Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Cardinal Health is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, engaged in the sourcing and distribution of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers. Along with AmerisourceBergen and McKesson, the three compose well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cardinal Health also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.