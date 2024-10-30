- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Report for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024
AuKing Mining is an exploration company focused on critical minerals, uranium, copper and niobium/REE projects in Canada, Australia and Tanzania
Highlights
- Completed the purchase of Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.
- Entered agreement to acquire Grand Codroy uranium exploration project (later completed in October).
- Continued preparation for the proposed drilling program at Mkuju, Tanzania.
- Entered agreement for the sale of Manyoni licences (October)
- Successful completion of two share placements during the Quarter.
- Issued prospectus to existing shareholders for rights issue entitlement offer (later closed in October with significant shortfall).
- Extended short-term $750k loan facility during the Quarter.
Canada Projects
Myoff Creek
Ownership – 100% | British Columbia, Canada
Niobium and REE exploration project
Summary
On 29 July 2024, AuKing announced that it had completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek project which comprises eight mineral claims in south-eastern British Columbia. Highlights of the project include the following:
- Carbonatite Mineralisation: Near-surface carbonatite mineralisation spans an extensive area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km, based on historical exploration.
- High Grade Intercepts: Notable high-grade intercepts include 0.93% niobium (Nb) and 2.06% total rare earth oxides (TREO).
- Significant Exploration Potential: The mineralisation remains open (subject to verification) at depth and along strike, indicating significant potential for further mineral discovery and expansion. Maximum detection limits of Nb and Ce were detected in rock chips ~2km away from the historically drilled zone.
- Strategic Location: The claims are strategically situated in the South-Central mining region of British Columbia, known for its rich mineral deposits.
- Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
- Upcoming Exploration: Drill targets have been identified, setting the stage for an extensive upcoming work program aimed at further exploration and development.
Myoff Creek Acquisition Terms
AuKing has acquired all the shares in Australian-registered company North American Exploration Pty Ltd (NAE). NAE owns 100% of eight (8) contiguous claims that comprise the Myoff Creek Project. A summary of the acquisition terms is as follows:
- A non-refundable fee of A$50k was paid by AKN on signing the agreement;
- AuKing has now issued 57M new shares at an issue price of 1.5c per share and 28.5M free-attaching options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 to the existing NAE shareholders and their nominees.
Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd was paid an introduction fee comprising 10M options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 as a result of the NAE option agreement being completed.
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Auking Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
AuKing Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
AuKing Mining
Investor Insight
With a portfolio of advanced stage exploration assets in the uranium, critical minerals and base metals space, AuKing Mining is poised to execute and accomplish its goals of becoming a mid-tier producer, creating significant shareholder value.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals, in Western Australia, Tanzania and British Columbia, Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier copper, uranium and critical metals producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.
AuKing’s portfolio of assets includes the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, and the recently acquired Myoff Creek niobium-REE project in British Columbia, Canada.
AuKing has acquired the uranium bearing mineral claim known as the Grand Codroy uranium project approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland. Grand Cordroy spans 2,200 hectares and hosts several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high.
The company is led by an experienced management and board of directors supporting and executing on the company’s strategic goals of becoming a mid-tier producer through its diverse project portfolio.
Company Highlights
- AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals.
- The company holds a diverse portfolio of advanced exploration assets in Western (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju) and British Columbia, Canada (Myoff Creek)
- Koongie Park has a mineral resource estimate totalling 21.1 Mt across three well-explored deposits - Onedin, Sandiego and Emull.
- AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources Limited (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a proposed 11,000m drilling program that is about to commence at Mkuju. Results included:
Auger drilling:
MKAU23_020 3m @ 1,273ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 3,350ppm U3O8
MKAU23_045 3m @ 250ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 410ppm U3O8
Soil samples:
MKGS006 510ppm U3O8
MKGS017 8,800ppm U3O8
MKGS056 960ppm U3O8
Rock chip samples:
MKGS056 2,250ppmMKGS057 800ppm U3O8
Mkuju project location
Myoff Creek Niobium-REE Project (British Columbia, Canada)
In July 2024, AuKing Mining completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada, known for its rich mineral deposits. The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure. The project highlights near-surface carbonatite mineralization that spans an area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km with high-grade historic drilling intercepts that include 0.93 percent niobium and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides.
There is significant potential to expand the current target area as it remains open at depth and along strike.
