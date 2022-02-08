Battery Metals Investing News
In early February 2022, the European Commission made a recommendation that could impact energy investors of all flavors, in all parts of the world. It most directly affects investors in uranium or uranium production, and natural gas and producers. The recommended change is called the Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act. This act is a decarbonization agreement, fully written and agreed upon by the College of ...

In early February 2022, the European Commission made a recommendation that could impact energy investors of all flavors, in all parts of the world. It most directly affects investors in uranium or uranium production, and natural gas and producers. The recommended change is called the Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act. This act is a decarbonization agreement, fully written and agreed upon by the College of Commissioners, to be adopted across the EU. Adoption is expected to be agreed upon once translations are available in all EU languages. It would apply beginning 2023, unless a majority of European Parliament, or 20 of the EU's 27 countries, veto the act. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels NYSE:UUUU Uranium Investing
UUUU
Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team

Consolidated Uranium Proposed Spin-Out Labrador Uranium Expands Land Holding and Team

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador Uranium " or " LUR ") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt."

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Keep reading... Show less
Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

EL8 Elevated to OTCQX Best Market

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. has advised that Elevate Uranium’s trading status has been upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (U.S.). Trading commenced on the OTCQX market on 7 February 2022. The Company’s primary listing and securities trading remains on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Keep reading... Show less

GoviEx Announces 6000 Meter Drilling Program at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project

  • GoviEx to drill high-priority IP targets at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project
  • Geophysics results highlight large chargeability anomalies directly under the Falea deposit
  • Potential for a third chargeable body on the Bala license
  • Falea and Bala licenses deemed highly prospective for polymetallic deposits

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 drilling programme at the polymetallic copper-silver-uranium Falea Project in Mali. GoviEx has engaged Foraco Mali to undertake exploration drilling, focusing on targets based predominantly on the induced polarisation ("IP") surveys completed on the Falea Project in 2020 and 2021.

In December 2020 and August 2021, the Company announced the results of geophysical survey and data inversion analysis by Computational Geosciences, which highlighted a large chargeable body over 2 km in length and 500 m wide underneath the deposit on the Falea Project adjacent to the Road fault. Additionally, the results of the geophysics highlighted a second anomaly aligned with a structural feature associated with the Siribaya trend as well as potential for a chargeable body in the northeast area of the Bala exploration license. The IP data highlights the much shallower depth to basement and associated unconformity. The geophysical results corroborated geological interpretation that both Falea and Bala licenses appear to be highly prospective for increased polymetallic uranium-copper-silver mineralization.

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources Logo

GTI To Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise the execution of a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement with Regener8 Resources NL (ACN 655 560 740) (Regener8), whereby GTI has conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in certain Western Australian (WA) tenements, comprising its Niagara Gold Prospects near Kookynie (Niagara Gold Project), to Regener8 (Proposed Transaction).

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less

Denison Announces Board and Management Additions

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version

Keep reading... Show less
Okapi Resources Logo

Closed Acquisition Of Athabasca Exploration Properties And Announcement Of Exploration Strategy

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed its agreement with ALX Resources Corp (a company incorporated in British Columbia) (TSXV:AL) (ALX) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the world’s premier high grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin (AthabascaProjects).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×