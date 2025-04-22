Black Cat Pours First Gold at Lakewood Processing Facility
The first pour at Lakewood exceeded the company’s expectations, with 757 ounces of gold produced.
Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8,OTC Pink:BLCAF) has successfully poured first gold at its recently purchased Lakewood processing facility, marking a key milestone for the company.
The pour took place on April 16, with 757 ounces of gold produced at the site.
The Lakewood facility, acquired by Black Cat on March 31, is located 6 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and within 40 kilometres of Black Cat’s fully owned Kal East gold operation.
Processing began on April 1, immediately after Black Cat took possession of Lakewood. Since then, the company has hauled 60,000 tonnes of ore from Kal East's Myhree open pit to the processing facility.
“The commencement of processing through Lakewood has started well with throughputs, grade and recoveries all above expectation,” said Black Cat Managing Director Gareth Solly.
Unreconciled production comes to 42,000 tonnes at 2.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 2,740 ounces produced. According to Black Cat, throughput of up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum was achieved.
Mining activities at Kal East are ongoing, as is underground drilling at Black Cat's Paulsens gold operation.
Kal East achieved its first gold pour in October 2024. The site currently holds a JORC-compliant mineral resource of 18.8 million tonnes at 2.1 grams per tonne gold for 1,294,000 ounces.
Black Cat acquired Paulsens in 2022, after it was placed on care and maintenance in 2017. Between 2005 and 2017, the underground mine produced 907,244 ounces at 7.3 g/t gold for an average of 75,000 ounces annually.
Paulsens is located in the Ashburton Basin in the Eastern Pilbara region.
Black Cat also owns the Coyote gold operation, which is recognised as the only gold-processing facility in the Western Tanami region. Coyote has a JORC mineral resource of 3.7 million tonnes at 5.5 g/t gold for 645,000 ounces.