HERE AuKing’s exploration team has completed a recent site visit to Myoff Creek and have identified the need for a detailed airborne radiometric survey to be undertaken across the tenure area. This survey is expected to commence in Q4 of 2024 and will include coverage of the area where historical drilling identified significant niobium/REE results – thereby providing a “marker” for potential mineralization across the rest of the Myoff Creek area.
Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project
Koongie Park project lies within the highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. The area also hosts the Savannah (Sally Malay) and Copernicus nickel projects, the former Argyle diamond mine and the Nicolsons gold mining operation of Pantoro Limited. Koongie Park is located about 25 kms southwest of the regional centre of Halls Creek on the Great Northern Highway in northeastern Western Australia.
AuKing owns 100 percent interest (subject to a 1 percent net smelter royalty) in Koongie Park and has received significant historical exploration and drilling since the 1970s. The project contains three deposits of note: Onedin and Sandiego copper-zinc-gold deposits, and the Emull copper deposit.Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a total mineral resource estimate of 4.8 Mt and 4.1 Mt, respectively, containing copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead. The Sandiego prospect boasts a scoping study (released in June 2023) that highlights an 11-year life of mine with a processing capacity of 750 ktpa and pre-production capex of $135 million for a 2.5 year payback. Economics highlight a pre-tax NPV of $177 million and 40 percent IRR.
Koongie Park and neighboring project holdings
The Emull base metal deposit has received significant drilling by previous owner Northern Star Resources several years ago and subsequently by AuKing in 2022. The deposit has a maiden resource estimate of 12.2 Mt, containing copper, zinc, lead and silver, with significant upside potential as more drilling is performed.
Grand Codroy Uranium Project
The Grand Codroy uranium project covers 2,200 hectares with the presence of several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high. The property is approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
Project Highlights:
- Uranium Mineralisation: Uranium mineralisation within extensive, organic-rich siliciclastic rocks is similar to sandstone-hosted uranium districts in the western United States.
- High Grade Samples: Notable high-grade historical rock samples including:
- Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U
(Sample 3522) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 400ppm U
- Grand Codroy River #4 – 22,000ppm (2.2%) U
- Overfall Brook – 595ppm U
(Source – Newfoundland Labrador Dept of Industry, Energy and Technology)
- Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U
- Significant Exploration Potential: Grand Codroy tenure area largely untouched by modern exploration. Note the impressive results being reported by Infini Resources Limited (ASX:I88) at its Portland Creek uranium project, to the north of Grand Codroy in western Newfoundland.
- Strategic Location: The mineral claim is strategically situated approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
- Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
- Capital Raising: Placement of $130,000 to sophisticated investors with Melbourne's boutique Peak Asset Management leading the Placement, together with upcoming entitlement offer to existing shareholders.
Board and Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Tighe (with his wife Patty) owns Magic Bloodstock Racing (MBR), a thoroughbred horse racing and breeding company. MBR has acquired many horses which are trained and raced across Australia and around the world including “Winx”, one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time winning more than $26 million in prize money.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
ShiZhou Yin – Non-executive Director
ShiZhou Yin holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree and is a Chinese-certified public accountant and a senior accountant. From September 1994 to September 2010, Yin served successively as accountant of Beijing No. 2 Water Pipe Factory, audit manager and audit partner of Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Firm, and senior partner of Zhongrui Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Co.
From April 2017 to the present time, Yin has been vice-president, chief financial officer and secretary of the board of JCHX Group Co..
Yin has also been the chairman of the board of supervisors of JCHX Mining Management Co. (Shanghai Stock Exchange Code: 603979) since May 2017. JCHX Mining Management is one of China’s largest mining services companies with operations around the world and has a share market capitalization of approx. US$5 billion.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager (MGeoSc, MComm (Finance), BMSc)
Chris Bittar was previously senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project in Western Australia, where he supervised the planning and execution of near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study program at Norseman.
Prior to his Pantoro role, Bittar held senior geologist roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium project), and exploration geologist roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project in WA). In these roles, Bittar gained extensive experience in taking projects from greenfield exploration to resource development and up to mine-ready feasibility study stage. This experience included supervision of multiple drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management and project reporting. Bittar has also maintained a strong commitment to company safety policies and procedures.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.
