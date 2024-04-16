Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Badge
Awale Resources Limited
Exploration and discovery of gold and copper-gold deposits in West Africa.
Gold Investing

Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"

Gold Investing
Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"

“That drill at Charger, every time I think about it, it blows me away. I've never seen something like that in my career,” Awalé Resources CEO Andrew Chubb said.

Drilling at Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC) Charger target within the Odienné project in Côte d’Ivoire has hit “one of the highest-grade gold intersections," according to the company’s CEO, Andrew Chubb.

“It's a (really) significant drill hole. We were testing a new sort of 3D framework at that target. We drilled holes there and got 50 to 100 meter intercepts … We adjusted our interpretation and went in to test that, and found that it's a breccia system. We found a new breccia pipe and got the broadest intercept of the actual geology,” he said.

“The biggest thing for us is that we believe we are sitting on a big gold-copper system. And there are other discoveries that we've had within that system as well, there are two other discoveries, and it's really evolving into what looks like a big mining camp.”

A 3,000 meter diamond drilling program at the Charger prospect has commenced following the announcement of outstanding assay results of 26 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 57 meters, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32 meters from 165 meters downhole of a new breccia pipe.

Watch the full interview with Awalé Resources CEO Andrew Chubb above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Awalé Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Awalé Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Awalé Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

ARIC:CC
tsxv stocksgold explorationgold stockstsxv:aricgold investingcopper investingcopper stockscopper explorationGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21642.87-97.33
TSXV572.57-4.10
DOW37798.97+63.86
S&P 5005051.41-10.41
NASD15865.25-19.77
ASX7752.50-35.60

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2382.89+0.04
Silver28.180.00
Copper4.330.00
Oil85.45+0.09
Heating Oil2.66+0.01
Natural Gas1.68-0.05
×