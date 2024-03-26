- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Appia’s Uranium, Rare Earths Assets Make for Compelling Investment Option, President Says
“To investors, you have the option to invest in a company that has optionality not only on the rare earths side, but also on the uranium side,” Appia Rare Earths and Uranium President Stephen Burega said.
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF) President Stephen Burega said his company is a compelling investment opportunity given the progress made with its PCH rare earths project in Brazil and uranium assets in Saskatchewan.
Appia recently announced a maiden resource estimate for PCH, reporting indicated resources of 6.6 million metric tons (MT) grading 2,513 parts per million total rare earth oxides, and inferred resources of 46.2 million MT at 2,888 parts per million.
“The next step (for the PCH project) would be to further the overall size of the existing zones that we've identified, the Buriti zone and the Target IV. There's expansion potential all around the area. Then we'll be targeting additional areas outside of that core and drill-testing new targets across the entirety of the property. So it's going to be a busy 2024 and 2025,” Burega said.
He added that the company is moving forward at its uranium assets with a diamond drill program planned for the uranium-bearing Loranger property in Northern Saskatchewan. In January, the company announced initial geochemical assay results derived from a 2023 drilling program conducted on the Magnet Ridge zone at its Alces Lake project in Northern Saskatchewan.
“I think the compelling argument is that not only do we have hard-rock monazite potential in Northern Saskatchewan with extraordinarily high-grade material … We are also very lucky to have an ionic adsorption clay asset that is a relatively simple process to extract — we're looking at the top 25 meters, essentially,” Burega said.
Watch the full interview with Appia Rare Earths and Uranium President Stephen Burega above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Appia Rare Earths and Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Appia Rare Earths and Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Appia Rare Earths and Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
