Brelyon Debuts World's First Headset-Free Virtual Monitor at CES 2022

Brelyon the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies, will debut the Ultra Reality™ product line at CES 2022. The world's first headset-free virtual monitor built upon years of optics R&D at MIT Ultra Reality™ leverages a new kind of optical technology for monocular depth invented by the Brelyon team and previewed at TEDx . Combining the latest technical advances in novel ...

GAMING00