September 2024 Quarter Activities
- Licence Application lodged and granted for southern tenement (213km2) contiguous to the Ulytau Uranium Project
- Licence Application lodged and granted for the northern tenement (39km2), which sits immediately north of the historic Bota Burum Uranium mine
- The new tenements are interpreted to contain the same mineralised uranium trend to that of the existing Ulytau Project area
- Received Category four (4) exploration works approval to enable the immediate commencement of geophysical and soil sampling programs, further reinforcing the positive operating environment and Government support in Kazakhstan
- Progressed Category two (2) drilling approval and commenced site based activities in preparation for drilling commencement
Commenting on the Quarter, C29 Metals Managing Director, Shannon Green, stated: “"We are excited with the rapid progress made during the Quarter in both advancing our drilling permit and expanding our highly prospective Ulytau Uranium Project, with both the northern and southern tenement applications successfully granted thereby expanding the Project area to 276km2. This achievement underscores the efficiency and support of the local Government, allowing us to advance our
exploration efforts swiftly. The Ulytau region continues to demonstrate significant potential, and with strong local support and community engagement, we are excited to further explore this mineralised trend and enhance our growth strategy in Kazakhstan."
Exploration Program – Ulytau Uranium Project
The Company commenced initial exploration activities on its Ulytau Uranium Project in August 2024 after receiving Category four (4) exploration approval. The initial geological program consisted of tenement wide mapping and some initial soil sampling to assist with finalising drill hole locations.
The geology team utilised a handheld X-ray fluorescence (“XRF”) unit to provide real time geological information to the team and valuable geological data that will assist with the initial drill hole targeting and methodology.
Post Quarter end on 16 October 2024, the Company announced that it had received official notification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department the company has met all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit, enabling the commencement of mobilisation for the initial drilling at its Ulytau Uranium project.
License Applications for Project Expansion
The Company expanded its footprint at the Ulytau Uranium Project with the lodgement of two new applications for tenements in July 2024, the tenements, located to the North and to the South and South-East have a combined size of ~252km2 (Figure 1). Both applications were reviewed and granted by the Ministry during the Quarter, increasing the total footprint of the Ulytau Uranium Project to ~276km2.
Figure 1 – The interpreted mineralised uranium trend with new licence applications
The two granted areas have been interpreted as having a similar mineralised trend to that of the existing Ulytau Uranium Project area. Please refer to ASX Announcement “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” dated 24 July 2024 and the further clarification on 25 July 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Joint Ventures, M&A Ramp Up in Critical Minerals Space
With strategic partnerships such as joint ventures (JVs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) on the rise in the mining industry, companies involved in the critical minerals space are getting busy both in the field and the boardroom.
Taking underground deposits from discovery to production takes many years and serious investment. Amid the critical minerals race, partnerships enable a faster path to market, as they allow companies to share resources and expertise in their quest to help firm up supply chains to meet rising global demand.
Understanding these partnerships and how they de-risk early stage project development can help investors interested in this space make the best choices.
Critical minerals shortage
Across the globe, nations are pivoting away from fossil fuels and towards green energy, mainly through electrification, with huge investments underway to transition the transportation, heating and cooling, and manufacturing sectors. Most modes of generating and storing green electricity require a long list of minerals the economy did not previously need in meaningful quantities.
Most nations lack stable supply chains for these minerals and other elements, posing potential risks to their economic future, and the future of their defense sector. For example, an article published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace suggests the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization could be at risk in a crisis because of limited access to the minerals they need for a conflict. As well, attempts to control the supply chain can turn to a geopolitical wrangling between nations.
Trade in energy-related critical minerals has risen from US$53 billion to US$378 billion over the last 20 years, according to data from the World Trade Organization. Minerals and rare earth elements could see demand quadruple by 2050.
Problem solved
Demand and prices for many critical minerals have seen a dramatic turnaround in recent years due to the soaring green economy. However, mining development and production don’t pivot that quickly. We’re living in that challenging lag right now.
To help speed up the process of getting early stage deposit discoveries into production, or expand or revitalize existing mining properties, more junior mining companies and others in the space are working together.
Joint ventures allow two organizations to combine capital, expertise, access, historical data and other resources, such as extraction or processing facilities, and that results in a percentage profit sharing later on.
Such partnerships allow companies to diversify. While critical minerals are in hot demand, prices still fluctuate and shortages can shift, as can access to perks such as government funding.
