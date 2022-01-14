CIBINQO is a once-daily oral treatment with proven efficacy to manage symptoms for adults who have not yet found relief with current options Pfizer Inc. announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration approved CIBINQO ® an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 inhibitor, for the treatment of adults living with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled ...

PFE