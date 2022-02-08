In early February 2022, the European Commission made a recommendation that could impact energy investors of all flavors, in all parts of the world. It most directly affects investors in uranium or uranium production, and natural gas and producers. The recommended change is called the Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act. This act is a decarbonization agreement, fully written and agreed upon by the College of Commissioners, to be adopted across the EU. Adoption is expected to be agreed upon once translations are available in all EU languages. It would apply beginning 2023, unless a majority of European Parliament, or 20 of the EU's 27 countries, veto the act. Read More >>
Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.
At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.
Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions, including court approval. The court hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2022. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of its Moran Lake project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR Shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.
CUR shareholders must hold their CUR Common Shares until 12:01 am on the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") in order to receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. CUR will disseminate a press release to notify shareholders five business days in advance of the Effective Date once all of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
LUR has applied to list the LUR Common Shares on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.
About Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Arrangement; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium and the listing of the LUR common shares; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's and LUR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador Uranium " or " LUR ") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.
Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt."
Please click on this link to view a video on today's release from LUR's CEO Stephen Keith.
Current Projects and New Acquisitions
LUR's strategy is to consolidate and aggressively explore its land position in the Central Mineral Belt (" CMB ") of Labrador, Canada. In late 2021, LUR entered into several agreements to acquire the following projects:
- Moran Lake Project: To be acquired from Consolidated Uranium. The project hosts historic uranium and vanadium mineral resources. Over $25 million has been spent on the project to date and holds further exploration potential;
- Central Mineral Belt (CMB) Project: To be acquired from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (" Altius "). This project includes approximately 125,000 hectares of land with more than 50 years of exploration data available. This project contains many known occurrences of uranium, copper, gold, iron and other elements identified in 140 targets;
- Notakwanon Project: To be acquired from Altius. This is a near surface discovery with over 20 uranium occurrences at surface and grab samples yielding up to 3.5% U 3 O 8 ;
- Mustang Lake joint venture interest (66%): To be acquired from Mega Uranium Ltd. This project is approximately 9.5 kilometers northeast of Paladin Energy's Michelin uranium deposit. Mustang Lake has seen historic drilling, has multiple uranium occurrences, and is also prospective for IOCG style mineralization.
LUR has recently added the following 683 claims (17,075 hectares) by staking and, when taken together with the above projects, LUR expects to hold a dominant land position in the CMB and surrounding area at Notakwanon:
- 256 claims (6,400 hectares) located to the west of the Michelin uranium deposit with extension potential;
- 120 claims (3,000 hectares) located around the Notakwanon Project, consolidating more land around this prospect;
- 307 claims (7,675 hectares) in four map-staked licenses located to the north of the existing CMB claims covering prospective areas.
Figure 1: LUR District Scale Claims across Labrador
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa19c4cf-6cf6-4783-942f-e08f0add2467
Building A Strong Team
In addition to growing its land position, LUR has strengthened its geological team. The new additions, detailed below, will bring particular expertise to analyzing and assessing the vast amount of data available to LUR on its projects in order to generate targets for this coming field season.
Dr. Paul Pearson – Chief Geologist. A structural and economic geologist with 35 years of international exploration experience, and PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Queensland.
Matt Melnyk – Consulting Geologist, Qualified Person (QP). A professional geologist (CPG) with over 20 years of experience and a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a B.A in Geology from SUNY Buffalo.
Mike McNeill – Director, Operations and Community Relations. A natural resources professional with over a decade of experience planning and managing large-scale exploration programs and teams.
Nancy Normore, M.SC Geology – Director Exploration. Over 18 years exploring for uranium, copper and nickel on several projects (from start-up to discovery) in Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Quebec, Manitoba and Labrador.
Drew Heasman, P. Geo. – Director GeoData. Several years ' experience as an exploration geologist in uranium and gold, and currently pursuing graduate degree in Computer Science at the University of Saskatchewan.
The Board of Directors is expected to be made up of experienced mining industry professionals with a track record of success in the uranium sector including:
Phil Williams – Executive Chairman. Phil brings more than 20 years of mining and finance industry experience and is currently the CEO & Chairman of Consolidated Uranium.
Richard Patricio – Independent Director. Richard is the President and CEO of Mega Uranium Ltd.
Justin Reid – Independent Director. Currently, Justin is CEO of Troilus Gold Corp.