Ventures are common between junior miners and more established mining businesses. The former may have access to a deposit, experience with early stage development and flexibility. Larger mining companies tend to have access to capital and possess different types of managerial and technical expertise. Many of these established firms also seek access to critical mineral opportunities, and are willing to invest to gain them.
Saga Metals (TSV:SAGA), for example, struck a joint venture deal with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, a subsidiary of mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), for its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec.
The total Legacy property spans over 65,849 hectares with 34,243 hectares optioned to Rio Tinto, hosting the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto’s other lithium project, Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF), Azimut Exploration (TSXV:AZM,OTCQX:AZMTF) and Loyal Lithium (ASX:LLI) in the La Grande sub-province.
Saga Metals' Amirault lithium project.
“It lends credibility to management’s ability to execute these types of agreements with a company as big as Rio, but it also validated the ground we staked/acquired, and management’s ability to find quality projects,” said Mike Stier, CEO and director of Saga Metals.
Such relationships are being struck in a range of mineral sectors.
“It drives shareholder value. Companies may realize what their limits are and a bigger company can come in after you’ve taken it from A to B and they can go from B to G,” said Stier.
M&A activity, meanwhile, offers similar benefits. Mining outfits in acquisition mode may purchase smaller, junior miners, or their interest in certain properties, to help expand their portfolios. Growing mining companies often seek projects at all stages of development to ensure diversification inside the organization.
Overall, the amount of mining M&A has been growing over the past few years, sitting flat between 2022 and 2023. However, the value of the deals has been on a more dramatic rise.
Collaborations of note
Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Exploration’s C$44 million two stage earn-in option agreement has led to the commencement of initial exploration in August 2024 at the Legacy lithium project.
This project is undergoing fieldwork with a focus on pegmatite mapping and geophysical surveys. Saga has 1,274 claims covering 65,849 hectares in the region, in what has become the newest lithium district in and around James Bay.
“We’ll also be keeping our eyes and ears open to the macro landscape with respect to the critical minerals in our portfolio,” said Stier of next steps for Saga Metals. “We’ll push our projects forward and continue them through their stages of development, de-risking them as we go.”
In uranium mining, Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) has agreed to acquire Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF). The deal will enable Paladin to list on the TSX, leading to increased trading liquidity and an enhanced capital markets presence. Paladin will become a multi-asset uranium company with benefits to the Patterson Lake South project. Paladin’s CEO has made it clear that the company has future acquisitions in mind as well.
Recently, Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) agreed to jointly acquire Filo (TSX:FIL,OTCQX:FLMMF), in a deal worth an estimated C$4.1 billion. The 50/50 joint venture has the aim of developing an emerging copper district in Argentina, focusing on the Filo del Sol project and the Josemaria project.
Investor takeaway
Partnerships and collaborations between mining companies have become an emerging standard of practice as the critical minerals race pushes on and both business and government try to secure supply lines. With myriad benefits, expect more future alliances in the critical minerals mining industry.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Saga Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Saga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Saga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B
HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of drilling at the Mkuju Project - 20 diamond core holes for 2800 m of drilling, testing the SWC and Mtonya targets, and testing potential extensions to the Likuyu North deposit.
- At SWC, high-grade uranium from surface including:
- 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface,
- 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface,
- 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
- At Mtonya, best interval of 2.3m @ 372ppm eU3O8 from 6.16m depth.
- At Likuyu North, possible moderate extension to the deposit indicated by visual mineralisation in LNDD015, now awaiting assays; and
- LNDD020 drilled central to the Likuyu North deposit to provide information for an initial assessment of In-Situ Recovery (ISR); intersected 6 mineralised intervals including:
- 2.5 metres with an average grade of 438 ppm eU3O8 from 17.1m depth.
- 7.1 metres with an average grade of 1,963 ppm eU3O8 from 63.1m depth.
MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT - TANZANIA
Table 1 summarises the work completed during the quarter at the Mkuju Project.
Table 1. Summary of the work at each target
Figure 1: The Mkuju Project area over airborne radiometric data with important deposits and targets labelled.
SWC TARGET EXPLORATION
During May 2024 a camp was constructed and a drilling and exploration crew was mobilized. The holes drilled at SWC are shown on Figure 2. Table 2 provides the results of the SWC and Mtonya drilling. The drilling at SWC was to follow-up on the high-grade intervals achieved from the trenches reported in the Company announcement dated 9th January 2024.
