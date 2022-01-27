Gaming Investing News
Today, Streamline Media Group announced the expansion of their Publishing division, including two new appointments: Stefan Baier as Executive Vice President of Publishing and Neil Haldar as Vice President of Publishing. Baier is a co-founder of Streamline and has been integral to the company's global growth in development, business, and operations since 2001. Haldar, a well-known name in mobile gaming, brings nearly ...

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline) announced the expansion of their Publishing division, including two new appointments: Stefan Baier as Executive Vice President of Publishing and Neil Haldar as Vice President of Publishing.

Baier is a co-founder of Streamline and has been integral to the company's global growth in development, business, and operations since 2001. Haldar, a well-known name in mobile gaming, brings nearly thirty years of business development, licensing, and video game production experience to the leadership team. His past roles include Activision ( Sierra On-Line ), Atari (GT Interactive), MGM Studios, and Japanese mobile publisher, GREE.

"I am happy to join the Streamline team in this period of incredible growth for the company and the industry," says VP of Publishing Neil Haldar. "Accelerating Streamline's existing publishing and live ops capabilities layers into Streamline's future and growing publishing efforts."

Publishing is not new to Streamline. They previously released four original games on mobile, PC, and console. This latest investment and expansion promises to deliver a new generation of original titles, developed using cutting-edge video game technology, including Unreal Engine 5.

"Game development is core to who we are as a company," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group. "Expanding our publishing team with Neil and Stefan's veteran experience reaffirms our commitment to creating original content and to exploring different ways to engage with our communities through various models of play."

Streamline is building out a diverse portfolio showcasing its ever-expanding game development knowledge and expertise. They currently have five games in the greenlight process, ranging from a AAA console title, casual game, and a Real-Time-Strategy game.

"Over the past twenty years, we have established AAA co-development partnerships and built an accelerating pipeline of internal games," says Stefan Baier , EVP of Publishing and Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group. "Our history demonstrates trust from some of the biggest names in gaming. Now, those gathered insights will guide us toward a new portfolio, partnerships, and progression in the industry."

Streamline continues hiring across all disciplines as it expands. They are currently hiring a Product Manager to work closely with the new publishing arm to guide and support the next generation of games.

Neil Haldar will be attending the DICE Summit in Las Vegas between 21-24 February. To learn more about Streamline's latest games and Publishing opportunities, book a meeting or interview here.

About Streamline Media Group
Streamline Media Group is a global entertainment and enterprise video games company with a presence in Asia , Europe , and the United States . Through its business divisions Streamline Studios, Streamframe, Streamline Games, All Pixels, and Day Zero, the company creates original games, technology, and solutions that gamers love and on which the industry relies. For more information, please visit http://www.streamline-mediagroup.com .

