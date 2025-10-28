The Fund¿s investment objective is to replicate the price and the performance, before fees and expenses, of an index that provides exposure to companies involved in uranium mining and distribution or in projects related to the construction, engineering and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors, equipment and technology or services to the nuclear power industry development and commercialization of nuclear fusion technology or molten salt nuclear reactor research as well as exchange-listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium.