loader

Exodus Movement

NYSEAMERICAN: EXOD

Exodus Movement, Inc. operates as a non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform company in the United States.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Crypto Market Update: ARK Picks Canadian Staking Partner, PayPal Unveils New Service

Press Releases
Exodus Movement, Inc. operates as a non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform company in the United States. Its multi-asset software wallet allows users to secure, manage, and exchange cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Interactive Chart

×