Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund Units

The Fund seeks to track an Index comprised of the 10 most highly valued cryptocurrencies, screened & monitored for certain risks, weighted by market capitalization, and rebalanced monthly. The Funds principal investment strategy is to invest in a portfolio of broad-based crypto assets that seeks to track the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index, a market-capweighted index of the 10 largest crypto assets. The Index has a public, formal methodology that includes eligibility rules meant to screen out certain critical risks around custody, liquidity, regulation, and other concerns. The Index is rebalanced monthly.