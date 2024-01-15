Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce significant initial geochemical assay results derived from the 2023 drilling program conducted on the Magnet Ridge Zone at its Alces Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan. These promising findings mark a pivotal milestone in the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing exploration and development initiatives within the prolific Athabasca Basin area. The drilling campaign, instrumental in extending mineralization further to the south-southeast (SSE) underscores Appia's dedication to unlocking the full potential of this project.

Highlights:

  • Assays of up to 1.57 wt.% (15,700 ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) were returned, with thickness and grades increasing to the south-southeast
  • Highest Grade Intercepts:
    • Hole 23-MR-001: 21.91 m width @ 0.366 wt.% TREO, including 2.67 m @ 0.660 wt.% TREO
    • Hole 23-MR-002: 25.5 m width @ 0.329 wt.% TREO, including 2.11 m @ 0.389 wt.% TREO and 4.68 m @ 0.520 wt.% TREO
    • Hole 23-MR-003: 30.5 m width @ 0.292 wt.% TREO, including 1.00 m @ 0.537 wt.% TREO
    • Hole 23-MR-006: 6.31 m width @ 0.267 wt.% TREO
    • Hole 23-MR-007: 9.29 m width @ 0.384 wt.% TREO, including 0.50 m @ 0.650 wt.% TREO
    • Hole 23-MR-010: 1.80 m width @ 0.246 wt.% TREO
  • Mineralization intervals occur from near surface to
  • Future exploration to continue in the west-southwest (WSW); extending downward into current intersections towards the mineralization at Magnet Ridge West (MRW)

Commencing on June 11th, 2023, Appia initiated a comprehensive 3456.72-metre helicopter-supported diamond drilling program, concluding all field operations on August 24th. Prioritizing specific areas spanning the entire property, with dimensions of approximately 20 kilometres in length and 5 to 7 kilometres in width, the drill program systematically targeted key zones. The Company has received all assay results stemming from its 2023 summer geochemical exploration initiative. Appia is engaged in the compilation, review, and interpretation of these results across all investigated areas. Updates will be disseminated as both results and interpretations become available.

Recent petrographic/mineralogical studies indicate that the Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralization at Magnet Ridge is hosted primarily in monazite.

"The identification of the Magnet Ridge Zone following the 2022 drill campaign was a major success to further delineate potential mineralization at Alces Lake. We can now extend this zone along this segment of the structural corridor," stated Stephen Burega, President. "We completed 11 step-out holes from eight collars, and we are seeing continued mineralization with thick intercepts."

On June 24, 2023, the southern extension drilling at Magnet Ridge concluded, encompassing 11 drill holes with a combined depth of 1092 metres (see Figures 1 and 2, Tables 1, 2, and 3). A press release dated July 5, 2023, disclosed noteworthy findings, revealing that five drill holes identified significant mineralization intersections, with core intersection widths reaching up to 21.91 metres. Notably, Table 1 details two drill holes that recorded multiple intersections.

Geological and geophysical interpretation has yielded valuable insights:

  1. The down-dip extension of Magnet Ridge toward the west-southwest (WSW), remains open.

  2. Mineralization encountered terminates abruptly at the SSE end of the Thorium (eTh) anomaly, attributed to an east-northeast cross-structure-a steeply dipping fault that vertically offsets the mineralization down-dip on its southern side.

  3. The eTh radiometric high exhibits a surface expression approximately 450 metres long by 250 metres wide. The clear down-dip extension to the WSW is evident in the X-section of drill holes 23-MR-001, 002, and 003 (refer to Figure 3, with the location indicated in Figures 1 and 2). This consistency aligns with representative X-sections from prior years' drilling in the northern and central segments of Magnet Ridge (Figures 4 and 5, with locations depicted in Figure 1).

