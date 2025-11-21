The investment seeks to track the total return performance before fees and expenses of the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds Index. The index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group an affiliate of Pacer Advisors Inc. the funds investment adviser. Under normal circumstances at least 80% of the funds total assets will be invested in the component securities of the index or the underlying holdings of one or more Cash Cows ETFs in the same approximate weight as such holdings are assigned in the applicable Cash Cows ETF adjusted to reflect the weight of such Cash Cows ETF in the index. It is nondiversified. The index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets with high free cash flow yields.