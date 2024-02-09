Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tisdale Clean Energy: Developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Tisdale Clean Energy: Developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin


Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC) focuses on uranium exploration and development by exploring the South Falcon East uranium project that spans over 12,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, and is home to the Fraser Lakes B uranium and thorium deposits.

In October 2022, Tisdale entered into an agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF, FWB:SC1P) to acquire up to 75 percent interest in the South Falcon East project.

Athabasca Basin

he South Falcon East is the company’s flagship uranium project where outcrop grab samples from 2008 to 2011 returned between 0.04 percent and 0.45 percent triuranium octoxide, and drill core samples returned mineralized sections with values from 0.01 percent to 0.55 percent triuranium octoxide. The Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit comprises multiple-stacked uranium, thorium and REE mineralization with an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 6.9 Mlb triuranium octoxide at 0.03, and 5.3 Mlb thorium oxide at 0.023 percent within 10.3 million tons (Mt) of material using a cut-off grade of 0.01 percent triuranium octoxide.

Company Highlights

  • Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian company focused on uranium exploration and development.
  • The company’s flagship South Falcon East uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit.
  • The South Falcon East project has a historic inferred mineral resource estimate of 6.9 million pounds (Mlbs) triuranium octoxide at a grade of 0.03 percent, and 5.3 Mlbs thorium oxide at 0.023 percent thorium oxide.
  • The geological and geochemical characteristics of the project are similar to several other high-grade deposits in the basin, such as Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch and Roughrider.
  • The Athabasca Basin is home to most of Canada’s high-grade uranium deposits and contributes over 20 percent of the world’s supply. Saskatchewan is a geopolitically stable, proven mining jurisdiction with significant infrastructure already in place.
  • Uranium prices have crossed $100/lb, last seen in 2007, reflecting a tight market driven by an increased focus on nuclear energy as the world transitions to net zero.

Tisdale Clean Energy

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

Laramide Assay Results from Long Pocket and Black Hills Prospects Support Expansion Potential at Westmoreland

Highlights:

  • 2023 Drilling campaign included 15 holes at Long Pocket and 3 holes at Black Hills uranium prospects.
  • All Black Hills exploration drill holes return significant mineralisation:
    • BH23DD001 – 3.0m @ 259ppm U 3 O 8 from 29m depth
    • BH23DD001 – 6.05m @ 218ppm U 3 O 8 from 120.12m depth
      • Including 0.98m@ 505ppm U 3 O 8 from 120.12m
    • BH23DD002 – 2.0m @ 591 ppm (0.06%) U 3 O 8 from 209m
      • Including 0.9m @ 1154ppm U 3 O 8 from 210.1m
    • BH23DD003 – 3.0m @ 1844ppm (0.18%) U 3 O 8 from 88m
      • Including 2.00m @ 2671ppm (0.27%) U 3 O 8 from 89m
  • Assay results from Long Pocket confirm that shallow uranium mineralisation continues to the north-east:
    • LP23DD002 - 1.0m @ 545ppm U 3 O 8 from 42.0m
    • LP23DD006 – 0.68m @ 980ppm U 3 O 8 from 81.0m
    • LP23DD008 – 0.73m @ 149ppm U 3 O 8 from 4.93m
    • LP23DD011 – 0.96m @ 109ppm U 3 O 8 from 21.54m
    • LP23DD015 – 1.02m @ 692ppm U 3 O 8 from 51.9m
  • Rock chips from U-Valley prospect return up to 1.49% U 3 O 8
  • Long Pocket maiden resource modelling planned for 2024

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce assay results received from the 2023 drilling campaign at the Westmoreland Project in NW Queensland .

Cameco Announces 2023 Results; Strategically Positioned to Increase Tier-One Production as Security of Supply Contracting Cycle Advances; Maintaining Disciplined Financial Management and Growth; Improving Westinghouse Outlook

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our 2023 financial performance benefitted from higher sales volumes and realized prices in our uranium and fuel services segments. Our net earnings, adjusted net earnings, and cash from operations all more than doubled compared to 2022, with adjusted EBITDA up 93%. In 2024, we expect strong financial performance as we begin to realize the benefits from our investment in Westinghouse. We plan to continue to transition to our tier-one cost structure and make the capital and other expenditures we believe are necessary to position the company for continued sustainable growth. Growth that will be sought in the same manner as we approach all aspects of our business; strategic, deliberate, disciplined, and with a focus on generating full-cycle value," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

NexGen Initiates 30,000 Meter 2024 Uranium Exploration Program

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announces the commencement of a 30,000-meter exploration drill program that will test priority targets on NexGen's 100% owned properties that dominate the boundary of the proven high-grade uranium district of the southwest Athabasca Basin. The Company's 2024 program builds on 2023 exploration results, which advanced the geological investigation of previously unexplored corridors and produced priority targets for this 2024 campaign.

NexGen's 2023 exploration program applied high-resolution geophysical surveys across all properties, and 22,114.4 meters of drilling dedicated to SW 2 (Rook I) (Figure 1) and SW1 (Gambit, Gartner and King) (Figure 2). The results yielded a more comprehensive understanding of the geology in the highly prospective R7 and Morrow targets on the SW2 property; including brittle-reactivated structure and hydrothermal alteration indicative of high-grade uranium-bearing systems. Further, the 2023 program identified high prospectivity in the SW1 property (Gartner and Gambit corridors) where hydrothermal alteration associated with structure was discovered. In 2024, NexGen is increasing its exploration effort with a 30,000-meter drill program to follow up on these results and continue to systematically test the large and prospective land package NexGen holds. By refining targets through purpose-built geophysical coverage and drill testing priority areas, this exploration program is designed to strategically capitalize on the increasing global demand for clean, sustainably produced Canadian uranium.

Forum Energy president and CEO Richard Mazur

Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) is focused on advancing its Nunavut uranium project at the Thelon Basin, a jurisdiction which, according to Richard Mazur, the company’s president and CEO, is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in terms of uranium discovery potential.

“We have a tremendous land package with a number of potential deposits there ... And this is not a grassroots project. This is an advanced exploration project with two potential deposits already discovered,” he said.

“We staked this ground after chemical exploring and discovered these deposits over 12 years of exploration. So we have an advanced exploration project, the potential for a brand-new uranium discovery and, actually, a brand-new discovery of a mining camp, in our view," Mazur continued.

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium CEO Brooke Clements

Uranium Price Surge Prompts Investor Attention to Uranium Exploration, North Shore Uranium CEO Says

The surge in uranium prices in recent months has given rise to investor interest in uranium exploration and mining, according to North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) CEO Brooke Clements.

“People (are) grabbed by the price because it's quite dramatic. And then some want to start looking deeper into the sector. And really, the increased attention has lit a fire under the uranium exploration and mining sector, starting with producers like Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), whose stock has gone up over 50 percent,” Clements said.

“I think that's a trend that's going to continue, with more capital being available to exploration companies. And that capital allows the exploration companies to do their programs and it allows companies like us to get started and get focused on the uranium sector," he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (the “Company” or “Tisdale”) (CSE:TCEC), (OTC:TCEFF), (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199. Each “Unit” issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