Public Listing
The special meeting of shareholders of Consolidated Uranium to approve the spin-out of LUR is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2022. LUR has applied to list its common shares on the CSE following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.
To sign up for Labrador Uranium news and updates please visit www.labradoruranium.com
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Melnyk, M.Sc., CPG, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).
About Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to LUR's anticipated summer work program; the completion of the Arrangement and the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR common shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium and the listing of the LUR common shares; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's and LUR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").
On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.
CUR shareholders must hold their CUR Common Shares until 12:01am on the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") in order to receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. CUR will disseminate a press release five business days in advance of the Effective Date once all of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in order to notify CUR shareholders of the record date for purposes of the distribution.
LUR has applied to list the LUR Common Shares on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.
The mailing of the Meeting Materials has commenced, and shareholders should receive them shortly. The Meeting Materials are also available at www.consolidateduranium.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Technical Report
Concurrently with the filing of the Meeting Materials, the Company announces that it has filed an independent technical report prepared by Terrane Geoscience Inc. for the Moran Lake Project (the "Technical Report") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
The Meeting
In order to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impacts of COVID-19, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, CUR shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to ensure compliance with local laws or orders restricting the size of public gatherings in response to COVID-19, CUR will hold the Meeting in a virtual-only format. CUR Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting may do so by calling 1-877-407-2991 (toll-free North America) or 1-201-389-0925 (International) and instructions will be provided as to how CUR shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may participate and vote at the Meeting. CUR shareholders will not be able to physically attend the Meeting.
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
CEO and Chairman
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including expectations regarding the completion of the Arrangement and anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares and the Company's ongoing business plan. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").
On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.
The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks are third-party marketing and advertising firms retained by the Company's investor relations' firm, Emerging Markets LLC ("EMC"), to provide content distribution and advertising services. Each of the newsletters presented factual statements regarding the Company, its business and industry.
The Company provided EMC with publicly available source information for the newsletters and did have editorial control over the materials, including reviewing the materials for factual accuracy prior to their dissemination. The Company does not believe the statements in the newsletters were false or misleading. The appointment of EMC, the nature of the relationship between CUR and EMC as well as the compensation to be paid to EMC was publicly disclosed in a news release on July 26, 2021 which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website.
Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company nor have any current intention to acquire any securities of the Company.
Further, the Company understands this promotional activity may have coincided with increased trading activity in the Common Shares beginning on December 30, 2021. The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in any increase in trading volume in the Common Shares. Rather, the Company attributes the increase in trading volume to a news release issued by CUR during that week, which investors can find on under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website.
In the last 12 months, the Company has worked with EMC, Mars Investor Relations and Swiss Resource Capital to provide investor relations, public relations services, marketing, or other related services, details of which have been publicly disclosed in news releases issued by CUR on July 26, 2021, June 10, 2021 and October 29, 2020, respectively.
After an inquiry by management, one of the Company's executive officers, directors sold shares of the Company within the past 90 days. To the knowledge of the Company, no controlling shareholders and third-party service providers have not sold or purchased shares of the Company within the past 90 days.
The OTC Markets has further requested that the Company state whether it has issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance. As disclosed in its public filings on SEDAR, the Company has from time to time issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated December 29, 2021, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR, for a full list of such share issuances.
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
As we end 2021, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on our Company's achievements over the past year and set out our objectives for the upcoming year and beyond.
Continued Uranium Market Resurgence
Looking back at our letter from last year, we noted that uranium prices had increased from the low of US$20.00 per lb in early 2020 to close that year at approximately US$30.00 per lb. At that time, we expected prices, both spot and long term, to continue to climb and we were not disappointed. As of writing this letter, according to TradeTech, the weekly spot price indicator sits at US$43.25 per lb with the long-term price indicator at US$45.00 per lb. This impressive 42% increase in the spot price year-over-year tells only part of the story. The spot price peaked at just over US$50 per lb in September on the back of aggressive spot market purchases from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, which now holds 41.3 m lbs of U 3 O 8 up from just 18.1 m lbs at the beginning of the year.
As expected, this continued upward strength in the uranium price has had a positive impact on share prices for uranium equites. The best way to see this is by looking at the performance of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM), which is now up 82% year-to-date despite correcting 20% from its high of early November.
