vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In CheckMate 067, the most common
(≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were
fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%),
vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse
reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%),
diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In CheckMate 017 and 057, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418)
were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased
appetite. In CheckMate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%)
reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were
asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs
29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%),
constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain
(21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In CheckMate 205 and 039,
among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper
respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%),
diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse
reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus
(25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%).
In CheckMate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients
receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than
investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse
reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue
(41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CheckMate Trials and Patient Populations
CheckMate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with
YERVOY; CheckMate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; CheckMate
017 – squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); CheckMate 057
non-squamous NSCLC; CheckMate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; CheckMate
205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; CheckMate 141
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please
see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO and YERVOY, including Boxed
WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions for YERVOY.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono
Pharmaceutical Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to
develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at
the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further
expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly
develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents
and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt (from Yoggu Foods) and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry Cheezecake

Since September 2021, Komo has been developing the cheezecakes in its research and development test kitchen. Each product developed by Komo uses 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites that make plant-based eating easy yet ultimately satisfying.

Top 5 Life Science ETFs (Updated January 2022)

Top 5 Life Science ETFs (Updated January 2022)

Taking a position in a life science-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to biotech and pharma companies while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

Life science ETFs achieve this diversification by tracking a basket of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks in the healthcare sector under one umbrella. ETF managers often narrow down the focus of the ETFs even further to follow a specific aspect of the market, and they typically adjust the weight of its holdings to match movements in the industry and give investors the best possible returns.

There are many options when it comes to life science ETFs, and to help investors understand their options, the Investing News Network has listed the top-performing life science ETFs over the past year.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

  • 2022 Revenue will include sales of VINIA® and Cannabis, both with high gross margins
  • Major investments in the BioFarming platform and Intellectual property
  • New patent application covers a 700% increase in Bioreactor production output

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that following the successful over-delivery of revenue targets versus guidance provided in 2021, the Company is estimating 2022 revenue to be between USD $5M-$7M, representing a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021. The range in guidance is due to two primary determinants; the speed in which the biological technology transfer to its new 20 Tonyear facility is completed, and regulatory timelines influencing the conversion of the existing 2 Tonsyear facility from VINIA to the production of Cannabis.

The Company is also projecting to achieve break-even cash flow in 2023, when the business reaches its first scaling point. For 2022, BioHarvest plans to continue to invest heavily in R&D (as a percentage of total revenue) and in the building of manufacturing capacity for its Cannabis vertical in Israel and abroad.

Gilead Announces Partial Clinical Hold for Studies Evaluating Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine

-- Enrolled Patients in These Studies May Continue Receiving Study Medicine --

-- Studies Outside of Combination with Azacitidine Unaffected --

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it will soon be available for order online throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the U.S

Komo received a purchase order from GTFO and plans to ship its first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California this week. Consumers across the United States will soon be able to order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan.

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