Figure 2. Map of the SWC and Mtonya targets showing historic and Gladiators drilling
All holes were vertical, drilling was by diamond core and the deepest was 188.7 metres. The results were reported in announcements dated 24th June and 16th August 2024. Selected results are provided below:
- SWDD001: 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface.
- SWDD002: 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface.
- SWDD005: 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
- SWDD006: 5.3m @ 143ppm eU3O8 from 3.0m depth
The trench and high-grade drilling intersections are interpreted to be the remains of a layer that is preserved on topographic highs within a relatively downthrown block, as illustrated in Figure 3, which represents a cross-sectional interpretation through SWC. Where the layer is at or very near surface as in SWDD001 and SWDD002, enrichment by supergene processes may have occurred whereas where deeper and unaffected by the surficial enrichment, as in SWDD006, grades are lower. No significant mineralisaton was intersected deeper in the holes drilled at SWC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”).
Highlights:
- Moab announced the completion of the acquisition of the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects in Tanzania on 9 July.
- Validation Drilling commenced at Manyoni in August and is expected to be completed in the December Quarter.
- Objective is to verify Uranex’s historical drill results at Manyoni, obtain additional geologic and bulk density information, and carry out comprehensive metallurgical testwork to ascertain the optimum processing pathway for the project. This work will feed into a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate to be followed by Scoping level or Pre-feasibility level mining studies in 2025.
- Subsequent to the end of the Quarter (ASX:MOM 16 October 2024) Moab announced the acquisition of an additional four uranium tenements covering 488km2 which will be consolidated into the Manyoni uranium project.
- At the REX uranium project in Colorado the Company is in the process of permitting an 18- hole drill program to follow-up the results of the 2023 drill program. The Company intends to seek a joint venture (JV) partner to drill the project.
- Moab continues to monitor its 11.02% interest in CAA Mining Limited (CAA Mining), an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, Africa.
- On 20 September Moab announced a $750,000 Director loan facility had been put in place to provide ongoing working capital.
Moab Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Day commented: “During the Quarter, we completed the acquisition of Linx Resources Pty Ltd that owns the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects in Tanzania. This move is in line with the Company’s strategy to shift focus to uranium exploration in Africa. The task at hand is to verify the historical drill results and to test for extensions to known mineralisation through a step-out drill program. Moab announced the completion of the acquisition on 9 July. Validation Drilling commenced in August, which attests to the efficient approvals process in Tanzania. The Octavo tenement is more grassroots but is located in a highly prospective area adjacent to Rosatom’s world-class uranium deposit at Nyota.
In June 2023, Moab acquired an initial 14.64% (now diluted to 11.02%) interest in CAA Mining, an exploration and development company focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, Africa. The board continues to monitor the exploration results from CAA Mining’s Ghanaian lithium projects.I would like to thank shareholders for their support to date and we look forward to providing further exploration updates.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024
After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early January, the uranium spot price has spent the rest of the year consolidating, remaining rangebound between US$79 and US$85 since mid-June.
"The uranium markets continue to digest last year’s 88.54 percent gain and have remained apathetic to ever-strengthening fundamentals,” wrote Sprott Asset Management's Jacob White in a July market update.
White, who is the company's exchange-traded fund product manager, went on to note that Kazakhstan's tax hikes, increased M&A activity and geopolitical risks are adding volatility to the supply side.
Although prices faced consolidating headwinds for much of Q3, White pointed to uranium’s five-year performance history as evidence of broader positive market trends.
“Over the longer term, physical uranium and uranium miners have demonstrated significant outperformance against broad asset classes, particularly other commodities. For the five years ended August 31, 2024, the U3O8 spot price has risen a cumulative 212.25 percent compared to 24.78 percent for the broader commodities index (BCOM),” he wrote in a September update.
Below are the best-performing Canadian uranium stocks by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on October 24, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time. Companies on the TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered, but no TSX stocks made the list this time.
Read on to learn what factors have been moving their share prices.
1. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)
Year-to-date gain: 79.22 percent; market cap: C$107.25 million; share price: C$0.69
CanAlaska Uranium is a self-described project generator with a portfolio of assets in the Saskatchewan-based Athabasca Basin. The region is well known in the sector for its high-grade deposits.
