loader

Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund ETF

TSX:TKN

The Web3 ETF seeks to provide Unitholders with capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity and equity-related securities of companies that give...

Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
The Web3 ETF seeks to provide Unitholders with capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity and equity-related securities of companies that give investors exposure to emerging technologies such as Web3, the blockchain and digital asset-enabled internet.

Interactive Chart

×