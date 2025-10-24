Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
More Press Releases
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
89bio Inc a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its product candidate, pegozafermin is a long-acting glycopegylated fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analogue. The fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) is developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).
Latest News
Latest News
Outlook Reports
Featured Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES