For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and O¿ujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy , to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements.