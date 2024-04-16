- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"
“That drill at Charger, every time I think about it, it blows me away. I've never seen something like that in my career,” Awalé Resources CEO Andrew Chubb said.
Drilling at Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC) Charger target within the Odienné project in Côte d’Ivoire has hit “one of the highest-grade gold intersections," according to the company’s CEO, Andrew Chubb.
“It's a (really) significant drill hole. We were testing a new sort of 3D framework at that target. We drilled holes there and got 50 to 100 meter intercepts … We adjusted our interpretation and went in to test that, and found that it's a breccia system. We found a new breccia pipe and got the broadest intercept of the actual geology,” he said.
“The biggest thing for us is that we believe we are sitting on a big gold-copper system. And there are other discoveries that we've had within that system as well, there are two other discoveries, and it's really evolving into what looks like a big mining camp.”
A 3,000 meter diamond drilling program at the Charger prospect has commenced following the announcement of outstanding assay results of 26 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 57 meters, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32 meters from 165 meters downhole of a new breccia pipe.
Watch the full interview with Awalé Resources CEO Andrew Chubb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Awalé Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Awalé Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Awalé Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
