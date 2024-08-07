- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Bitcoin Well CEO Welcomes Trump’s Stance on Crypto, Touts Self-Custody
“You can spend your Bitcoin how you please, without anyone's permission, and that's where it transitions from some kind of strategic investment into a freedom tool that gives you full optionality and full control over your future,” said Bitcoin Well CEO Adam O’Brien.
Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF), is making the case for self-custody of Bitcoin, noting its importance for the “individual freedoms” of users. He welcomes presidential candidate Donald Trump’s statement vowing to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet.”
In an interview with the Investing News Network, O'Brien, who just came back from attending the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, said he is “very bullish” on the future of Bitcoin.
“Bitcoin has been on this tremendous journey for the last 10 to 15 years … now we're seeing it as an actual freedom tool,” O’Brien said. The Bitcoin Well CEO touted the benefits of self-custody, which offers users “true direct ownership” of their Bitcoin in a wallet they alone own and control.
“And the benefit to that is that it unlocks every single benefit of the sound money that is Bitcoin — it becomes instantly transferable to anyone in the world,” O’Brien said. “You can spend your Bitcoin how you please, without anyone's permission, and that's where it transitions from some kind of strategic investment into a freedom tool that gives you full optionality and full control over your future.”
Watch the full interview with Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bitcoin Well in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bitcoin Well is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bitcoin Well and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Bitcoin Well Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
Bitcoin Well Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.