Notwithstanding this tremendous performance for the sector, our view at Consolidated Uranium remains the same as last year. We continue to expect uranium prices, both spot and long term, will continue to rise due to the inherent disconnect between the current price and the required price level that existing supply can be maintained profitably and new supply can be incentivized to come online. The disconnect exists for the current level of demand however, we of course believe the future for nuclear power looks very bright and any increase in demand could serve to drive prices even higher. To give readers a sense for where demand might go, we reference the International Atomic Energy Agency (the "IAEA") projections for Nuclear Power Growth published in September 2021. Under the high case scenario of its new outlook, the IAEA expects world nuclear capacity could double by 2050. This is the scenario we are preparing for at Consolidated Uranium.
Evolving the Business Model
Last year we stated that our business model was "to acquire uranium projects around the globe", and while that remains true, we have now added "and develop" to the model. This distinction is important as we have now reached the point in the uranium cycle, in our opinion, where value can be created not only by identifying and acquiring new projects but also by advancing those projects. To be clear, CUR intends to continue to be an aggressive, yet judicious, acquirer of assets under the right circumstances with a view to building out the portfolio and providing our shareholders with continued diversified exposure to the sector. However, we expect that 2022 will be characterized as much by our project-level activities as by new M&A activity. Read on to find out about the important additions we made to our board of directors and team to execute these project-level programs and for more details on the plans for our key projects.
Bolstered Management and Board
The year 2021 saw the continued build out of the leadership team at Consolidated Uranium with two key additions. The first is the appointment of Mark Chalmers to the board of directors. Mark is a familiar name in the uranium sector in his role as the CEO of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and CUR's largest shareholder. As a mining engineer with decades of experience in the uranium sector, his wealth of knowledge will be invaluable to CUR as it builds out and advances its portfolio. The second and most recent is the appointment of Marty Tunney as President and Chief Executive Officer. Marty is also a mining engineer by background, with diverse experience in mine permitting and development, investment banking and leading public mining companies. In his dual roles, Marty will be responsible for helping shape the direction of the Company, with a particular focus on project advancement and development. In addition, during the past year, the Company has continued to add to its technical and operational teams on the ground in its key jurisdictions. Local expertise is particularly critical for the Company given the global nature of the portfolio and continued challenges with global travel.
Growing and Advancing the Portfolio
To say that 2021 was an active year on the project acquisition front would be an understatement. We ended last year with four option agreements signed. During this year, we closed two of those acquisitions, announced and closed two additional acquisitions and announced an additional acquisition. Our global portfolio, including 100% owned projects and projects under options, now consists of 13 "projects" in four countries, Australia, Canada, the US and Argentina, with historic uranium and vanadium resources. Importantly, through the transformational acquisition and strategic alliance with Energy Fuels, we now own three past producing uranium and vanadium mines in the US with potential for near term production as market conditions continue to improve. In Canada, we added the high grade Matoush project with strong exploration upside potential. Most recently, we closed the acquisition of the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. These three projects will see the bulk of our project level expenditures for the year.
We would be remiss not to mention the exciting developments surrounding our Moran Lake project in Labrador and the creation of Labrador Uranium ("LUR"). In a natural extension of our business model, we determined that to maximize the value of Moran Lake it made sense to combine it with other projects in the province owned by Altius Minerals and Mega Uranium and form a new company with a separate and dedicated management team to focus on exploration and potential resource expansion. This concept was met with strong enthusiasm from the investment community securing C$8 million in financing with a listing expected in Q1 2022. Importantly, CUR shareholders will gain direct exposure to this exciting new uranium vehicle by receiving LUR shares on a pro rata basis based on the number of CUR shares held at the time of completion of the spin-out transaction.
The Future is Bright
With a busy and successful year nearly complete we now turn our attention to 2022 and we believe the future is bright. Just over a month ago, we closed a financing for proceeds of C$20 million, which provides for a very healthy balance sheet entering 2022. As discussed above, these funds are expected to be allocated toward project-level expenditures as well as pursuing new project acquisition opportunities.
In closing, we believe our investment case remains strong for existing and new shareholders:
- CUR is in the right sector at the right time; uranium is currently in a bull trend and has the potential to deliver robust returns for equity investors;
- CUR has the right team; which together boasts decades of uranium, M&A, exploration and mine development expertise;
- CUR has the right portfolio; located in top tier mining and uranium jurisdictions with high grades on a global scale with significant past expenditures and near-term production potential; and
- CUR has a proven track record; in less than two years, the Company has executed multiple M&A transactions, secured multiple financings and has increased market recognition as measured by share price and trading liquidity.
I would like to thank all of you for supporting and joining us on this journey.
Yours truly,
Philip Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Grant of Compensation Securities
Pursuant to CUR's long term incentive plan, the Company has granted certain officers, directors, employees and consultants options to purchase an aggregate of 1,450,000 common shares of the Company and an aggregate of 650,000 restricted share units. The options are exercisable at a price of $2.79 per common share for a period of five years and vest over three years as follows: one-third vesting immediately, one-third vesting after one year and one-third vesting after two years. The restricted share units, each of which entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company, vest over three years as follows: one-third vesting after one year, one-third vesting after two years and one-third vesting after three years. The options and restricted share units are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Consolidated Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including expectations regarding Uranium prices and the potential to deliver robust returns for equity investors, expectations regarding world nuclear capacity, expectations regarding potential value creation from project acquisitions and advancement, expectations regarding project-level activities and new M&A activity, expectations regarding the anticipated timing for listing of LUR, the anticipated use of proceeds from recent financings and the Company's ongoing business plan. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
EL8 Elevated to OTCQX Best Market
Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. has advised that Elevate Uranium’s trading status has been upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (U.S.). Trading commenced on the OTCQX market on 7 February 2022. The Company’s primary listing and securities trading remains on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Highlights:
- Elevate Uranium has commenced trading on OTCQX – the top tier of OTCMarkets.
- U.S. investors now have easier, real time trading access to Elevate Uranium’s ordinary shares through the OTC trading platform.
- This significantly expands the pool of investors able to invest in Elevate Uranium.
“We are pleased to announce Elevate Uranium’s elevation to the OTCQX Best Market as part of our ongoing strategy to introduce the Company to a broader international audience. This milestone will provide wider access to the U.S. investment community and improved convenience of trading Elevate Uranium ordinary shares.” said Murray Hill, Managing Director.
Trading on the OTCQX allows for greater access to U.S. retail and small institutional investors, with investors being able to trade and settle in U.S. hours and U.S. dollars, allowing for greater visibility and accessibility of the Company.
Click here for the full ASX Release
GoviEx Announces 6000 Meter Drilling Program at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project
- GoviEx to drill high-priority IP targets at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project
- Geophysics results highlight large chargeability anomalies directly under the Falea deposit
- Potential for a third chargeable body on the Bala license
- Falea and Bala licenses deemed highly prospective for polymetallic deposits
GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 drilling programme at the polymetallic copper-silver-uranium Falea Project in Mali. GoviEx has engaged Foraco Mali to undertake exploration drilling, focusing on targets based predominantly on the induced polarisation ("IP") surveys completed on the Falea Project in 2020 and 2021.
In December 2020 and August 2021, the Company announced the results of geophysical survey and data inversion analysis by Computational Geosciences, which highlighted a large chargeable body over 2 km in length and 500 m wide underneath the deposit on the Falea Project adjacent to the Road fault. Additionally, the results of the geophysics highlighted a second anomaly aligned with a structural feature associated with the Siribaya trend as well as potential for a chargeable body in the northeast area of the Bala exploration license. The IP data highlights the much shallower depth to basement and associated unconformity. The geophysical results corroborated geological interpretation that both Falea and Bala licenses appear to be highly prospective for increased polymetallic uranium-copper-silver mineralization.
In addition, an assay program of historical diamond drill cores below the known uranium mineralisation of the deposit, report both copper and gold mineralisation. It is believed that the deposit results from mineralising fluids intruded via the faults in the area to deposit at suitable trap sites at the unconformity within the overlying rocks. Previous historical drilling programmes have not tested for the presence of mineralised bodies below the unconformity within the Birimian. These will now be tested during our drilling campaign.
Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman of GoviEx, said:
"We are extremely excited to start testing the real potential of Falea and Bala with our 2022 drilling program. The IP results and initial samples indicate that our current known resources could be just the tip of the iceberg on this deposit, which already contains 31 million pounds of uranium, 63 million pounds of copper and 21 million ounces of silver." (1)
"We remain strong believers in the copper, silver and of course uranium market fundamentals and we are only just beginning to see its true growth as we enter a period of prolonged inflation and tightening of supply chains. GoviEx remains well positioned and offers significant value and exposure to the forecast deficit of critical energy transition metal supply for the future."
The Falea Project consists of three Exploration Licenses; Falea, Bala and Madini, in southwest Mali and is situated along strike to a number of gold mines and exploration projects and the Saraya East uranium project in Senegal (Figure 1). The Falea polymetallic mineralisation contains uranium, copper, and silver that has been defined at or near the unconformity between the Taoudeni basal sediments and the underlying metamorphic rocks of the Birimian aged sequences. Drilling that stopped only a few metres beyond the ore body - but within the Birimian rocks - are shown to contain copper and gold based on assays received to date.
Figure 1. Falea Project in southwest Mali.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/112671_7bc1923964efcaaf_001full.jpg
Foraco Mali has been contracted to carry out 6,000 metres of diamond core drilling to an average depth of 600 metres, focused on two geophysical anomalies within the Birimian sequence below the Falea polymetallic deposit on the Falea licence and one anomaly on the Bala licence. The program is expected to take six months to complete.
The local geological team has been on site during January 2022, carrying out sampling of the Birimian section of existing core from drill holes that overlie and come close to the IP anomaly, following on from the initial work completed and reported in 2020.
Visual examination of the historical cores within the Birimian shows that it is extensively veined and sheared (Figures 2 and 3), with evidence of copper and gold mineralisation.
Table 1.0 Gold and Assay Results from holes within North and Bodi zones.
|Hole_ID
|From_m
|To_m
|Interval_m
|Au_ppm
|Cu_ppm
|DF-565
|208
|209
|1
|0.55
|DF-565
|214
|215
|1
|5940
|DF-740
|100
|101
|1
|0.54
|DF-183
|241
|243
|2
|0.84
|DF-126
|91
|92
|1
|0.52
|DF-882
|226
|227
|1
|760
Figure 2: Selections of drill cores from Falea showing the various generation of veining, chloritic alteration and brecciation
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/112671_goviex_img.png
Figure 3: Chalcopyrite and quartz in fault zone at end of Hole DF-565 (left) and Hole DF-882 (right).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/112671_goviex_img.png
Figure 4: Location of planned drill holes with outline of IP anomaly (dashed red lines) that corresponds to an interpreted structural trend. Background image is a gradient IP data collected in 2021.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/112671_goviex_img3.jpg
Figure 5: Terratec section FAL20-02 collected in 2020, showing the IP anomalies of interest which correspond with the NS trending Road Fault and the NE-SW trending Siribaya trend.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/112671_goviex_img4.png
Qualified Person Statement
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Jerome Randabel, MAIG, Chief Geologist of GoviEx Uranium Inc., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
Notes:
(1) See the technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Falea Uranium, Silver and Copper Deposit, Mali, West Africa" prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. for Denison Mines Corp., October 26, 2015.
(2) Falea Mineral Resources as at October 26, 2015
|Tonnes
|U3O8
|Cu
|Ag
|U3O8
|Cu
|Ag
|Category
|(MT)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(Mlbs)
|(Mlbs)
|(Moz)
|Indicated
|6.88
|0.115
|0.161
|72.8
|17.4
|24.4
|16.11
|Inferred
|8.78
|0.069
|0.200
|17.3
|13.4
|38.7
|4.9
The Company's mineral resources as at October 26, 2015 are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" (the Instrument). Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reflect the Company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have to demonstrate economic viability. Mineral resources are subject to infill drilling, permitting, mine planning, mining dilution and recovery losses, among other things, to be converted into mineral reserves. Due to the uncertainty associated with inferred mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources, including as a result of continued exploration.
The Mineral Resource Statement was prepared Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist, of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., who is a Qualified Persons as defined by the CIM Code.
Source: Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Falea Uranium, Silver and Copper Deposit, Mali, West Africa" prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. for Denison Mines Corp., October 26, 2015.
Notes:
- CIM definitions followed for classification of Mineral Resources.
- Reported above a cut-off grade of 0.03% U308, based on a uranium price of US$75/lb.
- Bulk density is 2.65 t/m3.
- Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About GoviEx Uranium Inc.
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
Contact Information
Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel:+1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.
