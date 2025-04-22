Gold Investing

Black Cat Pours First Gold at Lakewood Processing Facility

The first pour at Lakewood exceeded the company’s expectations, with 757 ounces of gold produced.

Molten metal being poured into a mold by a worker wearing heat-resistant gloves.
Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8,OTC Pink:BLCAF) has successfully poured first gold at its recently purchased Lakewood processing facility, marking a key milestone for the company.

The pour took place on April 16, with 757 ounces of gold produced at the site.

The Lakewood facility, acquired by Black Cat on March 31, is located 6 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and within 40 kilometres of Black Cat’s fully owned Kal East gold operation.

Processing began on April 1, immediately after Black Cat took possession of Lakewood. Since then, the company has hauled 60,000 tonnes of ore from Kal East's Myhree open pit to the processing facility.

“The commencement of processing through Lakewood has started well with throughputs, grade and recoveries all above expectation,” said Black Cat Managing Director Gareth Solly.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

