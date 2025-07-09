loader

Black Canyon

ASX:BCA

Black Canyon Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing mineral deposits in Australia and overseas, with a focus on base metals.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Argosy Climbs 89 Percent on Rincon Lithium Spot Contract

Press Releases

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

3km Strike of Outcropping Manganese Confirmed from Wandanya

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Black Canyon Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing mineral deposits in Australia and overseas, with a focus on base metals. Its Carawine Project contains exploration tenements prospective for manganese and copper. It is also engaged in the Lofty Range Project. Braeside, Oakover East and Oakover West Projects, all part of the Carawine JV. The Braeside tenement contains with high-grade hydrothermal manganese mineralisation at Woodie Woodie. Geographically, the company operates within Australia.

Interactive Chart

×