Datavault AI (TM) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Science divisions. The Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R), and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. The platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, biotech, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more.