Forward-looking statements include those related to: (i) the Company's belief that the Falea license deposit results from mineralising fluids intruded via the faults in the area to deposit at suitable trap sites at the unconformity within the overlying rocks; (ii) the Falea and Bala areas appearing to be highly prospective for unconformity type polymetallic uranium-copper-silver deposits; that the IP results and initial samples indicate that our current known resources could be just the tip of the iceberg on the Falea deposit; (iii) the Company's belief that the uranium market is only just beginning its growth cycle over the next decade; (iv) GoviEx offering significant value and the potential ability to play a role in helping to ease the forecast deficit of uranium supply in the future; and (v) the method and timing of any exploration, development and/or mining operations at the Falea Project.
Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that the Company will be successful in its exploration and development plans for all its projects; (ii) that Foraco Mali will be able and willing to complete the drill programme; (iii) that the planned exploration programme on the Falea Project will be completed as planned and meet GoviEx's objectives; (iv) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the inability of the Company to successfully complete the exploration and development plans; (ii) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (iii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iv) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (v) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (vi) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (viii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.
In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.
Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112671
GTI To Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO
GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise the execution of a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement with Regener8 Resources NL (ACN 655 560 740) (Regener8), whereby GTI has conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in certain Western Australian (WA) tenements, comprising its Niagara Gold Prospects near Kookynie (Niagara Gold Project), to Regener8 (Proposed Transaction).
Highlights:
- GTI has executed a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement for the sale of its Niagara Gold Project near Kookynie in the eastern goldfields of WA
- Divestment of the gold assets will enable GTI to focus on its highly prospective uranium assets in the USA
- The purchaser, Regener8 Resources NL (R8R), intends to undertake an IPO to raise a minimum of $4.5m and a maximum of $5.5m (before costs) at a share price of 20 cents per share to facilitate admission to ASX and investment in exploration at the Niagara Gold Project
- GTI to receive 5m ordinary R8R shares, 1.5m performance rights and $150,000 cash upon R8R listing on the ASX (total potential value of $1.45m @ IPO)
- The Regener8 IPO includes a $2m priority offer to GTI shareholders
- The proposed divestment and Regener8’s listing will create a project‐specific explorer with requisite funding and resources to develop the Niagara Gold Project
- GTI to maintain exposure to the Niagara Gold Project through its Regener8 shareholding and board representation
The sale of the Niagara Gold Project is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the parties obtaining all shareholder and regulatory approvals to give effect to the Proposed Transaction (including ASX finding the structure of Regenger8 to be acceptable) and Regener8 receiving conditional approval from ASX regarding its admissions to the official list of the ASX. A summary of the material terms and conditions of the binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement is set out in Annexure A.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.
The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).
Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "There is no better place in the world to explore for high grade unconformity style uranium deposits outside the Athabasca than the Thelon in Nunavut. We have been keeping an eye on this uranium district since Forum actively explored in the region from 2006 to 2012. Cameco's work has given Forum a head start on building a significant resource on our 100% owned property."
Mr. Mazur further explained, "Forum's goal is to supplement the already established mineable reserve at Kiggavik and establish a production centre in Nunavut to fulfill the demand for the carbon-free energy future. Nunavut is a jurisdiction that has proven that mining is an important activity for the benefit of all Nunavummiut as shown by existing mining operations at Agnico's Meadowbank, Meliadine and Hope Bay gold mines and Baffinland's Mary River iron ore mine."
KIGGAVIK URANIUM MINE DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL
Orano (formerly Areva) submitted a development proposal in 2008 for the 133 million pound Kiggavik Uranium Project at an average head grade of 0.46% U to produce 7.8 million pounds of uranium per year over a 17 year mine life from three deposits - the Kiggavik and Andrew Lake open pit deposits and the End underground deposit (Source: *Areva Resources Canada Inc., The Kiggavik Project, Project Proposal, November 2008 and Kiggavik Popular Summary, April, 2012 submission to the Nunavut Impact Review Board).
Orano conducted six years of engineering, environmental and community engagement studies from 2008 to 2014 and submitted a Final Environmental Impact Study to the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) on October 2, 2014. Due to economic conditions in the uranium market at the time, Orano could not commit to a firm project start date and NIRB recommended on May 8, 2015 that the project not proceed "at this time". The project is currently on care and maintenance.
