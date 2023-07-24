The Conversation (0)
Download our investor reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.
Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
H2O Innovation
TSX:HEO
H2O Innovation Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in providing water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, energy, and natural resources end-users.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
H2O Innovation Inc is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in providing water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, energy, and natural resources end-users. The company has three divisions that are water technologies & services(WTS), specialty products, and operation and maintenance services(O&M). The WTS segment provides water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology and it has technologies for water treatment systems such as FiberFlex and flexMBR. The specialty products segment offers specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water industry, and maple equipment and products. Its geographical segments include Canada, the United States, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.