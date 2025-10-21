loader

Boron One

TSXV:BONE

Boron One is advancing the next world class boron project in the heart of Europe. We will be a significant supplier of Boron, a critical element in the current global decarbonization effort.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: JZR Gold Jumps 113 Percent

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

Australian Strategic Reports Bump in Rare Earths Sales Enquiries

Press Releases
Boron One is advancing the next world class boron project in the heart of Europe. We will be a significant supplier of Boron, a critical element in the current global decarbonization effort. Boron One's low cost, high grade, arsenic free resource is unrivaled globally. The rapid and steep growth in demand for borates will establish Boron One as an important source for the market.

Interactive Chart