CAMECO DISCOVERIES*
Cameco first staked claims in the Thelon Basin in 2004 and conducted regional geological, geophysical and geochemical studies up until the first drill campaign in 2008. Cameco drilled 23 holes for just under 5,000 metres in 2008 and 2009. In 2010, Cameco drilled 31 holes totalling just over 8,800 metres in 2010 and discovered the Tatigqaq showing (approximately 5km west of Orano's Andrew Lake deposit) and the Qavvik showing (15km to the west of Tatiggaq). A further 81 holes totalling just over 22,000 meters were drilled in 2011 and 2012 resulting in the discovery of the Ayra showing and tested three other targets identified by geophysical surveys, now requiring further follow-up (Figure 3).
The Tatiggaq discovery consists of two zones, the Main and West Zones that average 30 metres in thickness between 80 and 100 metres in depth with strike lengths of 80 and 60 metres respectively. The discovery hole TUR-014A in June, 2010 intersected 0.85% U3O8 over 13.7 metres and 4.03% over 0.5 metres. Grades of up to 24% U3O8 over 10 to 30 cm widths with average grades of approximately 1% U3O8 are reported over these two mineralized zones. The deposits remain open along strike and to depth within a large gravity anomaly (0.8 x 1.5 km) that is not fully tested. Some significant intercepts are:
- DDH TUR-042 - 2.69% U3O8 over 7.9 metres from 200.2m to 208.1m, including 24.8% U3O8 over 0.4 metres from 202.9m to 203.3m
- DDH TUR-052B - 0.43% U3O8 over 54.2 metres from 115.4m to 169.6m
- DDH TUR-056 - 0.93% U3O8 over 9 metres from 126m to 135m
- DDH TUR-058 - 1.17% U3O8 over 6.1 metres from 88.2m to 94.3m
The Qavvik discovery was found in 2009 and consists of four steeply dipping lenses with strike lengths of 250 metres and widths of 5 to 20 metres to a depth of 350 metres. DDH SAN-002 intersected four discreet mineralization intervals grading 0.92% U3O8 over 2.5 metres (253.9m to 256.4m), 1.18% U3O8 over 4.3 metres (259.0 to 263.3m), 0.57% U3O8 over 1.6 metres (273.7m to 275.3m), and 0.62% U3O8 over 2.2 metres (277.5m to 279.7m). The highest grade mineralization intersected to date is 5.69% U3O8 over 0.3 metres. Further work is needed to determine the extent of mineralization in the area.
The Ayra showing has all the hallmarks of a classic unconformity deposit with uranium enrichment (67 to 610ppm uranium) near the unconformity along steeply dipping faults that are clearly reactivated fault zones which offset the 10 to 60 metre thick overlying Thelon sandstone. The host rocks to the Ayra showing consists of lamprophyre, syenite, and gneiss unconformably overlain by strongly altered and uranium enriched (2 to 11ppm uranium) Thelon sandstone. Further drilling is required as only 15 widely spaced holes have tested this prospect.
*Source: Various Cameco reports filed with the Nunavut Mining Recorder, presentations by Cameco at the Nunavut Mining Symposium and Saskatchewan Mining Open House from 2009 to 2013 and Rebecca Corrine Hunter PhD Thesis, Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada dated 2021.
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Figure 1: Forum's Claims, Orano/Denison/UEX's Kiggavik deposits and Cameco Discoveries now 100% owned by Forum.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_003full.jpg
Figure 2: Location of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. These two geological areas of the Canadian Shield host the world's richest uranium deposits.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_004full.jpg
Figure 3: Cameco drill program areas from 2008 to 2012 and discoveries at Tattigaq, Qavvik and Ayra over magnetic survey background.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/112241_a9816d32c479c9d4_005full.jpg
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112241
Denison Announces Board and Management Additions
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version
Ron Hochstein , Chair of the Board of Denison, commented, " We are pleased to welcome Laurie Sterritt to the Board. Laurie has over 25 years of experience in the fields of Indigenous, government, and community relations and a passion for influencing diversity and inclusion within corporate Canada. Given Laurie's tremendous experience, we are gratified that she has agreed to join our Board of Directors, particularly at this critical time of growth for the Company."
Mr. Cates, President & CEO of the Company, further commented, "We are also quite pleased to have Kevin Himbeault join the Denison leadership team. Kevin has extensive senior experience in the operation and oversight of Athabasca Basin uranium processing, as well as the critically important area of licensing and regulatory affairs for uranium processing operations in Canada . Kevin joins Denison at an exciting time, as his unique industry knowledge and practical experience will provide immediate value to our Feasibility Study efforts for our flagship Wheeler River project, as well as support the ongoing development and growth of our Saskatoon -based technical team."
