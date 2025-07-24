loader

Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund Units

OTCMKTS: BITW

The Fund seeks to track an Index comprised of the 10 most highly valued cryptocurrencies, screened & monitored for certain risks, weighted by market capitalization, and rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
The Fund seeks to track an Index comprised of the 10 most highly valued cryptocurrencies, screened & monitored for certain risks, weighted by market capitalization, and rebalanced monthly. The Funds principal investment strategy is to invest in a portfolio of broad-based crypto assets that seeks to track the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index, a market-capweighted index of the 10 largest crypto assets. The Index has a public, formal methodology that includes eligibility rules meant to screen out certain critical risks around custody, liquidity, regulation, and other concerns. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Interactive Chart

×