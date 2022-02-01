Alteration, the first game powered by next-generation Natural Language Processing Artificial Intelligence, announced that the next version of its NFT gaming platform, the Alteration Pre-Alpha Test Demo v.0.5.0, has been released on January 28th . Alteration is a cryptographic NFT game based on a futuristic cyberpunk world with elements of Norse mythology that has a Play-to-Earn mechanic. With v0.5.0, Alteration ...

GAMING00