The company's portfolio includes the West McArthur property, which is situated near sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Orano Canada’s McArthur River/Key Lake mine joint venture. In 2018, Cameco signed on as a joint venture partner for CanAlaska's West McArthur project, and it retains a 16.65 percent stake.
In mid-April, CanAlaska acquired the Intrepid East and Intrepid West projects in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin. The two projects cover a combined 58,747 hectares and are 20 kilometers north of the high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit.
During the second quarter, CanAlaksa conducted airborne surveys at its projects near Cameco and Orano’s Key Lake mill — the Key Extension, Enterprise, Voyager and Nebula projects — as well as at its Frontier project.
In July, a summer drill program at West McArthur’s Pike zone made two significant intersections.
On July 9, hole WMA082-7 intersected 3.44 percent equivalent U3O8 (eU3O8) over 21.6 meters, including 10.9 percent eU3O8 over 5.4 meters. Then, on July 16, CanAlaska reported that hole WMA082-8 had intersected 6.87 percent eU3O8 over 16.9 meters, including 11.62 percent eU3O8 over 9.3 meters.
In mid-September, CanAlaska raised C$5 million through a non-brokered private placement.
2. Greenridge Exploration (CSE:GXP)
Year-to-date gain: 74.47 percent; market cap: C$24.48 million; share price: C$0.82
Canada-focused Greenridge Exploration is engaged in the exploration of the Nut Lake uranium project in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, and has acquired several uranium projects this year.
According to the company, Nut Lake is strategically positioned near the Angilak uranium deposit, which was recently acquired by Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) as part of a three way merger with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy.
Nut Lake is a new property for Greenridge. On January 18, the company entered into an option agreement with three parties to acquire a 100 percent stake in the asset. Historic drilling at the polymetallic deposit has identified “significant” uranium mineralization, with intersections of up to 9 feet containing 0.69 percent U3O8.
Nut Lake isn't Greenridge's only addition this year. In May, the company acquired the Carpenter Lake uranium project, which covers 13,387 hectares near the Athabasca Basin's southern margin. Greenridge ended the quarter by acquiring the Snook Lake and Ranger Lake uranium projects in Ontario. The Ranger Lake project covers 20,782 hectares in the Elliot Lake region, while the Snook Lake project spans 4,899 hectares in Northwestern Ontario.
In mid-August, the company released an updated technical review for Nut Lake. For the new review, Greenridge focused on gathering and analyzing historical data for the project, including digitizing drill hole information, georeferencing maps and extracting data from historical reports related to the Nut Lake property.
Shortly after, Greenridge announced plans to acquire Canadian uranium company ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,OTC Pink:ALXEF). The merger will create a major Canadian uranium exploration company with 15 projects across 276,000 hectares in key uranium districts, along with interests in 13 other resource properties.
3. District Metals (TSXV:DMX)
Year-to-date gain: 68.75 percent; market cap: C$35.18 million; share price: C$0.27
District Metals is an energy metals and polymetallic explorer and developer with a portfolio of nine assets, including five uranium projects in Sweden. It's currently focused on its Viken property, which hosts a uranium-vanadium deposit.
Historic estimates conducted in 2010 and 2014 peg the indicated resource at 43 million metric tons with an average grade 0.019 percent U3O8, with another 3 billion metric tons with an average grade 0.017 percent U3O8 in the inferred category. According to the company, Viken is one of the “world's largest in terms of uranium and vanadium mineral resources."
Shares of District spiked to a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on May 21. The jump coincided with the company announcing that its subsidiary, Bergslagen Metals, had received final approvals for its mineral license applications in Jämtlands and Västerbottens Counties in Sweden to explore for metals including vanadium, nickel, molybdenum and rare earths.
“We are very pleased with the timely approvals for our eight mineral license applications that cover a total of 91,470 hectares of ground that is highly prospective for Alum Shale deposit targets,” said Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District. “Alum shales are the host rocks of our Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which represents a potentially significant source of critical and strategic metals and minerals for the green energy transition.”
4. Myriad Uranium (CSE:M)
Year-to-date gain: 45.95 percent; market cap: C$13.75 million; share price: C$0.27
Myriad Uranium is an exploration company with a 75 percent earnable interest in the 1,911 acre Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, US. The property holds several known uranium deposits and historic mines, including the past-producing Arrowhead mine, which previously produced 500,000 pounds of eU3O8.
