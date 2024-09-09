Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) – Trading Halt

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of AuKing Mining Limited (‘AKN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AKN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

uranium investingasx:akncopper investingcritical metalsenergyrare earthrare earth investingresourceuraniumUranium Investing
AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

AuKing Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels' Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources Wins Shareholder Approval; All Required Regulatory Approvals have been Obtained

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements ("REE") production for the energy transition, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a major milestone toward its planned acquisition of Base Resources ("Base") with the approval of the acquisition by Base shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held in Perth, Australia on September 5, 2024. Further, as previously announced by Base, all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition have been obtained.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated:

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Resources to pursue large greenfield exploration opportunity in Kazakhstan: Acquires option on 6,000 km² land position in prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin

Highlights:

  • 22 subsoil use license applications for approximately 6,000 km 2 comprising the Chu-Sarysu Project (as defined below) located in the Suzak District of the South Kazakhstan Oblast, Republic of Kazakhstan .
  • Proximal to some of Kazatomprom largest uranium deposits and operational mines such as Inkai, Budenovskoye and Muyunkum-Tortkuduk.
  • The Chu-Sarysu Project area includes a number of mapped, paleo-channel roll-fronts, associated with uranium deposits and amenable to ISR mining.
  • Laramide to operate and fund exploration program towards discovery of a viable uranium resource.

Laramide Resources Ltd . (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a three-year option agreement (the " Option Agreement "), with an option to extend for an additional year, with Aral Resources Ltd. (" Aral "), a Kazakh company registered with the Astana International Financial Center and the shareholders of Aral (the " Optionors "). Aral has secured 17 mineral licenses, with an additional 5 licenses pending approval, covering nearly 6,000 square kilometers of the Chu-Sarysu sedimentary basin of Kazakhstan (collectively, the " Chu-Sarysu Project ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Old uranium mine in Kakadu National Park in Australia's Northern Territory.

Market Drivers, Net-zero Goals Point to Australia’s Strong Future in Uranium Mining

When it comes to uranium, which is a vital element for nuclear power generation and to produce isotopes for medicine and beyond, Australia is at a crossroads.

Australia has the world’s largest uranium reserves and is currently the fourth largest producer in the world. While highly restrictive regulations across the country limit uranium mining, the need for mining diversification may drive change.

As the country struggles during a critical minerals mining industry downturn — mining makes up more than 10 percent of its GDP — investors may find Australia ready to open up more uranium mining opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Peninsula Energy Targeting Q4 for Uranium Production Restart at Lance Project

Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN,OTCQB:PENMF) said it continues to work on restarting its Wyoming-based Lance uranium project, with production targeted for this year's fourth quarter.

The company notes that plant construction and wellfield development activities are continuing, and states that it expects to become “the next ASX-listed uranium company set to enter production.”

“The fundamentals and importance of uranium continue to strengthen, as countries across the globe embrace nuclear energy as a leading clean energy source to achieve decarbonisation targets,” said Peninsula CEO and Managing Director Wayne Heili in a press release shared by the firm on Tuesday (September 3).

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Licence Application Granted for Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new tenement (~39km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its application for the northern tenement has been granted in 48 calendar days.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

Commissioning of second NIMCIX column underway, ensuring Honeymoon remains on track to meet FY25 production target of 850,000lbs of U308 as set out in Feasibility Study

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) ) is pleased to provide an update on the strong progress being made as part of the commissioning and production ramp up at its Honeymoon Uranium Mine.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

AuKing Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

AuKing Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Initial Airborne MT Results Define Significant Epithermal and Porphyry Drill Targets

Aurum Earns 51% Interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Dynasty Gold: Gold-focused Exploration with High-grade Gold Assets in Canada and the US

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec

Related News

Resource Investing

Initial Airborne MT Results Define Significant Epithermal and Porphyry Drill Targets

Gold Investing

Aurum Earns 51% Interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Dips Below US$2,500, US$970 Million Silver Deal Turns Heads

Gold Investing

Dynasty Gold: Gold-focused Exploration with High-grade Gold Assets in Canada and the US

Energy Investing

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec

Resource Investing

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

×