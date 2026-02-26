The Conversation (0)
Since the deal with E.On, RWE is refocused on power generation, mostly in Europe. It owns 38 gigawatts of power generation capacity: 25% from lignite and hard coal plants, 37% from gas plants, 29% from renewables, 4% from nuclear (which will be shut down by 2022), and 5% from pumped storage and batteries. Besides Germany, RWE's power plants are chiefly located in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United States for many onshore wind farms.
