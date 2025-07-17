Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.