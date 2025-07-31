eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. We believe that we provide what retail investors care about most: simple access to the assets they want to invest in, an intuitive and user-friendly mobile interface, and a trusted and transparent source for financial education, including the ability to draw on the knowledge and insights of other investors. Our platform aims to combine the best elements of a social network with the ability to seamlessly trade and invest, all within a regulated, digital investment platform purpose-built for financial discourse and community. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 3.5 million Funded Accounts across our global footprint of 75 countries.