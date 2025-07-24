Federated Hermes

Federated provides asset management services for institutional and individual investors. The company had $631.1 billion in managed assets at the end of March 2022, composed of equity (14%), multi-asset (1%), fixed-income (14%), alternative (4%), and money market (67%) funds. That said, the firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 35% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 38%, 16%, and 7%, respectively, for the firm's equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. From a channel perspective, the company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers and retail broker/dealers (60% of AUM), institutional investors (27%), and international clients (13%).