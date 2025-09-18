Voyager Technologies is an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities. Our solutions include communications and intelligence collection systems, defense systems, advanced space technology, in-space infrastructure and space mission services. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: Defense & National Security, Space Solutions and Starlab Space Stations. Our key partners and customers include Palantir, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Air Force and Sierra Space.