The company also holds a 50 percent interest in the Millen Mountain property in Nova Scotia, Canada, alongside Probe Metals (TSX:PRB,OTCQB:PROBF), as well as an 80 percent interest in uranium exploration licenses in Niger.
Focusing on its Copper Mountain asset, Myriad conducted a geophysical survey targeting the Canning deposit in July. The goal of the survey was to update the resource potential and lay the early groundwork for further exploration.
That was followed by a magnetometer survey in September, an important precursor to a maiden exploration drill program and subsequent maiden mineral resource estimate, slated for completion by the end of Q1 2025.
As Myriad worked to advance its US asset, the company announced it was exiting Niger. In a July 23 statement it said that it would immediately "quit or relinquish, as appropriate," any interests in the country.
CEO Thomas Lamb explained the decision to leave the African country.
“Myriad has been prevented by reasons beyond its control from conducting operations in Niger since the July 2023 coup d’etat,” he said. “We are now focusing all our attention on the Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, USA., a project with significant past production, a large historical uranium resource, and exciting exploration upside.”
5. Premier American Uranium (TSXV:PUR)
Year-to-date gain: 16.13 percent; market cap: C$69.96 million; share price: C$1.80
Premier American Uranium is engaged in consolidating, exploring and developing uranium projects across the US.
The company holds large land packages in two major uranium-producing areas: Wyoming's Great Divide Basin and Colorado's Uravan Mineral Belt. Additionally, Premier took over control of the advanced Cebolleta uranium exploration project in New Mexico when it acquired American Future Fuel in June of this year.
Other highlights from the first nine months of 2024 include the closing of a C$5.77 million private placement in May, and the commencement of an inaugural drill program at the Cyclone in-situ recovery uranium project in Wyoming.
FAQs for investing in uranium
What is uranium used for?
Uranium is primarily used for the production of nuclear energy, a form of clean energy created in nuclear power plants. In fact, 99 percent of uranium is used for this purpose. As of 2022, there were 439 active nuclear reactors, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Last year, 8 percent of US power came from nuclear energy.
The commodity is also used in the defense industry as a component of nuclear weaponry, among other uses. However, there are safeguards in effect to keep this to a minimum. To create weapons-grade uranium, the material has to be enriched significantly — above 90 percent — to the point that to achieve just 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, it would require 1 metric ton of uranium pre-enrichment.
Because of this necessity, uranium enrichment facilities are closely monitored under international agreements. Uranium used for nuclear power production only needs to be enriched to 5 percent; nuclear enrichment facilities need special licenses to enrich above that point for uses such as research at 20 percent enrichment.
The metal is also used in the medical field for applications such as transmission electron microscopy. Before uranium was discovered to be radioactive, it was used to impart a yellow color to ceramic glazes and glass.
Where is uranium found?
The country with the greatest uranium reserves by far is Australia — the island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s uranium reserves. Rounding out the top three are Kazakhstan with 15 percent and Canada with 9 percent.
Although Australia has the highest reserves, it holds uranium as a low priority and is only fourth overall for production. All its uranium output is exported, with none used for domestic nuclear energy production.
Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production of 21,227 metric tons in 2022. The country’s national uranium company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest producer.
Canada’s uranium reserves are found primarily in its Athabasca Basin, and the region is a top producer of the metal as well.
Why should I buy uranium stocks?
Investors should always do their own due diligence when looking at any commodity so that they can decide whether it fits into their investment plans. With that being said, many experts are convinced that uranium has entered into a significant bull market, meaning that uranium stocks could be a good buy.
A slew of factors have led to this bull market. While the uranium industry spent the last decade or so in a downturn following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, discourse has been building around the metal's use as a source of clean energy, which is important for countries looking to reach climate goals. Nations are now prioritizing a mix of clean energies such as solar and wind energy alongside nuclear. Significantly, in August 2022, Japan announced it is looking into restarting its idled nuclear power plants and commissioning new ones.
Uranium prices are very important to uranium miners, as in recent years levels have not been high enough for production to be economic. However, in 2024, prices spiked from the US$58 in August 2023 to a high of US$106 per pound U3O8 in February 2024. They have since consolidated at around US$85, meaning this could be a buying point for those looking to get into the sector.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: ALX Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Latest News
AuKing Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.