This press release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated September 28, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 16, 2021 .
Ms. Laurie Sterritt - Director
Laurie Sterritt is a Managing Director at Leaders International, an executive search firm in Canada. In 2018 and 2019, Ms. Sterritt hosted and produced the first-of-its-kind Indigenous Women's Leadership Summit (IWLS), with a mandate to inspire and uplift Indigenous women throughout their personal and professional journeys. Prior to that, Ms. Sterritt developed and implemented the Indigenous Employment and Business Development strategy for BC Hydro and led the start-up and growth of the Aboriginal Mentoring and Training Association (AMTA) and its subsidiary social enterprise, First Resources Impact Ventures (FRIV).
Ms. Sterritt is a member of the Kispiox Band of the Gitxsan Nation and has been recognized for her commitment to creating respectful and inclusive workplaces and, most notably, was a nominee for the 2013 YWCA Women of Distinction Awards. Ms. Sterritt formerly held Board roles with the Canadian Centre for Arts and Technology (CANCAT), the Real Estate Council of BC, the Industry Training Authority of BC and the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Ms. Sterritt holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and a Certificate in Professional Fund Raising from the University of Indiana.
Mr. Kevin Himbeault – Vice President Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs
Mr. Himbeault will be based in the Company's Saskatoon office and will be tasked with oversight of all matters related to process plant operations and regulatory affairs (including environmental assessments, licencing, quality, as well as health and safety) for Denison operated uranium development projects and the Company's minority interests in operating facilities.
Mr. Himbeault has significant operational and regulatory experience, with over 25 years of diverse involvement in the mining industry through consulting and operations management.
In previous roles, Mr. Himbeault has been responsible for substantial improvements in mining and processing facilities, to ensure sustainability of operations, and has successfully facilitated environmental assessments in both the uranium and diamond mining sectors. During his 18-year career with Cameco Corporation, Mr. Himbeault led the Key Lake Operation through multiple relicensing processes and spearheaded the development and approval of the environmental assessment for the Key Lake Extension Project. With over 14 years of direct experience at the Key Lake Operation, his responsibilities have included senior management leadership for plant operations (including uranium processing, site infrastructure services, maintenance, and recent automation initiatives), as well as oversight of the development of safety, health, quality, and radiation protection programs. Mr. Himbeault most recently held the position of Operations Manager at the Key Lake mill and holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Toxicology from the University of Saskatchewan .
About Denison
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ("MLJV"), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT", formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.
Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Limited, Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU 33.8123%) and Christie Lake (JCU 34.4508%). Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering ~280,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group (formerly Denison Environmental Services), which manages Denison's Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the anticipated role and objectives to be achieved with the creation of the Vice President Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs position and the appointment of Kevin Himbeault ; and Denison's percentage interest in its properties and its plans and agreements with its joint venture partners.
Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information.
For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". These factors are not, and should not be construed as being exhaustive.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation .
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-board-and-management-additions-301471260.html
SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c7900.html
Closed Acquisition Of Athabasca Exploration Properties And Announcement Of Exploration Strategy
Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed its agreement with ALX Resources Corp (a company incorporated in British Columbia) (TSXV:AL) (ALX) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the world’s premier high grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin (AthabascaProjects).
Key Points:
- Closed acquisition to acquire six advanced exploration properties in the Athabasca Basin.
- Athabasca Basin is the world’s premier uranium district.
- Worked closely alongside a highly reputable technical services firm based in Saskatchewan to assist in ranking and prioritising the properties by geological prospectivity.
- Due diligence showed that there are numerous high priority targets across the properties.
- Focused on drilling on two of the six properties which include Middle Lake and Newnham Lake, identified as having the best exploration potential.
- Okapi has already lodged a permit to drill on the Middle Lake Project prior to closing and is in the process of submitting a drill permit for Newnham Lake.
- Drilling will proceed on selected targets once the necessary permits are in hand.
- The Company will also be looking to consolidate and expand its holdings in the Athabasca Basin through some highly accretive acquisitions during 2022.
The Athabasca Projects includes 75 granted mineral claims covering over 55,000 hectares. Importantly, all of the projects are located along the margin of the Athabasca Basin or in the Carswell Impact Structure where depth to the unconformity is relatively shallow being 300 metres or less and typically closer to 100 metres, making them ideal for targeting shallow high-grade uranium deposits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.