Pfizer Inc. announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental New Drug Application for XELJANZ ® XELJANZ ® XR for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. “We are proud to offer XELJANZ, a treatment option for ankylosing spondylitis that does not require an ...

PFE