iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Japan Equal Weighted Index (USD) composed of equal weighted Japanese equities. The index is designed to represent an alternative weighting methodology to its market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI Japan Index (the parent index). The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. It is non-diversified. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents.