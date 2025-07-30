Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund ETF

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
The Web3 ETF seeks to provide Unitholders with capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity and equity-related securities of companies that give investors exposure to emerging technologies such as Web3, the blockchain and digital asset-enabled internet.