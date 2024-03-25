Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Warriedar Resources
Copper and Gold Exploration in Western Australia and Nevada
Precious Metals Investing

Warriedar Resources Exec Shares "Recipe for Success" at Golden Range Project

Precious Metals
Warriedar Resources Exec Shares "Recipe for Success" at Golden Range Project

“We are out there drilling below existing and along strike from existing pits. We are finding gold below shallow oxide resources. And when you look at where we hold our ground, this has been a proven strategy for quite a few producers in the area,” said Warriedar Resources Managing Director Amanda Buckingham.

In mid-March, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) reported the intersection of significant intervals of gold mineralisation at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range project in Western Australia.

Managing Director Amanda Buckingham shared the company’s plan to move the project forward with a three-fold strategy that includes finding more gold at Ricciardo, stepping out at the Golden Corridor and looking for additional resources.

“We will drill our main resource deposit called Ricciardo and then we will move out. We have six deposits in what we are calling the Golden Corridor ... So we're (then) going to step out and drill into and below the resources in that corridor. And then the third important, I suppose, ingredient to our recipe for success is that we (actually) own 70 kilometres of the main belt. And we will (actually) go out looking for additional gold deposits along that main shear,” she said.

“Our focus now is to build a quality resource base. I've got a fantastic team. We're looking at the data, the geology (and) the geoscience. We're drilling in the right spot to find more gold. We believe that our primary goal is to add quality ounces, but at the same time we are considering all the commercialisation pathways for this project.”

Watch the full interview with Warriedar Resources Managing Director Amanda Buckingham above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Warriedar Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Warriedar Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Warriedar Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

