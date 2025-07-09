Black Canyon Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing mineral deposits in Australia and overseas, with a focus on base metals. Its Carawine Project contains exploration tenements prospective for manganese and copper. It is also engaged in the Lofty Range Project. Braeside, Oakover East and Oakover West Projects, all part of the Carawine JV. The Braeside tenement contains with high-grade hydrothermal manganese mineralisation at Woodie Woodie. Geographically, the company operates within Australia.