loader

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF

LSE:NUCL
1 min read

The Fund¿s investment objective is to replicate the price and the performance, before fees and expenses, of an index that provides exposure to companies involved in uranium mining and distribution or...

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The Fund¿s investment objective is to replicate the price and the performance, before fees and expenses, of an index that provides exposure to companies involved in uranium mining and distribution or in projects related to the construction, engineering and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors, equipment and technology or services to the nuclear power industry development and commercialization of nuclear fusion technology or molten salt nuclear reactor research as well as exchange-listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium.

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES