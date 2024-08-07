Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Rua Gold
An emerging gold explorer in New Zealand’s historical goldfields
Blockchain Investing

Bitcoin Well CEO Welcomes Trump’s Stance on Crypto, Touts Self-Custody

Blockchain Investing
Bitcoin Well CEO Welcomes Trump’s Stance on Crypto, Touts Self-Custody

“You can spend your Bitcoin how you please, without anyone's permission, and that's where it transitions from some kind of strategic investment into a freedom tool that gives you full optionality and full control over your future,” said Bitcoin Well CEO Adam O’Brien.

Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF), is making the case for self-custody of Bitcoin, noting its importance for the “individual freedoms” of users. He welcomes presidential candidate Donald Trump’s statement vowing to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet.”

In an interview with the Investing News Network, O'Brien, who just came back from attending the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, said he is “very bullish” on the future of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin has been on this tremendous journey for the last 10 to 15 years … now we're seeing it as an actual freedom tool,” O’Brien said. The Bitcoin Well CEO touted the benefits of self-custody, which offers users “true direct ownership” of their Bitcoin in a wallet they alone own and control.

“And the benefit to that is that it unlocks every single benefit of the sound money that is Bitcoin — it becomes instantly transferable to anyone in the world,” O’Brien said. “You can spend your Bitcoin how you please, without anyone's permission, and that's where it transitions from some kind of strategic investment into a freedom tool that gives you full optionality and full control over your future.”

Watch the full interview with Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bitcoin Well in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bitcoin Well is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bitcoin Well and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

TSXV:BTCW
tsxv stockstsxv:btcwfintech investingblockchain investingblockchain stocksfintech stocksBlockchain Investing
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×