"The first three holes successfully intercepted pebbly biotite schist (glimmerite) mineralization from 32 to 70 metres depth along core axis," affirmed Dr. Irvine Annesley, VP of Exploration, "Ongoing drilling in 2023 consistently suggests the potential for the down-dip extension of the mineralization to extend WSW, potentially reaching depths connecting to Magnet Ridge West (MRW)."

The Company is poised to explore mineralization at MRW within a fold structure, with plans to conduct grid/drill testing at depths ranging from 50 to 175 metres. This strategic initiative reflects Appia's commitment to advancing exploration to uncover valuable critical mineral resources.

"The 2023 Alces Lake exploration campaign completed a successful season of prospecting, channel sampling, and diamond drilling across the entire large property. Specifically, here at Magnet Ridge, our team was able to delineate the SSE-most extent of the Magnet Ridge mineralization (see Figures 1 and 2)," says Lead Geologist Kahlen Branning, "Our prospecting team has uncovered a multitude of new, potential drill targets on the property that necessitate further detailed exploration, many of these display anomalous radioactive counts, from 5,000 counts per second (cps) to 40,000 cps. These new zones match our original hypothesis regarding the location of low-to-high-grade mineralization along the main regional shear zone and within the fold nose/hinge zone area of a large regional fold structure."

After concluding operations at Magnet Ridge, the drill was relocated to the Jesse Zone where the Company completed 9 diamond drill holes (DDHs). Subsequently, the drill was directed to a particularly promising anomaly within the Western Anomalies area, leading to the completion of 3 diamond drill holes. Advancing further, the drill was repositioned to explore the Hinge and WRCB Zones, to test new targets, exhibiting count rates of up to 30,000 cps, as delineated by the ongoing 2023 prospecting and channel sampling program. Notably, certain targets underwent drilling using both a diamond drill and a backpack drill, the latter validating emerging RAMP-HD targets at the surface for subsequent drilling initiatives.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_001.jpg

Figure 1. Location map of 2023 Magnet Ridge drilling with previous 2021 and 2022 DDH from Magnet Ridge and Magnet Ridge West (MRW). Area outlined in blue is the surface expression of the interpreted down-dip mineralization (at depth) to Magnet Ridge.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_002.jpg
Figure 2. Detailed map of 2023 Magnet Ridge drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_003.jpg

Figure 3. X-section of the 23-MR-001, 23-MR-002, and 23-MR-003 drill holes. The intersection in 23-MR-001 is interpreted to be close to true width.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_003full.jpg

Including
Hole ID numberFrom (m)To (m)Drilled Length (m)TREO wt%Ga2O3 wt%ZoneFrom (m)To (m)Drilled Length (m)TREO wt%Ga2O3 wt%
23-MR-00132.567.134.60.240.004Magnet Ridge32.4754.3821.910.3660.005
Magnet Ridge46.8849.552.670.6600.005
23-MR-00232.257.725.50.3290.005Magnet Ridge32.2035.213.010.3090.005
Magnet Ridge39.5941.702.110.3890.005
Magnet Ridge52.5557.234.680.5200.006
23-MR-00338.569.7431.240.250.005Magnet Ridge39.2469.7430.500.2920.005
Magnet Ridge45.1746.171.000.4300.005
Magnet Ridge50.1751.171.000.5370.005
Magnet Ridge55.1956.191.000.3630.005
23-MR-00671.1977.56.310.2670.004Magnet Ridge
23-MR-00774.6483.939.290.3840.004Magnet Ridge77.3777.870.500.650.004
Magnet Ridge80.7880.920.140.8800.004
23-MR-0103233.81.80.2460.004Magnet Ridge

Table 1. Summary of Highlighted Drillhole Composites from 23-MR-001, 002, 003, 006, 007, 010.

