Compania de Minas Buenaventura

Buenaventura Mining Co Inc is a mining company involved in exploring mining and processing in gold and silver. The companys operating segments are Production and sale of minerals, Exploration and development activities, Energy generation and transmission services, Insurance brokerage, Rental of mining concessions, Holding of investment in shares, and Industrial activities. The company sells metals such as Silver Gold Copper Zinc Lead and Manganese sulfate. its geographical segments are Peru America excluding Peru Europe and Asia.