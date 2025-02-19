REA Group is a technology company operating in the real estate sector. REA Group's primary business is a digital listings platform for residential real estate, www.realestate.com.au, which is the largest residential real estate listings platform in Australia, at around three times the size of number two, www.domain.com.au, owned by Domain Group. REA Group is majority-owned by News Corp (ASX:NWS), while Domain is majority-owned by rival media company Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC). REA Group's other businesses include adjacent markets and services, and investments in digital listings platforms in Asia.