Note to Table 1. Highlighted TREO assay composites from 2023 diamond drillholes in the Magnet Ridge Area. wt.% TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] [Er2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm + [Y2O3 ppm] ) / 10000

Final NameEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipEOH
23-MR-001668214.8376616712.684440.99245-46.4887
23-MR-002668214.8376616712.684440.99245-71.0290
23-MR-003668214.8376616712.684440.99245.02-89.59105
23-MR-006668312.896616663.925441.42844.54-44.55102
23-MR-007668312.896616663.925441.42844.72-70.5290
23-MR-010668383.5636616317.018413.05844.77-44.64102

Table 2. Drill hole collar details for DDH 23-MR-001, 23-MR-002, 23-MR-003, 23-MR-006, 23-MR-007, 23-MR-010.

Table 3. The complete assays results are available by clicking on this link.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_006.jpg

Figure 4. Representative X-section from northern part of Magnet Ridge (see Figure 1 for location).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_007.jpg
Figure 5. Representative X-section from central part of Magnet Ridge (see Figure 1 for location).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/194242_064a4b27043b4870_007full.jpg

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REE and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" rare earths are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

All lithogeochemical assay results of core samples were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
(f) (416) 218-9772
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194242

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the total weighted average grade of drill hole PCH-RC-063 at our PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goias, Brazil, which had previously been reported (Press Release October 31, 2023 - Click Here). The Reverse Circulation (RC) PCH-RC-063 drill hole exceeded multiple intervals limits of detection (LOD), prompting a reanalysis using methods suited to very high grade samples.

The new analysis, conducted by SGS Geosl Labs, used method IMS95RS. The updated assays reveal a very significant 42.2% increase in Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and a notable 9.2% increase in Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Of particular significance is the high-grade 2 metre (m) intercept from 10m to 12m, showing an exceptional 92,758 ppm (Parts Per Million) or 9.28% TREO, with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO, and 2,241 ppm or 0.22% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Total Exploration Area More Than Doubled Adding 23,412.11 Hectares, Presenting Exceptional New Potential for Additional Critical Mineral Targets

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goias, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. This substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by the Company, but included as part of the project acquisition (details available HERE), incurring minimal costs. This strategic expansion provides Appia with an exceptional opportunity to explore this promising geological corridor to the north of its current claim zones, unveiling new avenues for potential critical mineral resource discoveries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

President's Letter to Stakeholders and Shareholders

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") reviews successes and achievements over 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,462,100 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 4,873,667 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.30 per FT Share. The FT Shares issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring on April 28, 2024.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023. The Canadian Exploration Expenses to be renounced by the Company will qualify for the critical mineral exploration tax credit under the Tax Act.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website, accessible HERE. The newly designed website includes a dedicated projects landing page, updated corporate presentation, and fact sheet, that prominently highlights the substantial strides Appia has made on its Rare Earth Element (REE) and Uranium projects in Canada and REE Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) project in Brazil, providing insights into both current and historical endeavours.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/191361_f37c3c24e420f8e9_005.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024 during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

Nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a clean energy resource globally, while buyers seek non-Russian uranium supply; Energy Fuels is uniquely positioned to immediately increase uranium production through multiple assets in the U.S., including the only licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that, in response to strong uranium market conditions, it has commenced uranium production at three (3) of its permitted and developed uranium mines located in Arizona and Utah . In addition, the Company is preparing two (2) additional mines in Colorado and Wyoming for expected production within one (1) year and advancing permitting on several other large-scale U.S. mine projects in order to increase uranium production in the coming years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.30 per FT Share for up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The closing of the Offering will be on or before December 29, 2023 ("Closing"). The FT Shares to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of Closing.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023. The Canadian Exploration Expenses to be renounced by the Company will qualify for the critical mineral exploration tax credit under the Tax Act.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone named BURITI, showcasing mineralization of Scandium (Sc), Cobalt (Co) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Reverse Circulation (RC) hole PCH-RC-116. This newly identified mineralized BURITI Target, located within the weathered profile southward from the current area of interest, was revealed through exploratory RC and Auger drilling conducted as part of the ongoing 2023 drill program. Of the 300-hole drill campaign, 47 holes were executed within the newly defined Buriti Target Zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
